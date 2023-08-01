Dining out: International Beer Day Friday, plus free pizza for kids at Blaze

Every Tuesday in August, Blaze Pizza is offering kids a free, 11-inch cheese pizza with the purchase of a full-priced pizza. Courtesy of Blaze Pizza

International Beer Day

In honor of International Beer Day Friday, Aug. 4, Pinstripes is offering half off all pints all day. And in August, the entertainment venue is hosting Pins & Pizza: Buy an hour of bowling and get a pizza or flatbread for free.

Pinstripes is at 1150 Willow Road, Northbrook, (847) 480-2323; 7 Oakbrook Center Mall, Oak Brook, (630) 575-8700; and 100 W. Higgins Road, South Barrington, (847) 844-9300, pinstripes.com/.

Free pizza

Back-to-school time is here, so Blaze Pizza is honoring the last days of summer vacation by giving kids a free, 11-inch cheese pizza every Tuesday in August with the purchase of a full-priced pizza. If you haven't tried Blaze Pizza, they offer a variety of toppings, cheeses, sauces and crusts, including gluten-free, high-rise and vegan.

Blaze Pizza is at 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg, and in Chicago, Evanston, Berwyn, Niles and Tinley Park; blazepizza.com/.

Kurimu is collaborating with Stan's Donuts & Coffee on a new coffee and doughnuts treat available now through Aug. 31. - Courtesy of Madison VandeVelde

Stan's Donuts & Coffee has joined forces with Kurimu on a new coffee and doughnuts treat available now through Aug. 31 at all four Kurimu locations, including Schaumburg. The cool concoction features Hokkaido milk soft serve ice cream with dalgona coffee that's drizzled with a chocolate syrup hard shell and garnished with a Stan's mini chocolate-dipped doughnut.

Kurimu is at 601 N. Martingale Road, #165, Schaumburg, and in Chicago at 2668 N. Halsted St., 1632 W. Division St. and 1159 W. Taylor St.; kurimuchicago.com/.

Snow crab is back for a limited time at Bonefish Grill. - Courtesy of Bonefish Grill

As of Tuesday, snow crab is back at Bonefish Grill. For $24.90, the new snow crab entree includes a pound of snow crab legs with drawn butter and two sides. Or diners can add a half pound of snow crab legs to an entree for $9.90. The special is available until Sept. 4.

Bonefish Grill is at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/.

• Send dining news to clinden@dailyherald.com.