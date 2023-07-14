Come hungry: 9 food festivals to look forward to July 14-23

Everyone has to eat, right? This weekend and next week, there are a variety of suburban food festivals offering tastes from around the suburbs and around the world. Here are nine to consider.

Taste of Park Ridge

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, in Uptown Park Ridge, 100 Summit Ave. There will be a variety of food vendors, including crepes, ice cream, Mexican fare, kebabs, Filipino dishes, corn dogs, Indian and Nepali cuisine, pizza, cupcakes, barbecue, pasta and more. Plus, don't miss the drinks, wine oasis, Giant Turkey Leg Eating Contest at 2:30 p.m. Friday, demos and more. Music from 7th heaven at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Kashmir at 9 p.m. Friday and Simply Elton at 6:45 p.m. and The Lounge Puppets at 9 p.m. Saturday. Free. tasteofparkridge.com/.

Antioch Taste of Summer

11 p.m. Friday, July 14; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, in downtown Antioch and at the Antioch Bandshell. Food vendors include brats, pub fare, Crazee Ice and more. Plus, carnival rides, games, sidewalk sales and crafters. Music from Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band at 7 p.m. Thursday; Hi Infidelity at 8 p.m. Friday; Think Floyd at 8 p.m. Saturday; and 7th heaven at 3 p.m. Sunday. Themed musical light show at 9:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Free. antiochchamber.org.

- Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, 2021 Get your fill of food and more during Antioch's Taste of Summer July 13-16.

4-10:30 p.m. Friday, July 14; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15; and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 16, on Cass Avenue in Westmont. Features local restaurant food booths serving Thai, Mexican, Greek, pizza, barbecue, Rita's Sno on the Go and more. Carnival, craft show, kids' activities, beer tent and more. Thursday is Kidzapalooza featuring carnival specials, battle of the bands, a car show and more. Music from Tom Petty tribute band at 6 p.m. and One of Those Nights (Eagles tribute band) at 8:30 p.m. Friday; Anchors Away at 6 p.m. and Greggie & the Jets Band at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Muddy Waters Blues Jam and Tribute from 1-4:30 p.m., Mike Wheeler Blues Band at 4:30 p.m., and Infinity at 6 p.m. Sunday. Free. westmontevents.com/taste-of-westmont.

Sauced Night Market

5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, July 14-15, at WNDR Museum, 1130 W. Monroe St., Chicago. A night market dedicated to emerging chefs, artists and artisans with more than 50 vendors along with a live set from DJ Johnny Walker, a photo booth, food from local vendors and more. Free, but RSVP at Eventbrite.com. saucedmarket.com.

World Music and Food Fest

Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at The Lot, 523 Central Ave., Highland Park. A variety of food (pizza, deli, Mexican, shakes, poke burrito and more) and live music from DJ Taz Rashid, Surabhi Ensemble, The Tossers and The Rumble featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux. Free. enjoyhighlandpark.com.

Blind Flights Outdoor Beer Tasting

1-5 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Carpenter Park, 275 Maple Ave., Carpentersville. Rotary Club of Carpentersville hosts a picnic-style craft blind beer tasting in the park featuring beers from local breweries. $30 ticket includes 16 pours and a tasting glass. eventbrite.com.

Margarita Night

4:30-9:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, in Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Come dressed in Jimmy Buffett-style gear to enjoy margaritas, music from the Tropixplosion Trio, food, tropical trivia, games and interactive entertainment. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

Highwood Days with Taco Fest

5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 20-21; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the downtown Highwood Metra Station Parking Lot and Everts Park, 111 North Ave., Highwood. Tacos from more than 20 vendors, drinks, carnival rides, games, live music and more. Music from EZ FM at 8:30 p.m. Thursday; Libido Funk Circus at 8:30 p.m. Friday; The Prissilla's at 8:30 p.m. Friday; and Jah Feelgood Band at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Free. celebratehighwood.org.

The Sugar Grove Corn Boil opens Thursday, July 20. - Daily Herald File Photo

5-10 p.m. Thursday, July 20; 5-11 p.m. Friday, July 21; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Volunteer Park, 61 S. Main St., Sugar Grove. Corn boil (of course!), food, craft show, carnival, movies, music and more. Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22. Car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23. Music from ARRA at 7:30 p.m. and The Boy Band Night at 9:30 p.m. Friday; Serendipity at 6:45 p.m. and Hello Weekend at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; and Sonic Sanctuary at 4 p.m. Sunday. Free shuttle service. VIP tickets available. sugargrovecornboil.org.