Three charged in connection with West Chicago burned body murder

Investigators were in a prairie far behind a property Tuesday on the 1300 block of Joliet Street just south of Roosevelt Road, where a body was found wrapped in a smoldering blanket. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Two men and a woman have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a man found badly burned under a smoldering blanket earlier this week in a West Chicago field, according to county prosecutors.

The trio is expected in bond court this morning in DuPage County.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin and West Chicago Police Chief Michael Uplegger will discuss the case at a 12:30 p.m. news conference, county officials reported.

The unidentified victim was found Tuesday morning by firefighters who were training at a nearby abandoned house on the 1300 block of Joliet Street, just south of Roosevelt Road. The man's body was wrapped in a still-smoldering blanket near a picnic table when firefighters discovered the remains.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday, but DuPage County Coroner Rich Jorgensen did not immediately release any findings.

The houses near where the body was found had been boarded up weeks prior and trees cleared months before that as part of a planned redevelopment of the land, city officials said. Firefighters were using the houses for training before they were to be demolished, a standard practice for suburban fire departments.