 

Spend your day off touring 'Ferris Bueller' locations

  • On Location Tours, which offers weekend walking tours of television and movie sites, will hold a special tour at noon Monday, June 5, of Chicago locations seen in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

    On Location Tours, which offers weekend walking tours of television and movie sites, will hold a special tour at noon Monday, June 5, of Chicago locations seen in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." File Photo

 
By Dave Oberhelman
doberhelman@dailyherald.com
 
 
Updated 5/31/2023 10:22 AM

On Location Tours, which offers weekend walking tours of television and movie sites in Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and New York, will hold a special tour at noon Monday, June 5, of Chicago locations seen in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

Reserve a spot; only a handful remain.

 

Tour guide and actor Dan Goldrosen will take people to sites such as the Chicago Board of Trade, the Kluczynski Federal Building to see Alexander Calder's "Flamingo" sculpture, Willis Tower and the Art Institute of Chicago, all locations in the film.

Goldrosen also will offer behind-the-scenes notes and trivia.

The price is $19.86 per person -- reflecting the year of "Ferris Bueller's" release. Customers can book a spot up to the time of the tour. The tour disembarks in front of The Art Institute, 111 S. Michigan Ave.

For information, call (212) 683-2027.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 