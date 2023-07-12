Dining out: Chef Michael Lachowicz's George Trois summer tasting menu pays tribute to Le Francais

George Trois chef Michael Lachowicz is paying homage to the former Le Francais with a seven-course tasting menu this summer. Courtesy of Daniel Kelleghan Photography

Tribute to Le Francais

For this summer's seven-course tasting menu at Winnetka's George Trois, Chef Michael Lachowicz is paying homage to the former Le Francais in Wheeling, which closed in 2007. Having worked under the famed Jean Banchet for a short time and then under Chef Patrick Chabert at the renowned French restaurant, Lachowicz's A Tribute To Le Francais will be offering dishes such as Champignon Royale (a soft and creamy wild mushroom custard); Golden Osetra Caviar and smoked salmon "cigar"; saucisson de Lyon en brioche, sauce periguex (garlic duck sausage with pistachios in brioche); the Le Francais "Farm Plate" trio of stuffed rabbit saddle, roast squab and grilled quail in three presentations; an intermezzo of lemongrass-ginger "shooters"; classic souffle Grande Marnier; and warm lemon madeleines and chocolates. The dinner, which is available through September, is $145 on Friday, $185 on Saturday and $135 on Sunday. Reservations are required at exploretock.com/george-trois.

George Trois is at 64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, (847) 441-3100, georgetroisgroup.com/.

City Works in Vernon Hills is offering specials on drinks and bites during its new late-night Happy Hour. - Courtesy of City Works

If your schedule is so busy that you can't make it to happy hour in the late afternoon, City Works has a solution: Late-night happy hour. This week, the Vernon Hills location started offering half-price bar bites and $2 off drafts, hard seltzers and wine by the glass from 9-10 p.m. Some combos to consider are the popcorn chicken and Pulp Friction, fried pickles and Bungalow Belgian Witbier Wheat Beer or housemade pretzel bites and Maduro Brown Ale.

City Works Eatery and Pour House is at 929 N. Milwaukee Ave., Vernon Hills, (847) 984-3571, cityworksrestaurant.com/.

Power eating

Do you think you have what it takes to win an eating contest? Test your skills during the Giant Turkey Leg Eating Contest at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 14, on the Main Stage at the Taste of Park Ridge in Uptown Park Ridge. Hosted by Mel's Craft BBQ, the first contestant to eat a two-pound turkey leg will win bragging rights and a gift card to Mel's. For details, see tasteofparkridge.com/ or melsbbq.com/.

Sing it!

Love karaoke? The Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook is hosting two upcoming karaoke parties in its Hearth Lounge from 7-10 p.m. Thursday, July 20, and Aug. 17. No tickets are required, so just show up and get ready to sing a selection of thousands of songs.

The Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook is at 2815 Jorie Blvd., Oak Brook, (630) 568-1234, hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/illinois/hyatt-lodge/chilo.

