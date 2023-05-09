Best bets: Ruben and Clay, Bad Momz of Comedy, Maifest, Glen Miller Orchestra and more

Clay Aiken, left, and Ruben Studdard revisit their "American Idol" friendship with the "Twenty: The Tour" stop at the Genesee Theatre Friday, May 12. Associated Press, 2003

Maifest in Long Grove

Can't wait until Oktoberfest? Don your lederhosen and toast the spring weather during Buffalo Creek Brewing's inaugural Maifest, featuring oompah bands, live music at the Bootcamp Biergarten, games, new small-batch beers, dancing around the maypole, food trucks and more at 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. buffalocreekbrewing.com. Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, May 12, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 13

"Temple of Hephaestus" is among the works featured in The National Hellenic Museum's "Beyond Antiquity" exhibition. - Courtesy of John "Yanni" Fotiadis

Architect and artist John "Yanni" Fotiadis examines Greece from antiquity to the present as part of "Beyond Antiquity," an exhibition of nearly 40 of Fotiadis' drawings, paintings and digital artworks at the National Hellenic Museum, 333 S. Halsted St., Chicago. $10. (312) 655-1234 or nationalhellenicmuseum.org. Opening reception at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12; then 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, through Sept. 30

Some of the Shedd Aquarium's most popular residents host the adults-only Great Penguin Party Friday. - Courtesy of The Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd Aquarium's beloved penguins guest host The Great Penguin Party, an adults-only, after-party at 1200 DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, featuring access to aquarium exhibits, music and dancing, hors d'oeuvres, and an open bar with beer and wine. General admission is $89.95, VIP admission is $124.95. sheddaquarium.org/the-great-penguin-party. 6:30-11 p.m. Friday, May 12

Ruben & Clay

Two decades ago, singers Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken duked it out on season two of "American Idol," ending up in the top two spots. This spring, the two are combining their talents for "Twenty: The Tour," stopping for a night of powerhouse performances at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets are $35-$70 at geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, May 12

Just for laughs

A group of female standup comedians known collectively as the Bad Momz of Comedy bring their adults-only style of comedy to several venues. $25. chicagocomedyworks.com/shows. 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, at The Laughing Academy, 3230 Glenview Road, Glenview; 7 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at Zanies, 1548 N. Wells St., Chicago; 7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Harbor Brewing Company, 136 Cedar Ave., Lake Villa

Storyteller and comedian Kelly Swanson brings her solo show, "Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale," to the McAninch Arts Center. - Courtesy of the McAninch Arts Center

Storyteller, comedian and wayward Southern belle Kelly Swanson shares stories from her quest for happily ever after in her solo show "Who Hijacked My Fairy Tale?" at the McAninch Arts Center at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $30-$40. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13

Early music collaboration

Celebrated early music ensembles The Newberry Consort (an instrumental ensemble) and Bella Voce (a vocal ensemble) team up for the first time for a program titled "Singen und Sagen: Music for Hope in a Time of War." The performances feature music from "Polyhymnia Caduceatrix et Panegyrica," a collection of elaborately composed works by German Renaissance composer Michael Praetorius. $45, $65. newberryconsort.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at St. Chrysostom's Episcopal Church, 1424 N. Dearborn St., Chicago, and 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 939 Hinman Ave., Evanston

Post-Impressionist showcase

The Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan Ave., showcases works by Vincent van Gogh and other Post-Impressionists including Georges Seurat, Paul Signac, Emile Bernard and Charles Angrand as part of its new exhibition, "Van Gogh and the Avant-Garde: The Modern Landscape," which features pioneering works by the aforementioned painters who completed their paintings in the northwest suburbs of Paris. Many of the more than 75 works in this exhibition are rarely displayed. Among them are 25 works by Van Gogh, including paintings from three triptychs that will be shown together for the first time. General admission: $26, $32; Chicago residents: $14, $20; Illinois residents, $21, $27. artic.edu. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, from Sunday, May 14, through Sept. 4

'In the Mood'

The Glenn Miller Orchestra returns to the McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, for a concert that includes swing-era classics such as "Chattanooga Choo-Choo," "Pennsylvania 6-500" and "Moonlight Serenade" among others. $37-$42. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14

Lizzo brings her "The Special 2our" to the United Center Wednesday, May 17. - Associated Press

Multiplatinum and Grammy- and Emmy-winning artist Lizzo brings her wild "The Special 2our" to the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago, for a midweek performance, joined by rapper Latto. Tickets start at $101 at unitedcenter.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 17