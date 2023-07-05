Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: July 6-12

Virtually join for "Vincent van Gogh in the City of Light" at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, through Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Art historian Jeff Mishur presents the works van Gogh made while living in the City of Light, as well as works by his fellow Post-Impressionists. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of AP Photo/Detroit Institute of Arts

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka, will host an in-store discussion featuring Linda Davis, the author of the new middle-grade novel "Food Fight," in conversation with Alice Moody, a seasoned book group facilitator, writing coach and workshop leader. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka partners with Go Green Reads to host a discussion with Laurie Lawlor about her new book, "Restoring Prairie, Woods and Pond: How a Small Trail Can Make a Big Difference," at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 10. For information, www.thebookstall.com. Courtesy of The Book Stall

Join for American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin at 1 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., for part two of the discussion on Leonard Bernstein. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Belinda Carlisle performs in concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. For information and tickets, northshorecenter.org. Courtesy of AP Photo/David Richard

Explore the life and music of composer Frederic Chopin with Dan Lupo of FiveMinuteMozart.com at 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Engrave the lids of spice jars at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St. Class size is limited; registration required. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Children entering grade one-six can join to play with Bubble Slime at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Mix, stretch and play with your own unique slime bubble creations. Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Theresa Goodrich of The Local Tourist explores the rugged beauty of the West Coast at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. From the beaches of San Diego to the streets of Seattle, you'll discover the best places to stop along the way. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Judy Levin will lead a virtual discussion of "Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships" by Nina Totenberg at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. All are welcome. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for Ben's Bubble Show at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

July 6

iPhone and iPad Help Sessions: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield.

Need help with your iPhone or iPad? The library can help answer your questions. Appointments have preference, drop-ins handled as available. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Mah-jongg for Beginners -- Four-Week Workshop: 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 6, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Learn the basics of this classic tile game. Get to know others who are also learning the game with instructor Rosemary Tate. Register. skokielibrary.info

Nonfiction Group: Virtually at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Judy Levin will lead a discussion of "Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships" by Nina Totenberg. All are welcome. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Theresa Goodrich of The Local Tourist will explore the rugged beauty of the West Coast. From the beaches of San Diego to the streets of Seattle, you'll discover the best places to stop along the way. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Kids Comics Club: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Do you love comics and graphic novels? Join the library's monthly club to meet other creative kids and make cool comics together. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Tinker Time -- Bubble Slime: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades one-six. What could be better than sticky, gooey slime? Sticky, gooey slime that makes huge bubbles. Join to mix, stretch and play with your own unique slime bubble creations. Registration required www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Super Smash Bros. Tournament: 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Pick your favorite champion and fight your way to victory. For ages 10 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Minority Business Certification: Virtually at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 6, through the Skokie, Glenview and Wilmette public libraries. Oscar Gutierrez, PTAC director for the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, shares the benefits of becoming a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE); Women Business Enterprise (WBE); or Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE). Certification can give small business owners a competitive edge in the world of government contracting. Learn how to complete the certification process, including the necessary documentation and requirements. skokielibrary.info, www.glenviewpl.org or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Black Sox, Billy Goats, and the Monsters of the Midway: Virtually at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. In addition to all of the legends, fables and legacies associated with Chicago, there is much to unpack when it comes to the ball field, gridiron, rink and gym. From beloved teams to venerable ballparks, Chicago has got game. Join for this special two-part series, "Black Sox, Billy Goats and The Monsters of the Midway: Chicago Sports History and Game Time! Chicago Sports Outside the Lines." Presented by Clarence Goodman. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

BookBites Book Discussion: 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at Hackney's on Lake, 1514 E. Lake Ave., Glenview. July's discussion title will be "When No One is Watching" by Alyssa Cole. Books are available at the Library one month prior to meetings. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

'Marie and Rosetta': Runs July 6 through Aug. 6, at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Hailed as the "Godmother of Rock 'n' Roll," Sister Rosetta Tharpe influenced rock icons from Elvis Presley to Jimi Hendrix. Bringing fierce guitar playing and sizzling swing to gospel music, Rosetta was a trailblazer, a young Black woman singing at church in the morning and the Cotton Club at night. This play with music chronicles Rosetta's first rehearsal with a young protégée, Marie Knight, as they prepare for a tour that would establish them as one of the great duet teams in musical history. $35-$55. (847) 673-6300 or https://northshorecenter.org.

