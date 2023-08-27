Good News Sunday: Local restaurants host fundraisers for survivors of Maui wildfires

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

Although more than 4,000 miles away, the suffering in Maui following tragic wildfires there hit home for Ricky Sakoda.

His parents have a home in Kahului, about 35 minutes from Lahaina, now decimated by fires that have killed more than 100 people.

Sakoda first visited Maui when he was 2 years old. As an adult, he served three years as executive chef at Merriman's restaurant in Kapalua, 10 miles up the shore from Lahaina. He also met his wife, Meredith, in Maui.

"Luckily, our home is OK, but so many of our friends have been devastated by the wildfires," said Sakoda, a graduate of Mundelein High School now living in Buffalo Grove. "The last I heard, at Merriman's, 78 of their employees lost their homes or were displaced due to the fire, which is crazy. That's like three-quarters of the restaurant, and that's just one restaurant."

Sarah Stegner, co-chef and co-owner of Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook, a veteran of charitable efforts, is hosting a benefit to help victims of the wildfires in Maui. - Courtesy of Prairie Grass Cafe

To help Merriman's and other Hawaiian restaurants and their workers, Sakoda is teaming with Sarah Stegner of Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook, and three other chefs, for a fundraiser at the restaurant Sunday, Aug. 27, benefiting the Hawaii Community Foundation -- Chef Hui Fund.

Stegner is a veteran contributor to relief efforts through organizations such as Chicago Chefs Cook and World Central Kitchen, "which is on the ground in Maui," she said.

For details or reservations for the fundraiser, which features a happy hour option at $50 and a sit-down dinner at $100, call (847) 205-4433.

Other restaurants are also holding fundraisers.

For the full story, click here.

Naperville native passionate about opening eco-friendly beauty spa in hometown

As much as Jenny Duranski loved being a nail technician, the chemicals being used nearly drove her away.

But instead of leaving the industry, she doubled her commitment by devoting her career to "clean and green" beauty supplies.

Duranski is opening her second Lena Rose Beauty spa, named after her 9-year-old daughter, next month in downtown Naperville. The first location was opened in Chicago in 2016.

A Naperville Central High School graduate, she's anxious to share her eco-friendly treatments with her hometown.

"I've seen the dawn of clean and green beauty, and I've seen this category grow exponentially," Duranski said. "It's not like I'm jumping on a trend. This is who I am to the core."

The Naperville spa is at 14 Jackson Ave., replacing the Lauren Rae Jewelry Boutique. Duranski and her team will hold a soft opening at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7 with a ribbon-cutting and comments from Duranski and Mayor Scott Wehrli.

For the full story, click here.

See "Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" and other first-run movies on Sunday, Aug. 27, when local theaters offer $4 showings in honor of National Cinema Day. - Paramount Pictures/Skydance

If you haven't caught the "Barbenheimer" blockbusters yet, or you're looking to see the billion-dollar "Barbie" or multimillion "Oppenheimer" films again, you can do so for $4 Sunday, Aug. 27, National Cinema Day.

As part of the celebration, more than 3,000 theaters nationwide will screen those and other first-run films -- in all formats, including IMAX and 4DX -- at all showtimes for less than half the regular ticket price, which averaged $10.53 in 2022, according to the National Association of Theater Owners.

Participating chains include: AMC, Cinergy Dine-In, Emagine Entertainment, Landmark, Marcus, Neighborhood Cinema Group, Picture Show, Regal and Studio Movie Grill theaters.

Titles include: "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem," "Blue Beetle," "Strays," "Haunted Mansion" and "Mission Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part I," among others.

In addition to discounted tickets, some theaters will discount concessions, including popcorn and beverages.

