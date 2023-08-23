Dining out: It's going to be hot, hot, hot at Timothy O'Toole's Wing Fest

Wing Fest

It may be hot outside right now, but it will be even hotter spice-wise from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, during Timothy O'Toole's Wing Fest at the Libertyville pub. Teams from each O'Toole's location -- Gurnee, Lake Villa, Libertyville and Chicago -- will be offering 12 wing flavors created just for the all-you-can-eat event. Tickets run $30 and include prizes, raffles and live music. A cash bar will be available. Timothy O'Toole's is at 412 N. Milwaukee Ave., Libertyville, (847) 984-2599, timothyotooles.com/.

Free iced coffee

There are still a few days left of National Coffee Month. So Mexican fast-food restaurant Guzman y Gomez is honoring it by giving away a free iced coffee with the purchase of a breakfast burrito from 7-10 a.m. daily through Tuesday, Aug. 29. Guzman y Gomez is at 5459 Northwest Hwy., Crystal Lake; 1519 N. Naper Blvd., Naperville; and 795 E Golf Road, Schaumburg; guzmanygomez.com/.

National Waffle Day

Chicago Waffles, which crafts scratchmade waffles (naturally) and other brunch and lunch fare, is honoring National Waffle Day on Friday, Aug. 24. With any purchase (including coffee or juice) that day, diners will be treated to a free half waffle. Consider trying the Cheddar and Short Rib, Cookies and Ice Cream, Blueberry Lemon Cheesecake or Green Tea, among the many options. Plus, in Willowbrook, kids can eat for free from noon to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. And there's a special seniors menu from 7-10 a.m. daily with dishes starting at $8.99. Chicago Waffles is at 10S642 Kingery Hwy., Willowbrook, and 726 Lake St., Oak Park, and two locations in Chicago; chicagowaffles.com/.

Burger and Sushi House in Geneva is giving a 25% discount to all local school employees from Monday, Aug. 28, through Sunday, Sept. 3. - Courtesy of B.A.S.H.

To celebrate the start of school, Burger and Sushi House in Geneva is giving a 25% discount to any local school employee with a current school ID from Monday, Aug. 28, through Sunday, Sept. 3. The offer is good on the entire bill. B.A.S.H. is at 124 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 587-2274, burgerandsushihouse.com/.

Andy's limited-time Cannoli Thunder Concrete will be available through Sept. 30. - Courtesy of Andy's

In honor of Andy's Frozen Custard 300 on Sept. 23, the frozen custard chain has joined forces with NASCAR Xfinity driver Anthony Alfredo on the new Cannoli Thunder Concrete. Now through Sept. 30, Andy's will be mixing up the specialty treat of vanilla frozen custard, frozen chocolate chips, sweet cream filling, Italian cannoli shell and pistachio flavor. Andy's has locations throughout the suburbs. eatandys.com/.

• Send dining news to clinden@dailyherald.com.