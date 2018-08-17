Police: Driver who caused fatal Schaumburg crash was speeding, under influence of drugs

hello

An image off a video recorder shows one of the vehicles involved in a crash on the 500 block of East Schaumburg Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg Wednesday night. Courtesy of Arlingtoncardinal.com

An image off a video recorder shows one of the vehicles involved in a crash on the 500 block of East Schaumburg Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg Wednesday night. Courtesy of Arlingtoncardinal.com

25-year-old Feroz Q. Khan of Streamwood has been charged in the fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old Schaumburg man Wednesday night. Khan charged with causing death through aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and also with driving under the influence of drugs.

A 25-year-old Streamwood man has been charged in the fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old Schaumburg man Wednesday night.

Feroz Q. Khan is charged with causing death through aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and also with driving under the influence of drugs.

Judge Joseph Cataldo set bond at $1,250,000 in a court hearing this afternoon in Rolling Meadows.

The investigation of the crash indicates that both speed and intoxicating substances were contributing factors, Schaumburg police said.

Before the accident at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Khan "spent the day kayaking and smoking weed … at a friend's house in Carpentersville," a prosecutor told the judge.

Khan is a professional mixed martial arts fighter, with a bout scheduled for Sept. 1, his attorney said. "Forget about that," Cataldo said of the fight.

Police said their investigation determined that a 2009 Mercedes driven by Khan was traveling west on the 500 block of East Schaumburg Road when it rear-ended a Mazda minivan driven by 41-year-old Amando Chavez of Schaumburg, sending the van off the road and into a tree.

Khan's Mercedes also struck a 2015 Acura before leaving the road and stopping in a grassy area on the north side of the road, where police took Khan into custody.

Chavez was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated and given medical assistance at the scene. Chavez later was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

An autopsy determined Chavez died from multiple injuries resulting from a motor vehicle collision and striking a fixed object.

Khan faces 3 to 14 years in prison if convicted. His next court date is Sept. 6.