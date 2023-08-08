Dining out: BK debuts Royal Crispy Wraps, Shaw's Lobster Fest returns

Beatrix's Sunday Night Family Dinner includes boneless fried chicken with hot honey drizzle served family-style. It's only available at the Oak Brook location. Courtesy of Beatrix

Sunday Night Dinner

Start a new tradition by gathering your family and friends for Beatrix's Sunday Night Family Dinner, available from 3-8 p.m. every week at the Oak Brook location. For $29.95 per person, the family-style meal includes a salad or side, plus boneless fried chicken with hot honey drizzle, kale and apple slaw and honey-butter cornbread. End the meal with a pastry or a half slice of Tall, Dark & Handsome Chocolate Cake. Plus, the special includes one complimentary meal for kids 12 and younger per one adult meal. Reservations recommended.

Beatrix is at 272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/.

Burger King rolls out its new $2.99 Royal Crispy Wraps Monday, Aug. 14. - Courtesy of Burger King

Need a snack? Burger King has your back with its new $2.99 BK Royal Crispy Wraps -- crispy chicken, tomato and lettuce wrapped in a tortilla available in classic, honey mustard and spicy -- starting Monday, Aug. 14.

Burger King has locations across the suburbs; bk.com/.

Thank you, teachers

With back-to-school time on the horizon, Spartan Ale House is saying thank you to educators by offering 25% off their meal in August. A school ID is required.

Spartan Ale House is at 1032 Prairie St., Aurora, and 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, spartanalehouse.com/.

The lobster BLT is on the menu during Shaw's Lobster Fest Aug. 15 through Labor Day. - Courtesy of Shaw's

If you've been craving lobster, you're in luck, as it's Lobster Festival time at Shaw's Crab House in Schaumburg and Chicago. Running Tuesday, Aug. 15, through Labor Day, dig into Schaumburg specials such as spicy lobster crispy rice (Maine lobster, panko-breaded sushi rice and tobanjan for $15), lobster ceviche (Maine lobster, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber, Thai chili and tortilla chips for $21), Shaw's Signature Chopped Seafood Salad ($36), lobster BLT ($30), lobster macaroni and cheese ($18), New England Lobster Roll ($36), lobster boil (1.5-pound whole lobster, corn on the cob, red potatoes, coleslaw and drawn butter for $63) and more.

Shaw's Crab House is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722, shawscrabhouse.com/events/lobster-festival-august-15-september-4/.

Shaw's Lobster Fest will feature dishes such as the spicy lobster crispy rice. - Courtesy of Shaw's

Reserve tickets now for SixtyFour Reserve Room's Chateau Montelena Wine Dinner from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17. The $98 per person event starts with yellowfin crudo paired with 2019 Potter Valley Riesling, seared halibut with 2015 Chardonnay and strawberry salad with 2018 Estate Zinfandel. Then dine on braised rabbit with smoked white beet puree and black currant glacé while sipping 2018 Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon. The meal ends with Forgotten Cookie with berry mascarpone and fizzy fruit paired with 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon. Purchase tickets on Resy.

SixtyFour Reserve Room is at 123 Water St., Suite 105, Naperville, (331) 472-4767, sixtyfourreserveroom.com/.

Crisp & Green opened recently in the Mellody Farm shopping center in Vernon Hills. - Courtesy of Crisp & Green

Touted as a healthy, fast casual restaurant serving up a variety of fresh salads, grain bowls, build-your-own bowls, smoothies, acai bowls, aguas frescas and more, the first Crisp & Green location in Illinois opened last week in the Mellody Farm shopping center. As part of the franchise's Commitment to Community, the restaurant plans to offer free health and wellness events (check the website calendar for details).

Crisp & Green is at 899 N. Milwaukee Ave., #300, Vernon Hills, crispandgreen.com/locations/vernonhills/.

• Send dining news to clinden@dailyherald.com.