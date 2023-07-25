Dining out: Top Chef Fabio Viviani to host Fabio LIVE! cooking demo

Crispy calamari is on the Happy Hour menu at Catch 35 in Naperville. Courtesy of Catch 35

Top Chef Fabio Viviani is hosting the "Fabio LIVE! From Flour to Feast" cooking demonstration and dinner at 4 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Bar Siena at Old Orchard. Courtesy of DineAmic Hospitality

Fabio LIVE!

Foodies won't want to miss the chance to see Top Chef Fabio Viviani host a live from-scratch pasta cooking demonstration and share dinner with him from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, July 30, at Bar Siena at Old Orchard. "Fabio LIVE! From Flour to Feast" includes a meet-and-greet, a demo of three pasta dishes, recipe cards and more for $90 per person. Buy tickets at barsiena.com/event/fabio-live-from-flour-to-feast/.

Bar Siena is at 4999 Old Orchard Road, Suite A2, Skokie, (847) 261-8902, barsiena.com/.

Tokio Pub's Summer Luau featuring hula dancers and a four-course dinner with pairings starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 31. - Courtesy of Tokio Pub

Get out your Hawaiian garb for Tokio Pub's Summer Luau featuring a four-course dinner with pairings and hula dancers from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday, July 31. The $65 dinner starts off with huli huli chicken meatball skewers paired with an Island Sunrise before moving on to tuna poke tacos paired with a Passionfruit Mojito. The main course of slow-roasted Kalua pork served with roasted sweet potatoes, Hawaiian coleslaw and steamed buns is paired with a Hawaiian Mai Tai. Save room for dessert of pineapple coconut layer cake paired with a chocolate daiquiri. Reservations are required at opentable.com/.

Tokio Pub is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 278-5181, tokiopub.com/events/tokio-summer-luau/.

Jeni's High Five Candy Bar ice cream is available in scoop shops now. - Courtesy of Jeni's

In honor of summer, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams is releasing its Road Trip Snacks Collection, with one flavor released each week. Already in shops and online is the High Five Candy Bar. The special limited-time flavor -- Salted Licorice (anise-scented sweet cream, salt, and bitter and sweet dark chocolate flecks) -- will be available in shops starting July 20. Up next is the Frose (sangria-style with watermelon, strawberry and pear), available July 27. The Bombastix Sundae Cone (vanilla ice cream with fudge and chocolate-covered waffle cone chunks) is out Aug. 3. And Butterscotch Popcorn (popcorn-flavored ice cream with a butterscotch crunch) drops Aug. 10. Plus, the new fizzy Pink Champ refresher is available in shops now.

Jeni's is at 521 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 822-7996; 218 S. Main St., Naperville, (630) 506-8005; and locations in Chicago; jenis.com/.

Ravinia Picnic Package

Heading to Ravinia but don't feel like packing a meal? Di Pescara has you covered with its Ravinia Picnic Package available through the end of the season. The $24 per person meal includes a cup of tomato basil soup or a salad (Caesar, chop, orchard or Asian slaw with soy ginger vinaigrette); choice of one entree: a sandwich (grilled salmon club, grilled chicken club, crispy chicken, fried whitefish, caprese or a BLT) or sushi (sweet potato roll, avocado cucumber roll, spicy tuna roll, shrimp tempura) or pasta (cheese ravioli with marinara sauce, penne tomato vodka, fettuccine Alfredo with broccoli florets); and chocolate chip cookies. It comes in a reusable tote bag with disposable plates and silverware. There's a two-meal minimum, which must be ordered ahead.

Di Pescara is at 2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/ravinia-carryout-meals/.

Catch 35 Naperville is now offering the Maine Lobster Roll at lunch. - Courtesy of Catch 35

Catch 35 is giving diners a reason to smile with seasonal specials. At lunch, dine on the new Maine Lobster Roll (lobster meat, celery, mayo and Old Bay on a New England-style roll with fries) for $15.95. Come back for Happy Hour featuring a new bar menu offering tuna poke nachos, fried Nashville chicken, sriracha buffalo shrimp, crispy calamari and more that are $4 off from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday in the bar or on the outdoor patio only. Plus, oysters are half off then, too.

Catch 35 is at 35 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 717-3500, catch35.com/.

-- Caroline Linden

