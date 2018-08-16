Prosecutors: Teens stabbed, burned, ran over victim in West Chicago murder

Investigators were in a prairie far behind a property Tuesday on the 1300 block of Joliet Street just south of Roosevelt Road, where a body was found wrapped in a smoldering blanket. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Bail was denied Thursday for two DuPage County teenagers in connection with the armed robbery and murder of an 18-year-old man whose badly burned body was found under a smoldering blanket earlier this week in West Chicago.

The two suspects charged in the slaying are 18-year-old Francisco Alvarado of West Chicago and 16-year-old Tia Brewer of an unincorporated area near Wheaton. Both are charged with armed robbery and felony first-degree murder and could face life in prison if convicted.

Authorities said Alvarado lives on the 100 block of Wycliffe Drive, directly across from the field where authorities found the body of Luis Guerrero, also of West Chicago.

A third person, Jesus Jurado Correa, 18, of 900 block of Windsor Court in West Chicago, was charged with concealment of a homicidal death. His bail was set at $100,000.

Prosecutors said Alvarado and Brewer met Guerrero near the West Chicago Public Library Monday night. Prosecutors said they were walking with Guerrero when they stabbed him multiple times and then threw his body in a Jeep Cherokee owned by Alvarado's father.

They then drove the wounded man to the field along Joliet Street, where they paid Correa $200 to bring them a water bottle filled with gasoline that they used to start the victim on fire.

Brewer told police they put the victim in a fire pit and started a fire, but he got up and started running, authorities said. The suspects then ran him over with the Jeep and put him back in the pit to die.

Brewer told police the attack was retribution for Guerrero sexually assaulting her, authorities said.

Alvarado told police he was meeting with Guerrero to buy a phone when Guerrero opened a knife and the men began fighting and Alvarado stabbed Guerrero.

The DuPage medical examiner said Guerrero died of blunt and sharp force trauma. He was stabbed three times on the left side of his neck, nine times on the right side of his neck and four times in the back. Guerrero also had a broken pelvis, arm and shoulder.

Authorities said Alvarado's father called police, showed them his Jeep and told officers who his son was with. Police found the pair in a downtown Chicago hotel where they were preparing to flee.

Police said they found the victim's belongings in the hotel room along with bags of clothes for the defendants and a cooler full of food.

Alvarado and Brewer, who were boyfriend and girlfriend, next are scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 13 before Judge George Bakalis.

Firefighters found the body around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday during a training exercise.

State's Attorney Robert Berlin and West Chicago Police Chief Michael Uplegger will discuss the case at a 12:30 p.m. news conference.