Best Bets: Pixar Putt, 'Swan Lake,' SUGA, Third Coast Percussion and more

The mini-golf course Pixar Putt, inspired by Disney and Pixar films and characters, is open through Sept. 10 at Navy Pier. Courtesy of Pixar Putt

Golfing on the Pier

Pixar Putt mini-golf returns to Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. Suitable for all ages, the 18-hole course is inspired by characters and stories from such beloved Disney and Pixar films as "Toy Story," "The Incredibles," "Monsters, Inc.," "Finding Nemo," "WALL-E" and others. Tickets start at $22. See pixarputt.com/chicago. Noon to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday through Sept. 10. 18 and older can play from 7-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Alternative art

The Other Art Fair, showcasing more than 100 emerging artists, continues at Artifact Events, 4325 Ravenswood Ave., Chicago. In addition to the installations, including one highlighting migration and transition, the event includes workshops, murals and DJ sets. Tickets start at $15. theartfair.com/chicago. 4-10 p.m. Friday, April 28; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 29; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30

Salt Creek Ballet dancer Sylvie Barrero performs in "Swan Lake." - Courtesy of Keith Gerling

Dancers from the Cuban National Ballet and the San Francisco Ballet join the Salt Creek Ballet for its production of "Swan Lake" at the McAninch Arts Center, College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's beloved ballet tells the story of Princess Odette, who is under an evil sorcerer's curse that forces her to live as a swan during the day, who captures the heart of a young prince. $30-$38. saltcreekballet.org. 7 p.m. Friday, April 28, and 1 p.m. Saturday, April 29

BoDeans

With its energetic stage show and a catalog packed with alt-rock favorites, the BoDeans hit the Des Plaines Theatre stage, 1476 Miner St., Friday. Tickets are $49 at desplainestheatre.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 28

Classic masters

Chicago Master Singers present three influential works by English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams as the 90-voice chorus and the Metropolis Symphony Orchestra perform "Dona Nobis Pacem," "A Serenade to Music" and "Five Mystical Songs" at two concerts at the Glenview Community Church, 1000 Elm St., Glenview. Tickets are $15-$45 at chicagomastersingers.org. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30

David Doubilet photographing a tiger shark in the Bahama Banks is among the images included in National Geographic Live's "Coral Kingdom and Empires of Ice." - Courtesy of Jennifer Hayes

National Geographic photographer David Doubilet and his wife, aquatic biologist Jennifer Hayes, share their stories and never-before-seen images from three marine environments as part of National Geographic Live's "Coral Kingdom and Empires of Ice." The presentation, including a Q&A, takes place at the Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Drive, Chicago. $25, $48. (312) 341-2300 or auditoriumtheatre.org. 2 p.m. Sunday, April 30

Third Coast Percussion presents the Chicago premiere of "Metamorphosis" at Chicago's Harris Theater for Music and Dance Tuesday, May 2. - Courtesy of Saverio Truglia

The Grammy Award-winning quartet Third Coast Percussion presents the Chicago premiere of "Metamorphosis" at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, 205 E. Randolph St., Chicago. The piece features dancers Cameron Murphy and Trent Jeray performing choreography by Movement Art Is that illustrates "the changes and transformations that become possible when two worlds collide." The performance includes works composed by Philip Glass, Jlin and Tyondai Braxton. $18-$50. harristheaterchicago.org. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2

South Korean rapper SUGA plays three nights at Rosemont's Allstate Arena Wednesday, May 3, and Friday and Saturday, May 5-6. - Associated Press, 2021

South Korean rapper and Grammy-winning K-pop supergroup BTS member SUGA (also known as Agust D) brings his "D-Day Tour" to town to celebrate his new solo album with three nights at the Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com. 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, and Friday and Saturday, May 5-6