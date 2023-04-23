Good News Sunday: Grayslake farmers blown away by support after strong winds caused damage to structures

The Chicago-area farming community has rallied around a Grayslake couple whose organic farm was damaged by dangerous winds earlier this month.

Jeff and Jen Miller of Prairie Wind Family Farm have raised a little more than $45,000 in two weeks through an online fundraiser at gofundme.com.

The couple have managed the farm in the Prairie Crossing subdivision on the east side of Grayslake since 2006, and they've weathered many storms.

The scope of the damage from the April 4 storm became apparent as they approached their fields. The strong winds had compromised five structures they rely on to grow their crops. A gash had been torn into the roof of a heated greenhouse.

But the worst damage was done to four hoophouses -- structures designed to extend the growing season by protecting crops planted within from extreme weather.

Not only were there tears in the covers, but the winds had bent and twisted the metal supports, rendering them unusable.

"We've always talked about these as one of the solutions we use for climate change, because it gives us just a little more control," Jeff Miller said of the hoophouses. "And then, something like this comes along, which is probably tied to that as well, and it kind of makes you rethink things."

The damage was disheartening, but Jeff Miller said the support the couple received through the fundraiser has been phenomenal.

"I keep saying I can't believe the response we're getting from people in our industry like farmers and market managers," Jen Miller said.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer Youth volunteer winner Anmay Gupta receives his award from Village President Tom Dailly during the 35th Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon April 18 at Chandler's in Schaumburg.

Schaumburg on Tuesday honored the village's top volunteers of the past year, who in turn received some inspiration from the woman who spearheaded the world-famous effort to turn San Francisco into Gotham City for "Batkid" Miles Scott in November 2013.

Patricia Wilson, TED speaker and former CEO of Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area, served as the keynote speaker of Schaumburg's 35th Volunteer of the Year Awards Luncheon at Chandler's Banquets.

Her efforts to fulfill the superhero wish of a 5-year-old leukemia survivor became a global phenomenon, and she more recently oversaw the Golden Mile Project that turned a 1.5-mile stretch of dangerous roadway in San Francisco into an art-immersive urban oasis.

"I'm a huge advocate of volunteers," she told attendees of the luncheon. "I feel like when I volunteer I get much more back than I give. I hope you feel that way, too."

Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly and other village officials introduced "the superheroes in this room," including Anmay Gupta, William Clark, and Heena and Jignesh Dixit of Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA -- Schaumburg Chapter.

A weekend celebration will accompany the opening of the new Helen Plum Library in Lombard. - Courtesy of Helen Plum Library

Lombard's public library was expected to open a new chapter Saturday, with patrons getting their first look inside a modern, two-story building at the gateway into the village's downtown.

The new Helen Plum Library will greet visitors with floor-to-ceiling windows, cutting-edge technology, an auditorium and a patio. A cozy corner of the second floor has a fireplace and a display case featuring the library's history.

"We feel that it's just going to be one delightful discovery after another in this building," spokeswoman Sue Wilsey said.

Library leaders expected "quite a big crowd" for the long-awaited opening of the 50,000-square-foot building along Main Street. A ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning was planned to launch a weekend celebration filled with scavenger hunts, giveaways and a "mini Taste of Lombard."

"It's just going to be exciting for everybody that has followed the story to finally see this come to fruition," Wilsey said, "and see this beautiful building that lies in the heart of Lombard on Main Street."

