New transit center on I-90 links commuters to Pace express service

Commuters have a new option for getting from the Northwest suburbs to downtown Chicago, downtown Elgin or Schaumburg's Northwest Transportation Center.

Two Park-n-Ride lots with 170 spaces and a pedestrian bridge over the Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) at Barrington Road opened Friday, allowing commuters to connect with a Pace bus to get to one of the three locations.

Tollway Executive Director Liz Gorman said 96 Pace buses will make round trips each weekday and 48 on weekends.

Buses exit at a special lane along the busy interstate near the Barrington Road exit and pick up or let off passengers. About 13 percent of the region's work trips are along the I-90 corridor, planners said. Similar Park-n-Ride lots are planned along the interstate in the future.