Don't face cancer alone: Cancer Wellness Center's free programs make it so you don't have to

Courtesy of Cancer Wellness CenterGolfers at the 2022 CWC Golf Outing take part in Pinball Putting before the shotgun start. The Cancer Wellness Center offers free programs and services to people diagnosed with cancer.

Courtesy of Cancer Wellness CenterGolfers get ready to tee off at the 2022 CWC Golf Outing to benefit the Cancer Wellness Center. This year's event has two shotgun starts, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., on Monday, July 31, at Knollwood Country Club in Lake Forest.

Courtesy of Cancer Wellness CenterA foursome at the 2022 CWC Golf Outing takes time out for a photo. The event helps the center offer free services to people diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones.

The Cancer Wellness Center in Northbrook knows that a cancer diagnosis can take a toll on the whole family.

That's why its various programs cater to every member, including the children -- all at no charge.

"The Cancer Wellness Center is here for our community so that no one has to face cancer alone," said Michelle Maer, director of development, in an email.

CWC's professionals teach coping strategies to people who have been diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones, as well as offer suggestions for how to emotionally deal with their new reality.

"In order to address both the physical and emotional components of a cancer diagnosis, the Cancer Wellness Center provides evidence-based programs and services designed to educate participants, develop their coping strategies, and strengthen their support network," said Scott Winicour, co-chairman of the CWC board of directors and co-chairman of the CWC Golf Committee, in an email.

"All programs and services are free of charge and are designed to help cancer patients live better after their diagnosis."

Programs include individual counseling for all family members, nutrition advice, wellness classes like yoga and tai chi, outdoor meditation space, support groups for cancer patients and their loved ones, as well as bereavement support groups.

In order to keep their services free, the Cancer Wellness Center will host its annual golf outing July 31 at Knollwood Country Club, 1890 Knollwood Road, Lake Forest.

Courtesy of Randall KleinThis year's CWC Golf Outing will honor Steve Friedman, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in February. Steve was a longtime supporter of the center.

This year's event will be held in honor of Steve Friedman, a longtime supporter of the center who passed away in February at age 58 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

"Steve Friedman was truly one of a kind who had a positive impact on everyone in his life. He was an amazing son, father, husband, and friend to so many people. He always made you smile no matter how he was feeling. He was selfless, incredibly positive and a generous soul. They don't make them like Steve-O anymore," Winicour said.

Steve's wife Marci, daughter Rebecca and son Jordan will be speaking at the dinner. He was also the brother of Lisa Miner, the Daily Herald's managing editor for news.

To sign up for the golf outing, visit cancerwellness.org.

Michelle Maer talks more about the Cancer Wellness Center and the golf outing.

Q: What is the Cancer Wellness Center? Give a brief overview of what the organization does and who you serve.

A: The Cancer Wellness Center is the only cancer support entity of its kind in the North/Northwest Chicagoland area, providing essential cancer support services for anyone diagnosed with cancer and their loved ones, free.

We offer individual and group counseling, and wellness and educational programs to children, families, and individuals. Many of our programs are offered in both English and Spanish.

Q: How many people per year do you serve?

A: Approximately 1,500 people are supported by the CWC each year.

Q: What are some of your programs?

A: We offer in-person and virtual wellness and educational programs, as well as individual and group counseling services for anyone impacted by cancer, including loved ones of those diagnosed.

We offer dozens of programs each week for children and families and individuals ranging from yoga, meditation, nutrition, networking support groups, therapy dogs, educational lectures from experts in the field and more.

You may see a calendar of our programs offered online at www.cancerwellness.org/events/.

Q: Where do the majority of your funds come from to support your work?

A: The majority of our funds come from individuals in the community who understand the importance of our work. We also receive generous funding through grants from private foundations and businesses. We do not receive any government funding.

Q: Tell us about the upcoming CWC Golf Outing.

A: This year's outing will take place Monday, July 31, at Knollwood Country Club in Lake Forest. We have morning and afternoon shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The cost per foursome is $4,000.

The event will feature golf, buffet lunch, cocktail reception and dinner. There also will be contests and prizes. Sponsorships are still available. Register your foursome at www.cancerwellness.org.

For more information, contact Gail Fradin at gfradin@cancerwellness.org or (847) 562-4983.

This year's golf outing honors the memory of Steve Friedman. Steve was a wonderful friend, supporter and participant of the Cancer Wellness Center.

While going through treatment for pancreatic cancer, Steve utilized the center's nutrition and counseling services. We are pleased to honor Steve's zest for life and love of golf at this year's event.

Q: How can readers help Cancer Wellness Center?

A: Readers can help support the Cancer Wellness Center by helping to spread the word in the community about our work, volunteering, making a donation, and attending an event or community program.

Q: What else would you like readers to know?

A: All services are free and available for individuals impacted by cancer and their family. We offer services virtually and in person. Feel free to visit us online or stop by the center in Northbrook to learn more.