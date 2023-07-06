'Something about weekend barbecue warriors': Famous Dave's hosting BBQ contest in Addison

The All-Star BBQ Championship Series, as part of the World Food Championships, is coming this weekend to Famous Dave's in Addison. Courtesy of Famous Dave's

Famous Dave's is hosting a barbecue contest this weekend in Addison as part of the nationwide All-Star BBQ Championship Series. Courtesy of Famous Dave's

Dave Anderson loves an old-fashioned barbecue contest.

The founder of the Famous Dave's restaurant chain will be on hand this weekend at the Addison location when the All-Star BBQ Championship Series, part of the World Food Championships, holds a qualifier for the finals later this year.

Anderson, who opened the first Famous Dave's nearly 30 years ago in Wisconsin, now has locations in 30 states and four countries. But no matter how big his barbecue empire becomes, he still enjoys seeing everyday pitmasters doing their thing.

"There's something about weekend barbecue warriors," Anderson said. "There's something magical. You see them sitting over a caldron of something bubbling up with their secret sauce and spices. They have this dream of being the best barbecue cooker."

Saturday's qualifier in Addison is one of 15 throughout the country. Teams were able to register at the World Food Championships website for the opportunity to advance to the world championship in November in Dallas.

Six competing teams this weekend will be serving barbecue in three categories -- chicken, ribs and a wild card, which can be anything served on a silver platter.

"Anything goes with the wild card," Anderson said. "People can really test their creativity and originality. We're seeing some out there stuff. It's definitely not your daddy's barbecue that you'll be witnessing next weekend."

Saturday's Grand Champion receives $1,000 while second place gets $400. The top two teams advance to the world championship.

In addition to the $5,000 prize purse, attendees to the free event can enter to win a Gateway Smoker. The first 200 attendees receive free barbecue samples.

The Famous Dave's event, at 1631 W. Lake St., will run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

"Even though Memphis and Kansas City and some of these places in the south have that moniker of being the barbecue capitals of the world, Chicago has always been a barbecue town," Anderson said.

"The first barbecue contest I participated in was in Chicago in the late 70s, and I won. I was so excited. The trophy was only about six inches tall, but it was great," he added.