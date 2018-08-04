Seasalt sweeps competition in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

The winning band Seasalt features clockwise from upper left: Jon O'Brien of Richmond, Drew Zaremba of Richmond, Becky Sargeant of Woodstock and Kayla Seeber of Poplar Grove. Courtesy of Lori Urbaniec

Teenage band Seasalt swept the competition Saturday in the finale of Suburban Chicago's Got Talent, taking both the grand prize awarded by the judges and the "Fan Favorite" prize chosen by the general public via online votes at dailyherald.com.

The winners were announced after the top 10 acts performed in a finale concert at Addison's Little Italy Fest-West in Addison's Central Park.

The grand prize winner was chosen by a panel of judges that featured Carl Giammarese (a founding member and lead guitarist with The Buckinghams), Ron Onesti (president and CEO of Onesti Entertainment and the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles), Daily Herald reporter and critic Barbara Vitello and Bobby Poynton of The Letterman. Poynton stepped in for Jim Peterik of The Ides of March, a judge for the top 20 and top 15 rounds of the competition which were held in July at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles.

The band will be very busy in coming weeks.

As the grand prize winner, Seasalt receives a Development Package (custom video, website development, mentor, photo session and 10 hours of studio time at The Jam Lab in Brookfield), a trip for two to either Nashville or Cleveland, a headline concert and an opening act slot for a national act at Schaumburg's Septemberfest at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 1.

Seasalt's Fan Favorite prize features a performance at Club Arcada in St. Charles (the venue's third-floor cabaret space), a $200 gift card to Chords in Stratford Square Mall in Bloomingdale, and $200 worth of dining gift cards.

The members of Seasalt are: Jon O'Brien of Richmond, Drew Zaremba of Richmond, Becky Sargeant of Woodstock and Kayla Seeber of Poplar Grove. Seeber also won the 2017 Fan Favorite prize when she competed solo in Suburban Chicago's Got Talent.

Videos of the finalists performing at the Arcada can still be viewed at dailyherald.com/entertainment/talent.

Suburban Chicago's Got Talent is a summer talent competition in its seventh season. For 2018, the contest is co-sponsored by the Daily Herald, Onesti Entertainment, Amita Health, Zeigler Auto Group, Salon Lorrene and the village of Schaumburg.