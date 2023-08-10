Wheaton Burmese eatery named second best restaurant in the Midwest by Yelp

The Chez Francois Poutinerie in downtown Naperville was named after Francois, seated, by her mother and owner Thi Tram Nguyen. Courtesy of Thi Tram Nguyen

Suburban diners don't need to go far to find some of the top restaurants in the Midwest, according to a recent Yelp list. And Yelp says you don't need to go to Myanmar to enjoy authentic Burmese cuisine.

The crowdsourced business review repository recently published their 2023 Top 100 Restaurants in the Midwest, a list that includes eateries in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Nine suburban restaurants were among the 21 Illinois eateries selected. The one that came in at number two on the list might surprise you.

Tucked inconspicuously into a shopping center in Wheaton, Pa Lian, has been bringing authentic Burmese dishes to the suburbs since 2018.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Pa Lian Burmese restaurant in Wheaton is open for lunch and dinner six days a week.

Owner Tawk Zalian, who runs the restaurant with his wife, Malai, said business has exploded since the list came out last week.

"We've been overwhelmed, but we're really blessed. We never expected it," Zalian said. "We're so honored to be recognized after all the hard work."

It's been so busy since the news dropped that Zalian hopes some people who are interested in trying the restaurant, which is located at 254 E. Geneva Road, for the first time hold off for a little bit. He said last Friday they opened for dinner at 4:30 and by 4:45 the dining room was full.

"The customers are the ones who get you on a list like that, and we love our customers," he said. "We want to take care of everybody and make sure you have a quality experience."

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Tea Leaf Salad, a staple of Burmese cuisine, is a featured dish at Pa Lian Burmese restaurant, which was ranked the second best restaurant in the Midwest by Yelp.

Zalian said Burmese cuisine is hard to define since it really isn't like anything else with which people are familiar.

"To most people it's an unknown cuisine," Zalian said. "There are influences of India and some Asian spices, but it's very unique, the flavors and textures are different and something you've never had in your life."

Zalian suggested the uninitiated should try the Tea Leaf Salad, a traditional Burmese dish that's crunchy and a little bitter, thanks to fermented tea leaves tossed with fried fava beans, yellow beans, peanuts, sesame seeds, sliced tomatoes, cabbage and lime.

The most popular noodle dish on the menu is the Shan Noodle, which features flat noodles with shredded chicken curry garnished with scallions, gai choy, fried onions, peanuts, sesame and fermented black beans.

The menu features a number of vegan and gluten-free options, too.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Discreetly tucked into a shopping center in Wheaton, Pa Lian Burmese restaurant was just named the second best restaurant in the Midwest by Yelp.

The couple, who share cooking duties at the restaurant, have lived in the U.S. for 18 years and in Wheaton for the last 13.

"We love to cook. We love to eat," Zalian said. "My wife and I had no business knowledge, but we love our cuisine and we want to share it with everyone. It's our American dream."

Yelp said restaurants were ranked on a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews over the last two and a half years.

The eclectic top 10 encompasses a variety of cuisines, ranging from Somali to Mexican and Latin American to Hawaiian. Vietnamese/Yugoslavian fusion restaurant Sunset Pho Caffe in Chicago came in at number five, one of 12 restaurants in Chicago to make the list. Blues City Deli in St. Louis took the top spot.

- Rick West | Staff Photographer Pa Lian Burmese restaurant in Wheaton was just named the second-best restaurant in the Midwest by Yelp. Their Shan Noodle dish, with shredded chicken curry, is a menu favorite.

The other suburban winners include:

20: Kuma's Sushi Bowl, 701 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills.

21: Boba Burger, 8530 Waukegan Road, Morton Grove.

24: Asadoras Argentina Burgers, 4542 State Route 71, Oswego.

38: HD Cuisine, 27 Huntington Lane, Wheeling.

54: Chez François Poutinerie, 22 E. Chicago Ave. #120, Naperville.

57: Dos Amigos Mexican Restaurant, 101 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville.

64: Gumii, 3124 S. Route 59, Suite 140, Naperville (Note: Gumii is on summer break until Aug. 22).

67: Big Ed's BBQ, 4030 Northpoint Blvd., Waukegan.