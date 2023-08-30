Buffalo Grove Days parade returns after three-year hiatus

The annual Buffalo Grove Days festival stretches over five days at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road, Buffalo Grove.

Festival hours are 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31; 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3; and 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4. Admission is free.

The carnival runs all five days. It opens at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, and continues until festival closing hours each day. To purchase tickets or a wristband in advance, visit bgdays.com.

Live music begins on Friday, with Hi Infidelity at 6 p.m. and Austin Edwards at 8:30 p.m.; then, on Saturday, 7th heaven at 3:30 p.m., The Chain at 6 p.m. and Modern Day Romeos at 8:30 p.m. Sunday's lineup includes Abby Kay Band at 3:30 p.m., Bucket Number 6 at 6 p.m. and Kashmir at 8:30 p.m. On Monday, Jeff's Invention performs at 11 a.m. followed by Project Nostalgia at 12:30 p.m.

The parade is back after a three-year hiatus. Moving to a new location, it steps off at 11 a.m. Sunday on Buffalo Grove Road, heading south from LaSalle and turning west on Deerfield Parkway before ending at the festival grounds at Mike Rylko Park.

There will be plenty of food and drink options, with a beverage tent selling soft drinks, water, beer and wine, and a variety of food vendors and trucks each day. Check the festival website to see the food truck schedule.

Other events include bingo at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, craft fair and business expo from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and noon to 4 p.m. Monday, barbecue challenge from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, kids' entertainment from 12:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Buddy Baseball exhibition game at 5 p.m. Saturday, the Duck Race at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, and a car show from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Smoking is not allowed on festival grounds, and only service dogs are permitted. A map, information about parking and shuttles is also available at bgdays.com.

For more information, contact info@bgdays.com.