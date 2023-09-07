Dining out: Stan's Donuts spices up fall menu with 7 new drinks, 3 new doughnuts

Stan's Donuts recently debuted seven new drinks and three new doughnuts for fall. Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

Pumpkin spice

Fall is here at Stan's Donuts & Coffee with the debut of three new doughnuts and seven spiced drinks this week. Pastry flavors include the Apple Cider, the Pumpkin Old Fashioned and the Pumpkin Glutenless. Pair them with the new Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Pie Frappe, Maple Matcha Chai Latte, Maple Matcha Latte, Soy Horchata Cold Brew, Taffy Apple Refresher and Prickly Pear Lemonade. Stan's is at 529 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 590-1060; 17W615 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 317-7044; 9433 W. Higgins Road, Rosemont, (312) 820-9286; 5 Woodfield Mall, Schaumburg, (224) 353-6092; and locations in Chicago and surrounding suburbs; stansdonuts.com/.

New fall flavors at Stan's Donuts include Apple Cider, Pumpkin Old Fashioned and Pumpkin Glutenless. - Courtesy of Stan's Donuts

In honor of Mexican Independence Day on Sept. 16, Bien Trucha, a toda madre and Quiubo will be offering chiles en nogada, considered Mexico's most patriotic dish, for dine-in Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 13-16, and as part of its Mexican Independence Packages to-go on Sept. 15-16. The specialty dish -- poblano pepper stuffed with shredded pork, almonds, raisins, pine nuts, apples and peaches and topped with a walnut-based cream sauce, pomegranate seeds and parsley -- comes with poblano rice and beans. The package for four for $110 can be ordered now through noon Wednesday, Sept. 13. Pickup is from 2:30-4 p.m. Sept. 15-16 at Bien Trucha, 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/; a toda madre, 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/; and Quiubo, 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/.

Thorn Restaurant & Lounge in Rosemont recently debuted the Bottomless Mimosa Bonanza on Saturdays and Sundays. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant

Yes, it says bottomless mimosas. Thorn Restaurant & Lounge in Rosemont recently debuted the Bottomless Mimosa Bonanza, which means that for $28 per person, diners can sip on a variety of mimosas (orange, pineapple and cranberry) for 90 minutes between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. The special can be paired with brunch dishes such as quinoa hash, omelets, avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches and more. Thorn is at 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4774, thornrestaurant.com/.

Cheers to 6 years

Michael Jordan's Restaurant in Oak Brook is celebrating six years in business with a special $89 anniversary menu available during September. Indulge in an app (crab bisque, Caesar salad, chopped salad, French onion soup), intermezzo of sorbet with Cincoro tequila splash, entree (filet mignon, bone-in rib-eye, or shrimp and scallops), a side, and peach bread pudding or Key lime pie for a treat. Reservations are requested. Michael Jordan's Restaurant is at 1225 W. 22nd St., Oak Brook, (630) 828-2932, michaeljordansteakhouse.com/oak-brook/.

Get happy

Stop by Greek-inspired Violi in Oak Brook to take advantage of its new happy hour specials, available from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Deals include $10 wines and $12 cocktails such as The Karpouzi (Hendrick's, St. Germain, watermelon, cucumber, lemon and oregano) and Hades (Gran Centenario, Kina l'aero d'or, grapefruit, lime and serrano chili), plus fresh oysters, spreads, apps and more. Violi is at 260 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 592-2104, tavernavioli.com/.

The chicken scampi pasta bake is new to the menu at Miller's Ale House. - Courtesy of Miller's Ale House

Ahead of fall, this week Miller's Ale House added six new dishes to its menu: lobster ravioli ($19.99), filet mignon ($19.99), chicken scampi pasta bake ($14.99), strip steak ($24.99), Zingers tikka wrap, ($11.99) and sticky ribs ($13.49). Miller's has locations in Aurora, Chicago Ridge, Lombard, Norridge, North Riverside, Orland Park and Schaumburg; millersalehouse.com/.

