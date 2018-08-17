Winning images of our weekly photo contest
A photo of the north edge of the Sangre de Cristo mountain range captures fall colors last September in an area just west of the town of Ridgway, CO.
Leo Cox of Elk Grove Village
An early morning duck was photographed on a deck overlooking Bangs Lake in Wauconda.
Jill Branson of Wauconda
This photo of the moon was taken the day after the total lunar eclipse on July 28, 2018.
Aubrie Rodheim of Schaumburg
My son Ithan's week long hockey tournament in Bled, Slovenia. He was playing for the CCM Selects 2003 team and was engaged vs a team from Slovenia in this picture. He is the player on the far left pinned against the boards.
Chip DeLorenzo of Naperville
I was walking in the Old Market section of Omaha, Nebraska last week when the sun was going down and the reflection in the music shop window caught my eye. Everything lined up in an interesting way to create this image.
Todd A. Sherlock of Downers Grove
The title is "Not a Squirrel Feeder!" and was taken simply after wondering why the bird feeder had to be filled so often.
Allen Panek of Naperville
A Rufous Grasshopper was photographed on a window which led to the discovery by the photographer and her family that grasshoppers have pads, on their legs, that have hairs that secrete an oily substance, that make the tip of the hairs stick to the glass.
Cindy Spudich of Lake Zurich
A young girl examines the lily pond at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, Ill. this past July.
Lynne Solway of Buffalo Grove
This blue heron just caught his lunch along a boardwalk at the Celery Fields in Sarasota, Florida, on February 21, 2018.
Sue Kowall of Hoffman Estates
I took this photo of "A burst of day lilies!" I like how the surrounding leaves frame the colorful flowers. The photo was taken in mid July 2018. Late fireworks in the garden.
Pat Hartmann of Elgin
This photo was taken in Seattle on a recent vacation. Space Needle and flowers.
Steve Ritter North Aurora
During an August visit to Cantigny Park in Wheaton, I spent some time photographing the park's newly redesigned main gardens. This photo of a colorful flower grouping along the edge of the garden pond is one of my favorites.
Mike Weimer of St. Charles
