Business Networking Group to Host Local Job Fair

The Arlington Business Group, a networking group of local business leaders, will be hosting a job fair on June 14. The event will take place at WynBurg Cafe from 8-10 a.m.

Among the businesses looking to fill open positions are Dogtopia of Arlington Heights, Navigant Law Group, and Tri-Merit, LLC. Applicants are encouraged to bring a resume or summary of work experience and appropriate identification. WynBurg Cafe is located at 306 East Rand Road in the Annex of Arlington shopping center.

Among the open positions are Front Desk Coordinator and Canine Coach/Playroom Attendant at Dogtopia of Arlington Heights (https://indeedhi.re/3uJcX4j and https://indeedhi.re/3o94vc8), and positions in project management and business development at Tri-Merit (https://tri-merit.com/jobs)

"This job fair is a great example of the ways local businesses can assist one another," said Dave Hogaboom of Capital Point Financial Group and one of the founders of the Arlington Business Group. "Staffing is a critical issue as businesses emerge from the pandemic shut-down. This event provides a great opportunity for our members to find qualified employees for a variety of positions."

The Arlington Business Group is a networking group that consists of business owners and leaders representing a wide range of industries. Members meet bi-weekly to discuss relevant topics, share information, and provide referrals to one another. Information on the group can be found at www.arlingtonbusinessgroup.com.