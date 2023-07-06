Dining out: Summer flavors at Bonefish Grill; Maggiano's Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish returns

In season

Bonefish Grill is making the most of summer flavors with its new seasonal offerings. Start off with the flash-fried Thai chili green beans before digging into the mango sangria pork tenderloin, blackened shrimp with Mexican street corn, mango sangria salmon or chimichurri bistro filet. For a sweet ending, try the Key lime cake. Did we mention the new cocktails? The Wild Flower Martini is a blend of Ketel One Vodka, passion fruit, vanilla and fresh citrus juices topped with wildflowers and sparkling wine, and the Fresh Watermelon Martini is hand-muddled watermelon, English cucumber and Fris vodka with fresh housemade sour and frozen watermelon cubes.

Bonefish Grill is at 1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/.

Eat-A-Dish

Maggiano's Eat-A-Dish for Make-A-Wish campaign is back. Now through Aug. 23, for each item ordered from the special Eat-A-Dish menu -- crab cakes, Wish Celebration entreé trio (crab cake, beef tenderloin medallions and lobster tail), chocolate cannoli cake, Lavender Wish Spritz and Wish Lemonade -- $1 will go to Make-A-Wish.

Participating restaurants include 240 Oak Brook Center, Oak Brook; 4999 Old Orchard Center, Space A28, Skokie; 1901 E. Woodfield Road, Schaumburg; 307 Hawthorn Center, Vernon Hills; and 516 N. Clark St., Chicago; maggianos.com/.

Burn & Brews

Buffalo Creek Brewing recently added a Thursday night pop-up training program dubbed Burn & Brews. From 6-7 p.m. Thursday (July 6, 13, 20 and 27), test your fitness during a 45-minute full-body workout led by a Burn Boot Camp instructor and then as a reward, sip a BCB beer. Each session is $20.

Buffalo Creek Brewing is at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove, (847) 821-6140, buffalocreekbrewing.com/.

ICYMI

• Yum! Last week, Crumbl Cookies opened a new location at 727 W. Main St., Suite B, Lake Zurich. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays; closed Sundays. Check crumblcookies.com/ for the current cookie flavors available and to order online.

• Noodles & Company is opening its newest location Wednesday, July 12, at 16341 W. 159th St., Lockport. Hours are 11:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. For details, see noodles.com/.

Seasonal sippers

Top Golf recently revamped its summer drink menu. Offerings include Frozen Spiked Lemonade (Conciere Vodka, Minute Maid Lemonade and lemon juice), Coconut Tiki Bull (Bacardi Rum, Red Bull Coconut, citrus sour, pineapple juice, mint) served in a take-home tiki cup, Crown Apple Fizz (Crown Apple Whisky, white peach, citrus sour, lemon juice, ginger ale and orange), Island Fire Marg (Milagro Reposado Tequila, lime juice, pineapple juice and jalapeños with a tajin rim), Desert Pear Summer Spritz (Código 1530 Blanco Tequila, Aperol, desert pear, lemon juice and soda with a rock candy stir stick), and the nonalcoholic Mango Cooler (Monin Mango, Ruby Red grapefruit juice, pineapple juice, citrus sour, ginger ale and orange).

Top Golf is at 3211 Odyssey Court, Naperville, (630) 596-1000, and 2050 Progress Parkway, Schaumburg, (847) 656-2122, topgolf.com/us/.

• Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.