Sound check: Have a ball with Heather Headley at Ravinia

Tony Award-winning vocalist Heather Headley joins the CSO headlining the Ravinia Women's Board Gala and a public performance at the Highland Park venue Sunday, July 16. Courtesy of Ravinia Festival

Shallow Side

Power-rock with a sometimes darker bent, Alabama-based Shallow Side brings its new single, "You're the Reason," to the Western suburbs for a show at the WC Social Club. The band's summer tour stop also includes performances by Chicago-area hard rock and metalcore bands The Righteous & Few, Praise the Fallen, Artillery & Storm and Mantra.

7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at The WC Social Club, 920 Roosevelt Road, West Chicago. $15. thewcsocialclub.com.

Alabama's Shallow Side rocks the WC Social Club in West Chicago Friday, July 14, with a packed lineup of local artists. - Courtesy of Spencer Peck

Sample something different when Aurora's City of Lights Theatre & Cabaret explores turning points and change through selections from across the spectrum of famous stage musicals. The troupe performs twice Saturday, July 15, followed by two more performances Saturday, July 22.

3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at The Venue, 21. S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $25-$35 (plus $5 if purchased at the door). themusicvenue.org.

Carry on

Kansas ("Carry On My Wayward Son," "Dust in the Wind," "Point of Know Return") celebrates 50 years on stages when they visit the Chicago Theatre with the "Another Fork in the Road -- 50th Anniversary Tour."

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $45-$164.50. msg.com.

Kansas brings its 50th anniversary tour to the Chicago Theatre Saturday, July 15. - Courtesy of Emily Butler Photography

Tony and Grammy Award-winning Broadway singer Heather Headley returns to Ravinia as the Wheaton resident headlines the Ravinia Women's Board Gala Sunday. While internet sales are closed for the preshow gala reception -- but still available at gala@ravinia.org or by calling (847)-266-5047 -- lawn and pavilion tickets are still open to catch her soaring musical performance with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the Ravinia Lawndale Family Music School and Voices of Trinity Mass Choir.

6 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m.) Sunday, July 16, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $17 for general admission lawn, $65 for reserved lawn blocks and $35-$125 for pavilion seating. ravinia.org.

Veruca Salt's solo

Louise Post, co-frontwoman of Chicago-born rock band Veruca Salt for the last three decades, celebrates last month's solo debut, "Sleepwalker," with a show at Chicago's Lincoln Hall, joined by alt-rock band The Dumes.

8 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $20-$25. lh-st.com.

Texas artist d4vd rolls out his recently released debut EP "Petals To Thorns" with a tour stop at Chicago's Bottom Lounge Sunday, July 16. - Courtesy of Aidan Cullen

• Plush: 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Rookie's RocHaus, 96 W. Main St., West Dundee. $20-$25 general admission; reserved tables also available. rochaus.com.

• Guardrail album release show with Bumsy and the Moochers, Hail Your Highness, Won't Stay Dead and Torch the Hive: 7 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $10-$15. bottomlounge.com.

• Matthew Skoller, Precious Taylor: 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $15-$20. themusicvenue.org.

• Brian Citro Quartet: 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Madame Zuzu's, 1876 1st St., Highland Park. $15-$19. zuzuscafe.com.

• Alzheimer's benefit concert with Jay Allen, Vital Signs: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. $40; proceeds will benefit the Alzheimer's Association. memorialparkwheaton.com.

• Trash Fiasco, Colorado Ave., Surf Candy: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Subterranean Downstairs, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $12. subt.net.

• Boys of Fall, Wolf Rd: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $15. beatkitchen.com.

• American Hustle: 8:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. Free. Reserve a table at heynonny.com.

• Sin, Scam Likely, The Tommy Kessler Live Experience, Doloroso: 9 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Cole's Bar, 2338 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. $13. colesbarchicago.com.

• Four Stars, When the Sun Sets, Cleveland Avenue, Cut Your Losses, Double Identity: 7 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Beat Kitchen, 2100 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago. $12. beatkitchen.com.

• d4vd "Petals To Thorns" tour with Scott James: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $25. bottomlounge.com.

Naperville native Co-Stanza heads to Schubas Thursday, July 20. - Courtesy of Co-Stanza

• Co-Stanza, KT, 3 Point Sinker: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $15-$18. lh-st.com.

• Christina Ramirez "I Know Things Now -- A Cabaret": 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$35. heynonny.com.

