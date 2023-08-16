Dining out: Scratchboard Kitchen adds limited dinner hours

Here's some welcome news for fans of Scratchboard Kitchen in Arlington Heights: The scratch-made restaurant helmed by executive chef Grace Goudie recently added limited dinner hours -- 5-8 p.m. Thursdays and 5-8:30 p.m. Fridays, with Saturday evening hours to come by the end of August. A sampling of the dinner menu includes burrata with strawberry, sourdough and fennel pollen ($20); lamb burger ($18); mushroom gnocchi ($16); oysters with green strawberry mignonette ($16); tea brined pork chop with strawberries, barbecue sauce and cabbage slaw ($28); Golden Kaluga Caviar ($80); strawberry shortcake ($12) and much more. Plus, Thursday nights feature half-priced bottles of wine, and from 5-6 p.m. Friday there are happy hour cocktail specials. And don't forget the new kids dinner menu, too. Scratchboard Kitchen is at 5 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 749-3103, scratchboardkitchenah.com/.

Fried chicken with grits and hot honey is one of the new dinner specials at Scratchboard Kitchen in Arlington Heights. - Courtesy of Scratchboard Kitchen

Bar Louie is once again offering Cocktails for a Cause, with The Envy as the martini of the month for August. For each Envy martini (Grey Goose L'Orange, Grey Goose Le Citron, melon liqueur, pineapple, simple syrup and Sprite) sold, Bar Louie will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry, which offers school meals, grants to food banks, resources to new parents and more. Bar Louie is at 619 E. Boughton Road #A, Bolingbrook, (331) 246-0500, and 17W350 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 478-8040, barlouie.com/.

Pianos on the Patio

Enjoy the warm weather while you can when Three Embers and Windy City Dueling Pianos hosts Pianos on the Patio on the restaurant's patio from 7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. It's $5 to enjoy the music, or make reservations for the $49 three-course dinner that includes soup or salad, a choice of salmon, grilled flat iron steak, chicken or linguine, and Black Forrest Mousse Bomb for dessert. Reservations are requested at sevenrooms.com/events/chilnthreeembers/chiln-three-embers-vanity-site. Three Embers is at the Marriott Lincolnshire Resort, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0100.

