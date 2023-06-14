Blues on the Fox, Winnetka Music Festival bringing hot sets, big names to the 'burbs

Kenny Neal delivers Louisiana swamp blues to Blues on the Fox Saturday, June 17. Courtesy of Intrepid Artists

Aurora-native guitarist Joey J. Saye kicks things off Saturday afternoon at Blues on the Fox. Courtesy of Peter M. Hurley

Ruthie Foster, 2023's Best Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year at the Blues Music Awards, plays Blues on the Fox on Friday, June 16. Courtesy of Mint Talent Group

Young bluesman Christone "Kingfish" Ingram headlines Blues on the Fox at Aurora's RiverEdge Park Saturday, June 17. Courtesy of Laura Carbone

Suburban music fans are in for some hefty doses of tunes this weekend, with Blues on the Fox heating up the Western suburbs and the Winnetka Music Festival entertaining the North Shore.

Blues on the Fox

The annual Blues on the Fox takes over RiverEdge Park in downtown Aurora Friday and Saturday, June 16 and 17, with six top-notch acts. And while the blues may be the common denominator between them all, each brings their own twists on the genre, adding some jazz, folk, soul and gospel to the mix.

Texas blues-rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan headlines Blues on the Fox in Aurora on Friday, June 16.

Texas blues-rock guitarist Jimmie Vaughan headlines at 9 p.m. Friday, preceded by the earnestness and expression of singer/songwriter and 2023's Best Contemporary Blues Female Artist of the Year Ruthie Foster at 7 p.m.

Saturday's lineup starts at 3 p.m. with young Aurora native guitarist Joey J. Saye, followed by Chicago's own Mud Morganfield (son of legendary bluesman Muddy Waters) at 5 p.m.

Grammy nominee and 2019 Blues Music Award winner for Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year Kenny Neal delivers a taste of Louisiana swamp blues to the crowds at 7 p.m. Grammy-winning 24-year-old bluesman Christone "Kingfish" Ingram -- who also just recently earned the 2023 Contemporary Blues Male Artist of the Year nod at the Blues Music Awards in May -- takes the headlining slot at 9 p.m.

Chicago's Mud Morganfield takes the stage at Blues on the Fox in Aurora Saturday, June 17. - Courtesy of Jenn Noble

Guests are invited to enjoy the blues in the general admission area at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora. Blankets or bag chairs are recommended. Concessions will offer a variety of dining and drink options, and food trucks will serve a range of local fare on the back lawn.

Admission to Blues on the Fox is $25 for Friday, June 16, and $35 for Saturday, June 17. Kids 12 and younger are admitted free, but young fans must be accompanied by a paid adult 18 or older. For tickets and details, call (630) 896-6666 or visit riveredgeaurora.com.

Jakob Dylan and The Wallflowers headline the Winnetka Music Festival Friday, June 16, in downtown Winnetka. - Associated Press

Meanwhile, in Chicago's North Shore, the Winnetka Music Festival opens in the village's downtown for two days of national touring acts and hometown favorites.

The festival, from 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, June 17, will feature music across two stages on Friday, with the addition of two additional performance spaces -- the free Family Stage and intimate seated concerts at the Winnetka Chapel -- on Saturday.

The two-time Grammy-winning roots-rock band The Wallflowers (who broke into '90s alt-rock radio fame with the ubiquitous hit "One Headlight") headlines the Main Stage at 9:15 p.m. Friday, following The Dip's rhythm and blues at 8 p.m., Hailey Whitters at 6:45 p.m. and Abraham Alexander at 5:30 p.m.

The Lincoln Stage's Friday lineup features Nashville singer-songwriter Maggie Rose at 8:45 p.m., Joslyn & The Sweet Compression at 7:30 p.m., the Ruen Brothers at 6:15 p.m. and Chicago Americana group Midnight Canyon starting at 5 p.m.

Funk, hip-hop and reggae artist Michael Franti headlines the Winnetka Music Festival Saturday, June 17, with his band Spearhead. - Courtesy of Nathan Thoen

Hip-hop and funk jammer Michael Franti and his band Spearhead headline the Main Stage at 9:15 p.m. Saturday, with lead-in by Chicago indie-soul singer Neal Francis at 8 p.m. The stage's lineup also features Madison Cunningham at 6:45 p.m., Briscoe at 5:30 p.m., Brigette Calls Me Baby at 4:30 p.m., Abby Holliday at 3:45 p.m. and Chicago-area modern-soul group Hollyy at 3 p.m.

The Lincoln Stage's Saturday lineup includes headliner Alejandro Escovedo at 7:30 p.m., Toronzo Cannon at 6:15 p.m., Lowdown Brass Band at 5 p.m., Funkadesi at 3:45 p.m., Kiely Connell at 2:45 p.m. and Josh Spinner at 2 p.m.

Neo-soul band Hollyy hits the stage at the Winnetka Music Festival Saturday, June 17. - Courtesy of Koffivi Vonor

Saturday's schedule also includes two additional venues, the Chapel Stage at the Winnetka Chapel -- featuring an afternoon of music by Asher Alcantara, Johanna Samuels, Wyatt Waddell, Lilla Sol and the Oshima Brothers -- and the Family Stage with free performances from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Two-day passes for the Winnetka Music Festival are already sold out, but single-day general admission tickets are $45 for Friday and $60 for Saturday. VIP packages are available. Get full details and tickets at winnetkamusicfestival.com.