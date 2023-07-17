Dining out: Free chicken meal at Nando's PERi-PERi July 18

Nando's PERi-PERi is honoring Mandela Day from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, by offering a free chicken meal with a donation of school supplies. Courtesy of Nando's PERi-PERi

Doing good

Nando's PERi-PERi, which first opened in South Africa in 1987 and has locations in the Chicago area, is honoring Mandela Day from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 (the birthday of the late South African leader and anti-apartheid activist Nelson Mandela), by offering a free meal of PERi-PERi chicken with a donation of school supplies. Nando's will then fill backpacks with the donated supplies and deliver them to underserved schools in the area.

Nando's PERi-PERi is at 523 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 230-4348; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Skokie, (847) 972-6833; 6 W. Jefferson Ave., Naperville, (630) 388-0193; and in Chicago and Oak Park. nandosperiperi.com/.

The Morton Arboretum is hosting its first Mocktails and More tasting event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 21. - Courtesy of Morton Arboretum

The Morton Arboretum is jumping on the mocktail trend with its first Mocktails and More tasting event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, July 21. During the evening, ages 21 and older can sip unlimited alcohol-free drinks -- beer, wine, spirits, seltzers and mocktails with less than 0.5% ABV -- from 20 beverage companies while enjoying R&B, rock and country music from the AD3 Acoustic Trio. Tickets, which are $45 for Arboretum members and $50 for nonmembers, include general admission, tastes and a souvenir tasting glass. Register at mortonarb.org/explore/activities/events/mocktails-and-more/.

In the Grand Garden at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, (630) 968-0074, mortonarb.org/.

Dueling pianos

If you're up for some high-energy, interactive piano playing, check out the Windy City Dueling Pianos when they perform from 7-10 p.m. Friday, July 21, at Spartan Ale House in Naperville. Tickets are $10 for the north bar area (by the pianos) and $5 for the south bar area at eventbrite.com/. Hungry and thirsty? The beer of the month is Half Acre Daisy Cutter -- $4 for a pint and $6 for a tall. The burger of the month is the smash burger (double patty with cheese, pickles, onions and smash sauce) for $14. Don't forget dessert: Slices of banana and strawberry shortcake cheesecake are $8 each.

Spartan Ale House is at 3032 English Rows Ave., Naperville, (630) 536-8163, spartanalehouse.com/.

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap is serving $5 margaritas July 24-30 for National Tequila Day. - Courtesy of Krafted Burger Bar + Tap

To kick off National Tequila Day -- Monday, July 24 -- Krafted Burger Bar + Tap will be blending up its margaritas for $5 Monday through Sunday, July 24-30.

Krafted Burger Bar + Tap is at 641 E. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook, (630) 296-0258, and 111 E. 1st St., Elmhurst, (331) 225-0853, kraftedburgerbar.com/.

Taste Belle Glos wines during Wildfire's two upcoming wine dinners in Oak Brook and Lincolnshire. - Courtesy of Wildfire

Interested in learning more about California wines? Wildfire's Belle Glos wine dinners provide that opportunity when Andrew Strenk, Copper Cane Wines & Provisions Midwest Region manager, will discuss the California wines paired with five courses. The $130 dinner includes Southern fried chicken paired with Steorra Brut, Russian River Valley; pan-seared swordfish with Belle Glos "Oeil De Perdrix" Pinot Noir Blanc, Sonoma County '22; grilled skirt steak with Belle Glos "Las Alturas Vineyard" Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands & Monterey County '21; and artisan small bites (cheese, prosciutto, chocolate ganache truffle) with Belle Glos "Dairyman" Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley '21. End with Black Forest Pot De Crème and a glass of Thread Count by Quilt Red Blend, Lodi/Mendocino/Sonoma NV. The 6:30 p.m. dinners are Monday, July 24, in Oak Brook and Thursday, July 27, in Lincolnshire. Reservations required.

Wildfire is at 232 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 586-9000, and 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com/.

