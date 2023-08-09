Best bets: Beatles fest, LL Cool J's F.O.R.C.E., Garlic Fest, Sam Smith and more

LL Cool J heads up The F.O.R.C.E., a celebration of hip-hop culture, coming to the United Center Sunday, Aug. 13. Courtesy of Peter Yang

Beatles fest

Beatles expert and WXRT radio personality Terri Hemmert serves as master of ceremonies for The Fest for Beatles Fans at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare, 9390 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Rosemont. Performers and panelists scheduled to appear include: Joey Molland of Badfinger; tribute bands The Weeklings, Liverpool; Terry Sylvester, formerly of The Hollies; author and George Harrison's ex-wife former model Pattie Boyd; and authors Bruce Spizer, Wally Podrazik and Jude Southerland Kessler, among others. Adults: $75 Friday and $105 Saturday and Sunday; two-day pass $164 or $199; three-day pass $260. Kids 8-18: $37.50-$52.50; free for kids 7 and younger. thefest.com. 5 p.m. to midnight, Friday, Aug. 11; noon to midnight Saturday, Aug. 12; and noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

Pattie Boyd, author, former model and ex-wife of George Harrison, is among the guests at the 2023 Fest for Beatles Fans in Rosemont. -

The two-person variety spectacle The Great DuBois (as seen in the movie "The Greatest Showman") lights the spotlight at the historic Woodstock Opera House, 121 Van Buren St., Woodstock, as Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy conjure magic, tricks and comedy with their unique, high-energy circus experience. Tickets are $25-$30, $15 for students at woodstockoperahouse.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11

Circus arts duo The Great DuBois (Michael DuBois and Viktoria Grimmy) perform at the Woodstock Opera House this weekend. - Courtesy of Michael DuBois

Using lasers, music and mesmerizing bubbles, The Gazillion Bubble Show entertains while it explores soapy science with interactive tricks, songs and fun for the whole family at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. Tickets are $25-$79 at arcadalive.com. 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Folk for a cause

Musical couple Michael McDermott and Heather Lynne Horton play a concert at the Maple Street Chapel, 220 S. Main St., Lombard, to raise funds for Mercy Home for Boys & Girls, a Chicago-based organization providing safe places for children who've experienced neglect, abuse and violence. Tickets are $50; all proceeds from the concert and silent auction will support Mercy Home. eventbrite.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12

Michael McDermott and Heather Lynne Horton play a benefit concert for Mercy Home at the Lombard Street Chapel Saturday, Aug. 12. - Courtesy of Ron Horne

The F.O.R.C.E. (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy) Live sparks a nightlong celebration of hip-hop culture at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, as renowned band The Roots ties together interwoven performances by Chicago's own Common, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Rakim, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and DJ Z-Trip, presided over and curated by Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy winner LL Cool J. Tickets are $29-$162 at unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13

NMMA salutes Chicago activist

The National Museum of Mexican Art, 1852 W. 19th St., Chicago, presents "Carlos Cortez 100 Años," a centennial celebration of the Chicago poet, printmaker and activist whose work centered on marginalized communities and overlooked historical events and individuals. Cortéz used his printing press, Gato Negro, as a means to promote activism and solidarity in the struggle for social justice. He used his poetry to raise awareness and inspire action on issues of inequality and oppression. Free. nationalmuseumofmexicanart.org. Opens Sunday, Aug. 13; hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

Broadway in the park

Broadway in Chicago, in cooperation with the city of Chicago, hosts its free annual summer concert in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Singer/actors from BIC productions perform selections from "MJ," which is currently playing at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, along with songs from "Hamilton," set to return to Chicago this fall, and from the pre-Broadway premieres of "The Wiz," "A Wonderful World," "Boop! The Musical," "Peter Pan" and "Mrs. Doubtfire." broadwayinchicago.com. 6:15 p.m. Monday Aug. 14

'Adios,' Ted

The "Motor City Madman" Ted Nugent bids farewell to touring with his final run, making its way to the suburbs for three shows. Nugent headlines two sold-out shows at the Des Plaines Theatre and the Arcada Theatre this weekend; tickets are still available for a Monday evening performance at the Arcada, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $89-$119 at arcadalive.com. 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14

Singer Sam Smith headlines Chicago's United Center with "GLORIA The Tour" Tuesday, Aug. 15. - Associated Press, 2022

The Grammy-winning, multiplatinum U.K. singer-songwriter Sam Smith lands in Chicago for the first time since 2018 when their "GLORIA The Tour" stops at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, joined by Jessie Reyez. Tickets are $50-$150 at unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15

Garlicky gathering

Be sure to bring a breath mint for afterward as Celebrate Highwood's 12th Annual Garlic Fest takes over Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. From the expected faves (pizzas, gourmet cheeses, baked goods and more) to the unexpected (garlic ice cream, fudge and cocktails?!), vendors will be sharing tastes and treats along with trivia and family-friendly activities, accompanied by American classics from the Bill Pantle Band. Free. celebratehighwood.com. 4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16

Back-to-school laughs

The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago, hosts a one-night-only back-to-school comedy show featuring current or former Chicago-area teachers Erica Nicole Clark, Jamie Shriner, Seth Davis, Ty Riggs, David Donnick and Jordan Gamby. $20, $10 for teachers; $5 from each ticket will be donated to the Chicago First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation. (773) 697-3830 or thedentheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17