July 7

StoryWalk Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Little Bear Garden at Gallery Park, 2001 Patriot Blvd., Glenview. Take a walk with the Youth Services librarians at the library's StoryWalk. Interact with "Good Morning, Neighbor" with activities and a special craft. Walk-throughs will be at 9:30 and 10 a.m. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners, students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Spice Jars with Engraved Lids: 10 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Engrave the lids of spice jars so that you can quickly find what you're looking for. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Career Counseling Appointment: 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Consult in-person with a career expert for resume help, LinkedIn profile review and job search strategies for any stage of your career. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Frederic Chopin: 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Explore the life and music of composer Frederic Chopin with Dan Lupo of FiveMinuteMozart.com. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Puzzle Swap: 2 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Tired of your same old puzzles? Trade them with other puzzle lovers. Bring puzzles to swap to Youth Services through July 6. Come back on Friday, July 7, to pick out brand-new-to-you puzzles to enjoy. Puzzles for all ages will be accepted. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Mexican Folk Dance -- A Performance and Lesson: 3 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Enjoy a festive performance and learn traditional folk dance steps from Skokie's own Taná Dance. skokielibrary.info.

Andertoons: 3:30 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn to draw traditional summer stuff with a weird twist. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

First Friday in Hubbard Woods "Rock Around the Block": 5 p.m. Friday, July 7, at Hubbard Woods business district, Winnetka. Join Hubbard Woods businesses in a celebration of one of the best months in the Chicago area. Enjoy live music, drinks and appetizers at local businesses. www.villageofwinnetka.org.

Good Grapes' Fab Friday Live Outdoor Music: 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, 821 Chestnut Court, Winnetka. Join Good Grapes for Fab Friday Live Outdoor Music. $30 food and drink minimum per table. www.goodgrapes.com.

July 8

Water Fun Run 1K: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Oakton Park, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. For ages 4-8. The perfect way to get the kiddos moving. Participants will receive a free admission to the Skokie Water Playground for the day, which includes the family members in attendance. $20. (847) 674-1500 or www.skokieparks.org.

iPhoto Neighborhood Photo Walk: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Bring your iPhone or iPad and take a walk around the library to capture plants, flowers, people and other interesting moments in the local area. You will learn how to edit, use filters and the Markup tool to enhance your images. A pocket photo album will be provided to everyone to use for photo reprints on your own. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Little Concert: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Jodi Koplin's energetic, imaginative music will keep the kids wiggling, jiggling, and giggling! 847-256-5025 or wilmette.libnet.info , (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Rock 'n' Rope: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 8, at Jackman Park, 1011 Lehigh Ave, Glenview. Jump over to Jackman Park to be astounded by The Rope Warrior and his jump roping tricks. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Please bring a chair or blanket. In the event of rain, the event will move indoors. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Ice Tie-Dyeing Workshop: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 18 and older. Learn how to ice tie-dye for a cool tie-dye technique that yields beautiful results every time. Create your own custom tie-dye prints with ice dyeing. All supplies included. Registration is required. Instructor: Ruthe Guerry. www.nbparks.org.

Using School Records in Your Family History: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Find details about your ancestors in school records like yearbooks, school schedules, teacher's registers, school newspapers, alumni directories and more. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

What to Do with the Banana Peel -- Composting 101 for Families: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Learn about options for composting in Skokie in this interactive presentation designed for families. Presented by Danny Wallenberg of Go Green Skokie. skokielibrary.info

Ben's Bubble Show: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages. Pop into the library and prepare to be amazed. Ben's Bubble Show is part magic, part illusion and all amazing. You might even find yourself stuck in the middle of a huge bubble by the end of the show. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Saturday First Run Film: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Come see "80 for Brady" (rated PG-13), starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Sally Field and Tom Brady. This 2023 comedy is inspired by the true story of four best friends who take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl to see their hero Tom Brady play. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

HeartSaver CPR: 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at Fire Department Headquarters Station 26, 1304 Lake Ave., Wilmette. The Village of Wilmette CPR/AED certification program teaches residents how to effectively deliver CPR and how to correctly use an AED in accordance with current American Heart Association guidelines. All courses are taught by Wilmette firefighters certified by the American Heart Association. The cost per person for the course is $25. To register, contact the fire department between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at least five business days prior to the class date. www.wilmette.com.

July 9

Kenilworth Walking Tour: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Kenilworth Train Station, 400 Richmond Ave., Kenilworth. The Chicago Architecture Center's popular Kenilworth Walking Tours are returning this summer. Explore the history of the earliest homes and buildings in the village designed by renowned Chicago architects. Featured architects include Franklin Burnham, George Washington Maher, Joseph Lyman Silsbee, George Nimmons, and John Van Bergen. The 90-minute tour starts at the Kenilworth Train Station and end at the Kenilworth Historical Society for light refreshments. $10-$30. www.architecture.org/tours/detail/kenilworth.

