Best Bets: Chicago Botanic's Lightscape, Depeche Mode, Midwest Magic Circus

Holiday lights

Lightscape, the outdoor holiday display consisting of new light installations from around the world as well as old favorites, returns to the Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. Timed, dated tickets required. Adults: $30 members/$34 nonmembers; kids: $19 members/$21 nonmembers. Flex ticket $75 (includes parking). chicagobotanic.org/lightscape. Select dates Friday, Nov. 10, through Jan. 7

Multi-instrumentalist and media artist Tatsu Aoki presents and performs in this weekend's 28th Annual Chicago Asian American Jazz Festival. - Courtesy of Ken Carl

Multi-instrumentalist and media artist Tatsu Aoki presents the 28th Annual Chicago Asian American Jazz Festival at Elastic Arts, 3429 W. Diversey Ave., #208, Chicago. Nov. 10 performers include: multimedia artist Takashi Shallow; shakuhachi player, composer and visual artist Devon Osamu Tipp; and the premiere of a collaboration between him and Asian Improv Arts Midwest founder Aoki. The Nov. 11 concert showcases saxophonist and composer Hitomi Oba. $20. aajazz.org. 8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 10-11

The Chicago Botanic Garden's holiday light display runs Friday, Nov. 10, through Jan. 7. - Courtesy of Alex Hewitt

Michael Cavanaugh (Broadway's "Movin' Out") performs hits by Billy Joel and Elton John at the McAninch Arts Center. "The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John" will include such classics as "Tiny Dancer," "Uptown Girl," "Your Song," "New York State of Mind," "Yellow Brick Road," "Rocket Man," "The Piano Man" and others. $63-$72. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12

Depeche Mode returns

Electronic rockers Depeche Mode, 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees, bring their Memento Mori World Tour to the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, for one show. $68-$475. unitedcenter.com. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 13

Celebrating Picasso

The Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, presents "Picasso: Drawing From Life," a new exhibition of Pablo Picasso's work that is among hundreds of exhibitions worldwide honoring the Spanish artist's legacy on the 50th anniversary of his death. The exhibition highlights the stories of his artistic collaborators, printers, dealers, lovers and family members. It includes more than 60 drawings, prints, books and a handful of paintings from 1899 through 1969. Many pieces come from the Art Institute's extensive collection of Picasso's works on paper. $26-$32. artic.edu. Saturday, Nov. 11, through April 8

Magic to do

Magicians Glenn Chelius and Nino Cruzillini perform as part of the Midwest Magic Circus at The Raue Center for the Performing Arts Theater, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. Tickets are $20 for the 21-and-older show. (815) 356-9212 or rauecenter.org. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15

Silent film screening

Guarneri Hall, 11 E. Adams St., Chicago, screens silent film star Buster Keaton's 1924 film "Sherlock Jr." accompanied by the Chicago premiere of Stephen Prutsman's original score. The evening includes a preshow lecture, post-show Q&A and reception. $40, $10 for students. guarnerilhall.org. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15