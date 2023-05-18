Neighbors in the news: Prairie Trails School names its new assistant principal

• Natalie Hudson was named assistant principal and director of Special Programs at River Trails School District 26's Prairie Trails School, Mount Prospect. Hudson will assist Principal Amy Veytsman in the school's day-to-day operations and have various district-level responsibilities, including overseeing the multilingual learner program.

Since 2015, Hudson has worked in the district's Student Services department, most recently as a kindergarten special education teacher at Prairie Trails.

"We are thrilled to welcome Natalie to our administrative team," Veytsman said. "Her extensive experience in special education and leadership, combined with her dedication to creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment, make her an ideal choice for assistant principal.

"She has been an invaluable resource at Prairie Trails, and I look forward to working with her to continue to provide the best possible educational experience for our students."

Hudson holds a bachelor's degree in special education from Indiana University South Bend, and a master's degree in special education leadership from Concordia University, Chicago. She also holds endorsements in special education and English as a Second Language.

Prairie Trails School serves the district's prekindergarten and kindergarten students.

Gloria Tinucci-Frank, center, the Woodland District 50 winner for the Gurnee Teachers of the Year Award, is pictured with, from left, Woodland Middle School Principal Tiffany Drake and District 50 Superintendent Robert Machak at the Gurnee village board meeting. - Courtesy of Woodland School District 50

• Woodland Middle School sixth grade social studies teacher Gloria Tinucci-Frank was named the Woodland School District 50 winner for the Gurnee Teachers of the Year Award for 2023. She was nominated for the award by several of her Woodland Middle School students.

Tinucci-Frank, along with the winning teachers from Warren Township High School and Gurnee School District 56, were recognized by the village at the May 8 board meeting with an official plaque and a grant for $1,000 from the Henderson Foundation.

Tinucci-Frank began working for Woodland District 50 in 2002 as a seventh grade social studies teacher. She is currently in her 21st year of teaching at Woodland.

Woodland Middle School Principal Tiffany Drake said, "She is the kind of teacher that makes learning fun with creative assignments and hands-on activities. Gloria is always willing to help her students overcome challenges. She gives students a chance to correct and improve their work, and she encourages her students to keep trying and never give up. These are skills that our students will be able to use for the rest of their lives."

Tinucci-Frank holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Trinity International University and a master's degree in teacher leadership from St. Xavier University.

Adelaide Yoo, middle and upper school principal, Christian Heritage Academy, Northfield. - Courtesy of Janis Kahren

• Adelaide Yoo was appointed the middle and upper school principal at Christian Heritage Academy, Northfield, a private independent Christian school for students in preschool through grade 12.

Yoo began teaching at CHA in 2009 as part of the inaugural upper school faculty team. Currently, she is chairwoman of the English department.

"Mrs. Yoo is not only steeped in CHA's history and culture, but is a visionary, ready to take our middle and upper school in new, strategic directions," said Joseph Torgerson, head of school.

Yoo studied English and secondary education and holds a master's degree in curriculum and instruction, with an emphasis in multicultural education, from the University of Illinois. She has taught and designed curricula in several Illinois schools, served as an adjunct faculty member at the College of Lake County, and taught overseas in Senegal.

Watch for Stuart Chaseman on "Jewish Matchmaking," a new dating reality show on Netflix. - Courtesy of Ken Alvarez

• Buffalo Grove native Stuart Chaseman is appearing in a new dating reality show, "Jewish Matchmaking," which dropped May 3 on Netflix.

Stuart grew up immersed in his Chicago-Jewish roots, so he threw his hat in the ring when he heard about the casting of the show. As luck would have it, he was picked for the first season.

Currently residing in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood, Chaseman is an American roots rock artist, who will be releasing an original album, "Secrets, Lies, and Alibis," on May 19.

With his original music dropping and his appearance on "Jewish Matchmaking," Chaseman is well on his way to becoming a household name. Check out his music and follow his journey on "Jewish Matchmaking."

