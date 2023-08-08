 

For a 99th time, Northbrook Days Festival a success

  • Lily Fastert, 3, left, of Prospect Heights rides in a teacup with her sister, Bella, 6, during Northbrook Days Thursday, Aug. 3.

  • Kids ride "The Edge" during Northbrook Days on Thursday, Aug. 3.

  • Riders of all ages enjoy the dragon roller coaster during Northbrook Days Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

  • Northbrook Days was held over a five-day span on the site of the Metra west parking lot in downtown Northbrook last week.

  • King Saturday performs on the main stage during Northbrook Days Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

  • King Saturday performs during Northbrook Days Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

By Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 8/8/2023 9:05 AM

One year shy of 100, the 2023 Northbrook Days Festival was a success.

"Overall it was a great festival. Even with some weather here and there people stayed out and we had great turnouts every day," said Matt Settler, co-chair of the festival with Ellen Westel.

 
Carnival rides were among the attractions at Northbrook Days Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.
Settler is there all day, every day of the festival -- Aug. 2-6 this year at the West Metra parking lot -- and appreciated the full music lineup, which included headliners Michael McDermott and Mr. Blotto.

"SEMPLE band was maybe the biggest turnout, on Thursday, but all the bands were really good," he said.

Attendance figures and proceeds raised for the Northbrook Civic Foundation won't be available until September, Settler said.

Christine O'Malley descends the Fun Slide with her daughter, Raegan, 7, and son Weston, 3, during Northbrook Days Thursday, Aug. 3.
The Civic Foundation's sole fundraiser, Northbrook Days provides for annual college scholarships to graduating seniors and grants to Northbrook organizations.

Settler appreciated all the work from the all-volunteer effort, and support from Northbrook Days sponsors and the community.

Henry Shiffman, 5, of Northbrook enjoys an ice cream bar during Northbrook Days Thursday, Aug. 3.
"Everything went wonderfully," he said.

Settler noted that next year's event will be the 100th Northbrook Days Festival. Keeping with the tradition of the first full weekend in August, the dates for Northbrook Days 2024 are planned for Wednesday, July 31, through Sunday, Aug. 4.