Concert by Brothers Mykhailenko: 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Pianist Myroslav Mykhailenko and baritone Nazarii Mykhailenko were born in Kviv, Ukraine, and bring a performance of classical piano and vocal music, including some by Ukrainian composers. skokielibrary.info

Belinda Carlisle: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Rock stars come and rock stars go. Belinda Carlisle is one of those rare talents who continues to remain relevant after nearly four decades in the business. She began as co-founder and lead vocalist of The Go-Go's. $75-$110. (847) 673-6300 or https://northshorecenter.org.

July 10

Wilmette Walk & Talk: 9 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for a 30-minute walk around the neighborhood starting at the flagpole by the library's main entrance. Chat about what you're reading or watching, make new friends, or just enjoy the walk. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Books at the Beach: 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 10, at Tower Road Beach, 899 Sheridan Road, Winnetka. Looking for your next great read? Come hear what library staff and fellow readers are enjoying. Rain or shine, meet at the upper pavilion if the weather doesn't cooperate. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

American Musical Theater Legends with Susan Benjamin: 1 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join for part two of the discussion on Leonard Bernstein. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Page Turners Book Discussion: 1 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Indulge your passion for literature with the Monday Afternoon Page Turners. July's discussion title will be "Lucy by the Sea" by Elizabeth Strout. Books are available at the library one month prior to meetings. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Choose Your Own Adventure Book Club: 4 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children entering grades three-five in fall. Practice reading skills and choose your path in this interactive book club. Readers will work together to reach the end of the story by debating, voting and rolling dice. Survive the adventure to create a craft or book-related activity. No reading assignments, no homework, just fun. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Messy Mondays: 4 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Drop-in for a messier craft and leave the cleanup to the library. For families. July 10: Sparklers; Aug. 7: Leaf Painting. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Find Your Game: 6 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Try out a new game with this tabletop role-playing game. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Go Green Reads with Laurie Lawlor: 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 10, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall partners with Go Green Reads to host a discussion with Laurie Lawlor about her new book, "Restoring Prairie, Woods, and Pond: How a Small Trail Can Make a Big Difference." (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Big Books -- Emily Dickinson: 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. This three-week summer course will probe the complexity of this 19th-century poet, who explores the questions that matter. Leading the discussion will be Barbara Joyce, who taught English at New Trier for 20 years. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Food For Thought Cookbook Book Club -- Singular Cookbooks: 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you love browsing through cookbooks and trying new recipes? Check out one of the spotlighted cookbooks, try some recipes and bring a dish to share. The books are available for checkout at the library and through Hoopla, when available. "Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals," by Melissa Clark; "One: Simple One-Pan Wonders," by Jamie Oliver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Glenview Writers Group: 7 p.m. Monday, July 10, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Hone your writing skills in a friendly, supportive environment while giving and receiving encouragement and feedback on current projects. New and experienced writers of all genres are welcome. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

July 11

Outdoor Play: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy some fun outdoor summer activities with the Youth Service librarians. In case of inclement weather, program will be moved to Youth Program Room. Drop in. For children of all ages, with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Financial Planning Appointment: 10 and 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Do you have questions about how to invest, budget, or safeguard your finances? Schedule a free in-person consultation with a Certified Financial Planner. Register; preference given to Winnetka-Northfield Library Card holders. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Engraved Glass Frames with Pressed Flowers: 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Engrave a small glass frame that you use to display pressed flowers or other mementos. Due to limited class sizes, registration for Studio classes is limited to Winnetka-Northfield Library District cardholders. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Classics & Contemporary Book Discussion: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join to discuss "Butcher's Crossing" by John Williams. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Low Vision Support Group: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Learn about current research, assistive devices, and community resources for people who have been diagnosed with an eye condition or have a family member who has vision impairment. Group is facilitated by a licensed social worker from Friedman Place, a nonprofit organization that provides housing and supportive services to adults who are blind or visually impaired. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

Know Your Public Transit Options: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 18 and older. Accessible Metra, Pace and CTA buses and trains are easy to use, and the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) would love to show you how. Older adults and people with disabilities are welcome to join us and learn about accessible public transit options and traveling independently. This program will be presented by Bianca Diaz, Mobility Outreach coordinator from the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA). Registration is required. www.nbparks.org.

