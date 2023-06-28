Sound check: OK Cool at Harper; plus Santana, Shania and more

OK Cool and Pinksqueeze play Harper College's summer concert series Thursday, June 29. Courtesy of Kennedy Cottrell

Indie at Harper

Harper Radio's The Local Music Show and the college Music Department collaborate to bring the city's indie scene to the suburbs as part of Harper's summer concert series. Rising stars OK Cool and Pinksqueeze share their latest releases -- "fawn" and "Be Gay, Have Fun" respectively -- plus other dreamy, poppy faves at the Drs. Kenneth and Catherine Ender Pavilion on the north end of campus. Bring chairs and blankets for the outdoor show.

7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Harper College, 1200 W. Algonquin Road, Palatine. Free. harpercollege.edu.

In memory of Scott

Pay tribute to the life of late suburban-native artist and The Dead Seahorses frontman Scott Tomes as Bottom Lounge and 630 Productions host an all-ages Scott Tomes Memorial Concert featuring performances by Invictus, The Freedom Paradox, Eddy and the Arsons and Zack Baumgartner (of When the Sun Sets).

5:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Bottom Lounge, 1375 W. Lake St., Chicago. $12-$15; proceeds benefit the To Write Love on Her Arms charity. bottomlounge.com.

Santana heats up the Ravinia stage in Highland Park Friday and Saturday, June 30-July 1. - Courtesy of Marylene Eytier

Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning guitar icon Carlos Santana and his band Santana head to Highland Park for two nights at Ravinia Festival.

8 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) Friday and Saturday, June 30-July 1, at Ravinia Festival, 200 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. $51-$135 for lawn, $170 for pavilion seating. ravinia.org.

'Queen' Shania

Grammy-winning country superstar Shania Twain brings her "Queen of Me Tour," celebrating her latest album out earlier this year, to Tinley Park for a night with special guest Priscilla Block.

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park. $58.08 for lawn; pavilion seats start at $80. concerts.livenation.com.

'Go Daddy-O'

Put on your dancin' shoes for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's high-energy performance of jazzy, joyful big band and swing tunes at the Raue Center.

8 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Raue Center for the Arts, 26 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake. $45-$55 ($31.50-$38.50 for RaueNOW members). events.rauecenter.org.

Two nights of Drake

Multiplatinum-selling R&B singer and hip-hop artist Drake brings his long-awaited "It's All a Blur Tour" to Chicago, joined by fellow rapper 21 Savage.

7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, July 5-6, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. Tickets start at $235. ticketmaster.com.

Shows to see

Gerald McClendon and Friends with Nicholas Barron, Lynne Jordan: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 30, at the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner St., Des Plaines. $25. desplainestheatre.com.

Fueled by Emo, Pinion: 8 p.m. Friday, June 30, at Durty Nellie's, 180 N. Smith St., Palatine. $10. durtynellies.com.

The Hold Steady with The Mountain Goats, Dillinger Four: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, June 30-July 1, at the Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston Ave., Chicago. $48. saltshedchicago.com.

Thomas Nicholas Band with Radar, Kevin Andrew (of Guardrail) and Steve Knecht (of The Burning Lights): 5 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill, 431 W. Boughton Road, Bolingbrook. $10-$30. tinicholas.com.

JB Vannatta and the Midnight Thieves: 7 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15. evanstonspace.com.

Erykah Badu's "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $29.95-$235. unitedcenter.com.

Ace Frehley of KISS: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. arcadalive.com.

Violet Crime with Jacob Sigman, The Weekend Run Club, Zoe Brown: 8 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at Subterranean, 2011 W. North Ave., Chicago. $15. subt.net.

Nowhere Fast, Butchered, Torch the Hive: 8 p.m. Sunday, July 2, at GMan Tavern, 3740 N. Clark St., Chicago. $12-$15. gmantavern.com.

Sharon Lewis: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 5, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $15-$35. heynonny.com.

Jackyl: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 6, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $39-$79. arcadalive.com.

• Brian Shamie is a Daily Herald multiplatform editor and local music junkie. Email him at bshamie@dailyherald.com or follow him on Instagram (@chicagosoundcheck). He also keeps tabs on the music scene at chicagosoundcheck.com.