Sound check: Jason Mraz at Ravinia; new Dan Wade album, Nellie's show

Jason Mraz and His SuperBand head to Highland Park for a Ravinia tour stop Wednesday, Aug. 2. Courtesy of Shervin Lainez

Fresh from Dan Wade

With roots in the area's punk scene and a solo career built on the stages of the city, suburban-native guitarist and songwriter Dan Wade carries the legacy of modern Chicago rock through his personal projects and the numerous bands he's collaborated with over the years. Last week, he dropped a retrospective collection of his solo work -- the full-length album "We Could Still Fall Apart" -- on streaming services, and this week he shares it live when his band plays Durty Nellie's, along with a stacked lineup including the Thomas Nicholas Band, The Run Around and The Burning Lights.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Durty Nellie's 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10 for general admission, $40 for meet-and-greet with actor/musician Thomas Ian Nicholas. durtynellies.com.

Dan Wade and his band take the stage at Durty Nellie's in Palatine Saturday, July 29. - Courtesy of Mo Doron

Chicago-based rock band The Permanent Fix -- Jake Nelson, Ryan Lampe, Emerson Moorhead, Coren Warden and Park Ridge's Nick Arger -- is hitting streaming services Friday with the debut EP "It Just Might Be ..." and tackling the Cobra Lounge stage for a headlining release show with special guests Isabella Snow and Debbie Marie Brown.

5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Cobra Lounge, 235 N. Ashland Ave., Chicago. $15. cobralounge.com.

Shemekia in Chicago

Shemekia Copeland, who just won two Downbeat Magazine Critics Poll Awards for Blues Artist of the Year and Album Of The Year for her Grammy-nominated "Done Come Too Far," performs a free show at Millennium Park as part of Chicago's Summer Music Series. The charismatic artist will treat fans to her fiery, soulful performance exploring the roots of her passions and her ever-growing and honest musical voice, joined by the Martha Redbone Roots Project and DJ James Porter.

6:30 p.m. Monday, July 31, at Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Free. chicago.gov.

Jason Mraz at Ravinia

Erstwhile curbside prophet Jason Mraz and His SuperBand hit Ravinia Festival with a dose of lyrical wittiness and a heaping helping of his upbeat favorites as "The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride Summer Tour" (celebrating his June album release) stops in town with special guest Monica Martin.

7 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $46-$100 for lawn, $130 for pavilion seating. ravinia.org.

On the fest scene

• SPACE's Out of Space concert series: July 27-30 at Canal Shores Golf Course, 1030 Central St., Evanston. outofspaceconcerts.com

• Wicker Park Fest: July 28-30 on Milwaukee Avenue, from North Avenue to Paulina Street. wickerparkbucktown.com

• Homegrown Arts & Music Festival: July 29 at BaseCamp Pub, 5750 Lakeside Drive, Lisle. homegrownartsandmusicfestival.com

• Gospelfest: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at the Greenbelt Cultural Center, 1215 Green Bay Road, North Chicago. Free. lcfpd.org

• PIQNIQ: July 30 at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. q101.com

- Brian Shamie | Staff Photographer Plainfield singer-songwriter Demi Clara hosts this month's local showcase with Cait Arq and Matthew Kopecky Thursday, Aug. 3, at The Venue.

• Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome with Atmosphere, The Movement: 5 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Huntington Bank Pavilion At Northerly Island, 1300 S. Linn White Drive, Chicago. $20-$99.50. slightlystoopid.com.

• The Biggest OPM Summer Show Part II: 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. $88-$148. joesliverosemont.com.

• Avenged Sevenfold's "Life Is But a Dream ..." tour with ALEXISONFIRE, Kim Dracula: 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $20-$212. concerts.livenation.com.

• Thomas Rhett's "Home Team Tour 23" with Cole Swindell, Nate Smith: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 28, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $25.50-$300. unitedcenter.com.

• MIIRRORS, badcandy (album release), BD & The Jackrabbits (reunion show): 9 p.m. Friday, July 28, at GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $12-$15. gmantavern.com.

• Leigh Nash (of Sixpence None the Richer): 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $20-$45. heynonny.com.

• Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite: 7:30 p.m. (gates at 5 p.m.) Thursday, Aug. 3, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. Tickets start at $44. ravinia.org.

• Songwriter Showcase Series with Demi Clara, Cait Arq and Matthew Kopecky: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $5. themusicvenue.org.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.