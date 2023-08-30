Dining out: Buffalo Creek's Burger Throw-Down and Labor Day dining specials

Burger Throw-Down

If you have a hankering for a burger, head to Buffalo Creek Brewing for the brewery's first Burger Throw-Down from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. Here's the plan: Five Northwest suburban chefs from Craft Urban, Guud Burger, Indaba USA, Rep's Place and Spear's Chicago will grill up their best burgers as they compete for the top prize Burger Belt, as determined by celebrated chef Ina Pinkney and public vote. Tickets, which are $20 in advance at buffalocreekbrewing.com/ and $25 at the door, include burger samples from all five contestants and one Buffalo Creek beer. The brewery is at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140.

Labor Day specials

Beatrix: Start off Labor Day with brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at Beatrix in Oak Brook or one of the city locations. Indulge in avocado and jalapeño toast, spicy chicken tinga, lemon and blueberry yogurt, migas egg scramble and more. Beatrix is at 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/.

L. Woods Tap & Pine Lodge: Labor Day specials are on tap now through Wednesday, Sept. 7, including the barbecue shrimp for $24.95 and the Strawberry Icebox Pie with whipped cream for $8.95. L. Woods is at 7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/.

Morton's The Steakhouse: You're in luck, as the special Labor Day three-course menu is available now through Tuesday, Sept. 5. The $69 meal includes a starter, an entree (filet mignon, double-cut prime pork chop, horseradish-crusted salmon, chicken Christopher or Maine lobster ravioli), a side and a dessert (hazelnut chocolate mousse, crème brûlée or Key lime pie). Reservations requested. Locations are in Naperville, Northbrook, Rosemont, Schaumburg and Chicago; mortons.com/.

Old Town Pour House in Naperville and Oak Brook will be offering its Rock 'N Roll brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Labor Day. - Courtesy of Old Town Pour House

Old Town Pour House: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Labor Day, OTPH will be serving their Rock 'N Roll brunch (usually only available on the weekend). Fuel up with the Breakfast In America breakfast sandwich, Jon Bun Jovi jumbo cinnamon roll or the Easy Like Sunday Morning breakfast flatbread. OTPH is at 8 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, and 1703 Freedom Drive, Naperville, oldtownpourhouse.com/.

The Hampton Social: On Monday, the coastal-inspired restaurant will be serving brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., including dishes such as Bananas Foster French Toast, Sunrise Beach Bowl and Grandma Swan's Pancakes. Locations are in South Barrington, Skokie and Burr Ridge; thehamptonsocial.com/.

Get happy

Stop by Greek-inspired Violi in Oak Brook to take advantage of its new happy hour specials, available from 3-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Deals include $10 wines and $12 cocktails such as The Karpouzi (Hendrick's, St. Germain, watermelon, cucumber, lemon and oregano) and Hades (Gran Centenario, Kina l'aero d'or, grapefruit, lime and serrano chili), plus fresh oysters, spreads, apps and more. Violi is at 260 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 592-2104, tavernavioli.com/.

Thorn Restaurant in Rosemont recently debuted the Bottomless Mimosa Bonanza on Saturdays and Sundays. - Courtesy of Thorn Restaurant & Lounge

Yes, it says bottomless mimosas. Thorn Restaurant & Lounge in Rosemont recently debuted the Bottomless Mimosa Bonanza, which means that for $28 per person, diners can sip on a variety of mimosas (orange, pineapple and cranberry) for 90 minutes between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday. The special can be paired with brunch dishes such as quinoa hash, omelets, avocado toast, breakfast sandwiches and more. Thorn is at 5200 Pearl St., Rosemont, (847) 260-4774, thornrestaurant.com/.

The chicken scampi pasta bake is new to the menu at Miller's Ale House. - Courtesy of Mille's Ale House

Ahead of fall, this week Miller's Ale House added six new dishes to its menu: lobster ravioli ($19.99), filet mignon ($19.99), chicken scampi pasta bake ($14.99), strip steak ($24.99), Zingers tikka wrap, ($11.99) and sticky ribs ($13.49). Miller's has locations in Aurora, Chicago Ridge, Lombard, Norridge, North Riverside, Orland Park and Schaumburg; millersalehouse.com/.

• Send dining news to clinden@dailyherald.com.