So You Want to Start a Podcast: 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Amy Alexander, Glenview resident and co-host of "Midlife at the Mailbox" podcast, covers the basics of creating a podcast and shares her expertise on how to get started in the world of podcasting. Program offered via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Yiddish Songs, Humor and Lore with Stewart Figa: 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Stewart Figa, accompanied on keyboard by Ilya Levinson, weaves Yiddish songs and stories for a distinctive tribute to the ongoing legacy of Yiddishkayt. Tickets will be distributed 30 minutes before the performance begins. skokielibrary.info

We Are in a Performance! -- A Mo Willems Reader's Theater Experience: 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Join children's librarians for an afternoon of reader's theater fun. Select roles, then work on characterization while reading some of our favorite books aloud, followed by a brief performance. Reading aloud is a key part of this event, so participants must be able to read aloud. skokielibrary.info

Let's Get Comic: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave, Glencoe. For children, entering grades three-five in fall. Love graphic novels and comics? Read selections from favorite titles and talk about them with other comic fans in this mini book club. No reading assignments, no homework, just fun. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Linda Davis in Discussion with Alice Moody: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall will host an in-store discussion featuring Linda Davis, the author of the new middle-grade novel, "Food Fight," in conversation with Alice Moody, a seasoned book group facilitator, writing coach, and workshop leader. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

Tuesdays in the Park -- Summer Concert Series: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, through Aug. 8, at Village Green Park, Walters Ave., Northbrook. Grab your chair or picnic blanket and head over to enjoy fun performances in the park. Entertainment for younger audiences starts at 6:30 p.m., and all ages entertainment at 7:15 p.m. In the case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to the Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave. Features on July 11: Istvan and his Imaginary Band, Mr. Myers; July 18: Rick Kelley, The Flat Cats; July 25: Ben Tatar and the Tots, Wild Daisy; Aug. 1: Nanny Nikki, Howard and the White Boys; Aug. 8: Northbrook Theatre Matilda Cast Performance, The Beatelles. www.nbparks.org.

At Home Film Series: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, through the Wilmette Public Library. Join for a virtual discussion of "Lady Bird" (2017), starring Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Local Author Meet & Greet: 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stop by to meet local authors and explore their work. If you're a local author and are interested in participating, visit glenviewpl.org/local-authors for information. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Historical Fiction Group: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, through the Glencoe Public Library. Ann Perks will lead a virtual discussion of "The Queen's Sorrow" by Suzannah Dunn and "Rizzio" by Denise Mina.www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Clue: A Mystery Book Club: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Join in person or on Zoom. This month's book is "The Kind Worth Killing" by Peter Swanson. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

July 12

Great Books Discussion: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join the monthly Great Books Discussion Group where readers of great works discuss big questions and their answers in a friendly, welcoming setting. The July discussion title will be "The Prince" by Nicolo Machiavelli. Moderated by Michael Bartlett, journalist/editor and Glenview resident. Participants are responsible for obtaining their own materials. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Morning Movie: 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Featuring "The Call of the Wild." This adventure movie focuses on the lovable dog Buck, his journey to the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush, his human John Thornton, and Buck's growing connection to his wolf ancestors. Based on the classic novel by Jack London. Starring Harrison Ford. Rated PG. skokielibrary.info

Beach Branch: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Glencoe Beach, 160 Hazel Ave., Glencoe. Going to the Glencoe Beach? Stop by the library's sun shelter and chat about books, learn about library programs and services, sign up for your library card, and maybe pick up a freebie while you're at it. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Introduction to Android: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. If your smartphone or tablet is any brand other than Apple, it is likely an Android device. This class will provide an overview of how Android works, as well as instruction on its basic functions. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Film Screening: 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Features: "The Pursuit of Happyness" (Rated PG-13). In this 2006 drama, single father Chris Gardner (Will Smith) works tirelessly to create a better life for him and his son (Jaden Smith). Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Stickerpalooza: 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join your friends for an awesome afternoon of sticker fun. Each participant will receive a booklet to decorate and to collect stickers. Feel free to bring your own stickers to swap with others. Ages 3 and older with adult. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Sticker Mosaics: 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Create mosaic art with stickers and bring home a masterpiece. Kids can use preprinted designs or design their own mosaic using square sticker pixels. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Science: 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Have fun while experimenting. Come participate in fun STEAM activities that will leave a lasting impression. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Northbrook Community Theatre Auditions: 5-7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 12-13, at Northbrook Theatre, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Northbrook Community Theatre (ages 9 and older) will be performing Roald Dahl's "Matilda: The Musical." Performances: Sept. 29-30. To audition, register at www.nbparks.org.

