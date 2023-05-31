Spend your day off touring 'Ferris Bueller' locations

On Location Tours, which offers weekend walking tours of television and movie sites in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and New York, will hold a special tour at noon Monday, June 5, of Chicago locations seen in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

Reserve a spot; only a handful remain.

Tour guide and actor Dan Goldrosen will take people to sites such as the Chicago Board of Trade, the Kluczynski Federal Building to see Alexander Calder's "Flamingo" sculpture, Willis Tower and the Art Institute of Chicago, all locations in the film.

Goldrosen also will offer behind-the-scenes notes and trivia.

The price is $19.86 per person -- reflecting the year of "Ferris Bueller's" release. Customers can book a spot up to the time of the tour. The tour disembarks in front of The Art Institute, 111 S. Michigan Ave.

For information, call (212) 683-2027.