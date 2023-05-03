Sound check: Lucky Boys, Dog and Everything reunite at Metro

After a period of dormancy to focus on other projects, The Dog and Everything rekindles its journey back to the hearts of fans around hometown Chicago this weekend, pairing up with Lucky Boys Confusion after LBC's reignition of its Songs from a Scene showcase brought Dog back to the stage in 2021. Saturday, the bands who sprouted together from the same early-2000s scene reunite at Metro for an all-ages evening of punk-inspired power pop and rock, joined by the synthy emo of Night Spice and the fun take on alt-punk from Take the Reins'.

6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Metro, 3730 N. Clark St., Chicago. $22-$25. metrochicago.com.

Feist's "Multitudes" tour hits Radius Friday, May 5. - Courtesy of Mary Rozzi

Feist "Multitudes Tour": 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Radius, 640 W. Cermak Road, Chicago. $49.50. radius-chicago.com.

Joe Henry, Macie Stewart: 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at Old Town School of Folk Music, Gary and Laura Maurer Concert Hall, 4544 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $33-$35. oldtownschool.org.

Brit Floyd "50 Years of Dark Side Tour": 8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St., Chicago. $16-$95. msg.com.

Dom Flemons: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $30-$35. themusicvenue.org.

Fundamental Kink, CalicoLoco, Powderpuff Girl, Emi Be Like: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Golden Dagger, 2447 N. Halsted St., Chicago. $10. goldendagger.com.

Air Supply "The Lost in Love Experience": 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $69-$129. arcadalive.com.

Sean McConnell & Garrison Starr Present -- My Sister, My Brother: 7 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $15-$22. evanstonspace.com.

Good Kid brings its "The Return of the Kid Tour" to Thalia Hall Monday, May 8. - Courtesy of Evie Maynes

Good Kid "The Return of the Kid Tour" with Kevin Walkman: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, at Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport St., Chicago. Tickets start at $22.50. thaliahallchicago.com.

Robbie Fulks with Nora O'Connor: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston. $22-$42. evanstonspace.com.

Durand Jones, Kara Jackson: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Lincoln Hall, 2424 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. $29.50-$35. lh-st.com.

Breakthrough Showcase with Charlie Otto, Bummed Out, Old Coke: 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at Schubas, 3159 N. Southport Ave., Chicago. $13-$15. lh-st.com.

Jaimee Harris: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Hey Nonny, 10 S. Vail Ave., Arlington Heights. $12-$30. heynonny.com.

Sophie B. Hawkins, Seth Glier: 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph St., Chicago. $22-$35. citywinery.com.

Deb Talan (of The Weepies): 8 p.m. Thursday, May 11, at The Venue, 21 S. Broadway Ave., Aurora. $25-$30. themusicvenue.org.

