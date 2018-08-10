 
Transportation

New transit center on I-90 links commuters to Pace express service

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/10/2018 6:12 PM
hello
  • Pace and the tollway opened a new transit station Friday at I-90 and Barrington Road in Hoffman Estates. Ninety-six round-trip buses will stop there each weekday.

      Pace and the tollway opened a new transit station Friday at I-90 and Barrington Road in Hoffman Estates. Ninety-six round-trip buses will stop there each weekday. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Pace buses will stop on a special lane of I-90 and pick up commuters who park in new lots nearby.

      Pace buses will stop on a special lane of I-90 and pick up commuters who park in new lots nearby. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Pace and the Illinois tollway opened a new transit station Friday at I-90 and Barrington Road. A pedestrian bridge connects parking lots to the bus boarding lane.

      Pace and the Illinois tollway opened a new transit station Friday at I-90 and Barrington Road. A pedestrian bridge connects parking lots to the bus boarding lane. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Pace Deputy Executive Director Rocky Donahue, left, and Pace Executive Director T.J. Ross stand in the new walkway over I-90 at Barrington Road.

      Pace Deputy Executive Director Rocky Donahue, left, and Pace Executive Director T.J. Ross stand in the new walkway over I-90 at Barrington Road. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Pace buses can bypass traffic by using the shoulder lane on I-90.

      Pace buses can bypass traffic by using the shoulder lane on I-90. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

Commuters have a new option for getting from the Northwest suburbs to downtown Chicago, downtown Elgin or Schaumburg's Northwest Transportation Center.

Two Park-n-Ride lots with 170 spaces and a pedestrian bridge over the Jane Addams Tollway (I-90) at Barrington Road opened Friday, allowing commuters to connect with a Pace bus to get to one of the three locations.

Tollway Executive Director Liz Gorman said 96 Pace buses will make round trips each weekday and 48 on weekends.

Buses exit at a special lane along the busy interstate near the Barrington Road exit and pick up or let off passengers. About 13 percent of the region's work trips are along the I-90 corridor, planners said. Similar Park-n-Ride lots are planned along the interstate in the future.

Related Coverage
New I-90/Route 25 park-n-ride ready
Related Article
New I-90/Route 25 park-n-ride ready
 
New pedestrian bridge at Barrington Road part of express bus option on I-90
Related Article
New pedestrian bridge at Barrington Road part of express bus option on I-90
 
Could Pace buses be part of revamped central Tri-State?
Related Article
Could Pace buses be part of revamped central Tri-State?
 
Pace, tollway finalizing partnership on I-90 buses, park-n-rides
Related Article
Pace, tollway finalizing partnership on I-90 buses, park-n-rides
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 