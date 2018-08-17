 
Crime

Police: Driver who caused fatal Schaumburg crash was speeding, under influence of drugs

 
Eric Peterson
 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 8/17/2018 2:20 PM
hello
  • 25-year-old Feroz Q. Khan of Streamwood has been charged in the fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old Schaumburg man Wednesday night. Khan charged with causing death through aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and also with driving under the influence of drugs.

    25-year-old Feroz Q. Khan of Streamwood has been charged in the fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old Schaumburg man Wednesday night. Khan charged with causing death through aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and also with driving under the influence of drugs.

  • An image off a video recorder shows one of the vehicles involved in a crash on the 500 block of East Schaumburg Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg Wednesday night.

    An image off a video recorder shows one of the vehicles involved in a crash on the 500 block of East Schaumburg Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg Wednesday night. Courtesy of Arlingtoncardinal.com

  • Feroz Q. Khan

    Feroz Q. Khan

  • An image off a video recorder shows one of the vehicles involved in a crash on the 500 block of East Schaumburg Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg Wednesday night.

    An image off a video recorder shows one of the vehicles involved in a crash on the 500 block of East Schaumburg Schaumburg Road in Schaumburg Wednesday night. Courtesy of Arlingtoncardinal.com

  • All of Schaumburg Road was closed early Thursday morning just west of Plum Grove Road in Schaumburg up to Summit Drive after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

      All of Schaumburg Road was closed early Thursday morning just west of Plum Grove Road in Schaumburg up to Summit Drive after a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night. Neil Holdway | Staff Photographer

A 25-year-old Streamwood man has been charged in the fatal three-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 41-year-old Schaumburg man Wednesday night.

Feroz Q. Khan is charged with causing death through aggravated driving under the influence of drugs and also with driving under the influence of drugs.

Judge Joseph Cataldo set bond at $1,250,000 in a court hearing this afternoon in Rolling Meadows.

The investigation of the crash indicates that both speed and intoxicating substances were contributing factors, Schaumburg police said.

Before the accident at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday, Khan "spent the day kayaking and smoking weed … at a friend's house in Carpentersville," a prosecutor told the judge.

Khan is a professional mixed martial arts fighter, with a bout scheduled for Sept. 1, his attorney said. "Forget about that," Cataldo said of the fight.

Police said their investigation determined that a 2009 Mercedes driven by Khan was traveling west on the 500 block of East Schaumburg Road when it rear-ended a Mazda minivan driven by 41-year-old Amando Chavez of Schaumburg, sending the van off the road and into a tree.

Khan's Mercedes also struck a 2015 Acura before leaving the road and stopping in a grassy area on the north side of the road, where police took Khan into custody.

Chavez was trapped in his vehicle and had to be extricated and given medical assistance at the scene. Chavez later was taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, where he was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

An autopsy determined Chavez died from multiple injuries resulting from a motor vehicle collision and striking a fixed object.

Khan faces 3 to 14 years in prison if convicted. His next court date is Sept. 6.

Related Coverage
Charges possible in 3-vehicle crash that killed Schaumburg man
Related Article
Charges possible in 3-vehicle crash that killed Schaumburg man
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 