Google Photos: 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn to organize, edit, and share your photos easily with Google Photos. Perfect for beginners and anyone who loves taking pictures. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Pajama Storytime: Virtually at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, through the Wilmette Public Library. Get cozy in your PJs and bring your favorite lovie to enjoy stories, songs and rhymes before bedtime. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Vincent van Gogh in the City of Light: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, through Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. In 1886, Vincent van Gogh arrived in Paris excited about his own future and the future of modern art. Art historian Jeff Mishur presents the works van Gogh made while living in the City of Light as well as works by his fellow Post-Impressionists who built on the achievements of the Impressionists to write the next chapter in the history of art. This lecture relates to a special exhibit at the Art Institute of Chicago. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Google Workspace: 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn about some of Google's most popular productivity tools, including Drive, Docs, Gmail, and Calendar. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Ongoing

Grill Demos at Abt: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 30, at Abt Electronics, 1200 N. Milwaukee Ave., Glenview. Abt's annual grill demos are back. If you're feeling the urge to do some backyard cooking, stop by to see your favorite grills in action and sample some tasty food from the pit masters themselves. https://blog.abt.com/start-your-summer-right-with-grill-demos-at-abt.

Summer Scavenger Hunt -- Pigs on the Loose!: Runs through Sunday, Aug. 13, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. The museum's Summer Scavenger Hunt is back. Mr. Loutsch, owner of the last-standing farm in Wilmette, has lost his pigs and needs your help to find them. Head out with your family and enjoy some local history and embark on a fun search around Wilmette to help Mr. Loutsch. Kids ages 13 and younger can win prizes from Homers, Lou Malnati's and Wilmette Bicycle & Sport Shop. This scavenger hunt can be completed at your own pace from June 11 through Aug. 13. Obtain a scavenger hunt booklet at the museum or visit the museum's webiste at www.wilmettehistory.org.

'The Girl in the Diary': Runs through Sept. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Girl in the Diary: Searching for Rywka from the Łódz Ghetto," explores a young girl's fight for survival and the search for what happened to her after the Holocaust. Discovered in the ashes of a destroyed crematorium at Auschwitz-Birkenau camp, the diary of 14-year-old Rywka Lipszyc documented her life in the Łódz ghetto between October 1943 and April 1944. The exhibition will be presented in both English and Polish for the first time since its debut at the Galicia Jewish Museum in Poland. https://ihm.ec/girlinthediary.

Glenbrook South Claass of 1973 50-year Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50-year reunion the weekend of Sept. 30. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Babytime on the Lawn: 9:15 and 9:45 a.m. Thursdays, through June, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, with songs, cuddles, and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event at the Youth Services desk on a first-come, first-served basis. 847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Fridays, July 7 and 28, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, at the Youth Services desk on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Winnetka Farmers Market: 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, June 3, through Oct. 28, at 754 Elm St., Winnetka. Hosted by the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce, the market is open rain or shine. Come peruse the offerings of 40 vendors. Handicapped accessible parking is available on the east side of Green Bay Road across from Village Hall. https://wngchamber.com/farmersmarket

Glenview Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturdays, through Oct. 21, Historic Wagner Farm, 1510 Wagner Road, Glenview. A free weekly event, the Glenview Farmers Market takes place rain or shine. Shop for seasonal fruits and vegetables, flowers, homemade jellies and preserves, cheese and eggs. Free parking is available. For a full list of vendors and special market events, visit www.glenviewfarmersmarket.org.

Schmidt-Burnham Log House Opens to the Public: 2-4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 19, at Crow Island Park, 1140 Willow Road, Winnetka. The Winnetka Historical Society's Schmidt-Burnham Log House (c.1837) offers self-guided tours, a scavenger hunt for young visitors and the young at heart as well as school group programs. It is the oldest log structure in the area to be continuously occupied for nearly 165 years. www.winnetkahistory.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Mondays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available morning of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. For children of all ages with an adult. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces, and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. For ages through 14 months with caregiver. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library except in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Move and Play: 10 a.m. Tuesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. . Join for 20 minutes of music, movement, and a story for kids, ages 5 and younger, with their caregivers. Optional stay and play until 11 a.m. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver can join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills. Stick around after stories to play and socialize. Meets outside on Wyman Green behind the library. Storytime will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for big kids, ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Northbrook Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays June 21 through Oct. 11, at Meadow Plaza parking lot, Cherry and Meadow streets, downtown Northbrook. Rain or shine, except for severe weather. Farm fresh produce and other delicious artisan foods. For information, www.NorthbrookFarmersMarket.org.

Baby Story Time: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Books and songs for babies ages 0-18 months and a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime on the Lawn: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Fred's Garage "Summer Music Series": 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through Sept. 17, at Fred's Garage, 574 Green Bay Road, Winnetka. Get your dancing shoes ready for live music. Visit Fred's Instagram page for the full lineup of musicians. at www.instagram.com/p/CrbGyunrFR0.