Images: Cherries brighten a rainy morning at the Glenview Farmers Market

Brilliant red cherries brightened a rainy morning during the Glenview Farmers Market at the Historic Wagner Farm Saturday.

"The cherries were in season this week and last week, and they're phenomenal," said Hans Varga, who performs customer service and engagement for the Glenview Farmers Market, which takes place from 8 a.m. until noon Saturdays through October 4.

In addition to the cherries, an assortment of fresh fruit and vegetables was on offer at the farmers market, in addition to staples such as honey, breads, meat and fresh eggs.

Entertainment was provided by the Northshore harmonizers, an all-female barbershop-style group that has been around for 75 years, according to conductor Paul Langford.

"A lot of what you're hearing today is old barbershop standards originally sung by men," Langford said. "We do pop stuff too from the '60s and '70s, folk music and spirituals. It's a variety."

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Cherries are in season and available for purchase at the Glenview Farmers Market Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Suzy Arenson of Glenview carries produce while making her selections at the Glenview Farmers Market Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Gloria Pietrasiak, 4, of Glenview waits for her mom, Emily, to make her selections at the Glenview Farmers Market Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Gabriella Szmola and Zach Manon prepare crepes orders at the Sweet Memories booth at the Glenview Farmer's Market Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer Angelina Beeching, 9, of Barry's Berries in Covert, Michigan, assists Katelyn Fernandez of Park Ridge and her daughter, Ava, at the Glenview Farmers Market Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer The final touches are added to crepes at the Sweet Memories booth at the Glenview Farmers Market Saturday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comPaul Langford leads the Northshore Harmonizers in song at the Glenview Farmers Market on a recent Saturday.

Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer A variety of produce is displayed at the Glenview Farmers Market Saturday.