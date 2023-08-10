Neighbors in the news: Schaumburg names new director of Human Resources

Jean Bueche, director of Human Resources, village of Schaumburg. Courtesy of Village of Schaumburg

• Jean Bueche was named director of Human Resources at the village of Schaumburg, responsible for managing employee relations for the village; participating in labor negotiations for the various collective bargaining units; creating policies and administrative protocols; preparing the department's budget; and leading the village's initiative to champion inclusion and diversity, among other tasks.

Bueche has been serving as acting director since October 2022, following the retirement of Ann Everhart. She became Schaumburg's assistant director of Human Resources in May 2022 after serving as the management analyst for the department since 2020.

Prior to coming to Schaumburg, she served as a management analyst and an administrative services coordinator for the village of Hinsdale.

Bueche holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice with a minor in political science from Illinois State University, and a master's degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University.

She is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management as a Senior Certified Professional and is a member of the National Public Employer Labor Relations Association as a Certified Labor Relations Professional.

Carlos Sanchez, recipient of the Highland Park Community Foundation's Personal Achievement Award. - Courtesy of Highland Park Community Foundation

• Carlos Sanchez was honored by the Highland Park Community Foundation with its Personal Achievement Award, which is presented to a graduating Highland Park High School senior who demonstrates perseverance and commitment to overcoming challenges to meet their personal goals.

The global pandemic and consistent interruptions to regularly scheduled classes made school -- and life -- particularly challenging for students. Throughout his four years at Highland Park High School, Carlos remained committed to his education, facing challenges and barriers with strength and determination.

Carlos's ability to maintain a part-time job outside of school while pushing himself to always be his best self demonstrates his dedication to excellence, which will no doubt continue when he joins the Marines this fall.

As one of his teachers, Sam Toro, noted, "Carlos continued to improve his school attendance, challenged himself academically, held a part-time job outside of school, and took advantage of Homework Club. He independently applied to three different colleges in case he decided not to commit to joining the Marines after graduation."

Mary Maguire, marketing manager for MC Machinery Systems, Elk Grove Village. - courtesy of MC Machinery Systems

• Mary Maguire of McHenry was promoted to marketing manager at Elk Grove Village-based MC Machinery Systems, a supplier and servicer of fabrication and milling equipment.

Maguire, who joined MC Machinery as marketing coordinator in October 2020, will be responsible for the company's marketing strategy and budget, branding, market research, advertising, public relations, collateral materials, marketing automation, trade show/event marketing and social media.

A member of the Women in Manufacturing Association, Maguire holds a bachelor's degree in public relations, advertising and applied communications from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

• Buffalo Grove resident Collin Fan, a recent graduate of Adlai E. Stevenson High School, participated in the International Physics Olympiad competition in Tokyo, Japan.

Representing the United States, Fan won first place in Experimental Exam and overall fifth place worldwide.

The International Physics Olympiad is an annual physics competition for high school students. It is one of the International Science Olympiads.

Each national delegation is made up of, at most, five student competitors, plus two leaders, selected on a national level. The students compete as individuals and must sit for intensive theoretical and laboratory examinations.

