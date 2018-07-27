Winning images of our weekly photo contest
Posted7/27/2018 1:00 AM
An eastern pondhawk dragonfly lands on Bill Kaempfe's hand in a Mt. Prospect backyard on Sunday, July 14.
Bill Kaempfe of Mt. Prospect
My son Casey and his shadow attempt to scale the center field wall for a home run ball. Casey was playing in the Cooperstown Dreams Park u12 tournament over the week of July 13th, 2018
Chip DeLorenzo of Naperville
I thought that this katydid casting its shadow on the petal of a day lily was another example of nature's beauty revealing itself!
George Martwick of Warrenville
I took this photo of this beautiful Cedar Waxwing at the Graue Mill in Oakbrook. They fly around chasing each other and seldom land. I was lucky when this one took a little break.
Todd A. Sherlock of Downers Grove
A horned owl's piercing stare in the Birds of Prey exhibit at the Stillman Nature Preserve In Barrington for Mother's Day, May 13.
Lindsey Krueger of Libertyville
Early morning on Lake Finley near St. Germain, Wisconsin this month.
Pam Balcer of Rolling Meadows
Two roseate spoonbills cross paths near a water retention pond in Pearland, Texas in early June. They pranced at the edge of a pond trying to find the perfect spot for fishing with their large beaks.
Jeanne Garrett of Arlington Heights
Several bees were having a passionflower party in Hawthorn Woods on July 19.
Iris S. Cooley of Hawthorn Woods
A view of the Mackinac Bridge in 2013. The bridge is nearly 5 miles long, has a span of 3,800 feet, and is the longest bridge of its kind in the Western Hemisphere and the 5th longest in the world.
James Marsh of Gurnee
