'I can't believe the response': Grayslake farmers blown away by support after windstorm damage

The Chicago-area farming community has rallied around a Grayslake couple whose organic farm was damaged by dangerous winds earlier this month.

Jeff and Jen Miller of Prairie Wind Family Farm have raised a little more than $45,000 in two weeks through an online fundraiser at gofundme.com.

The couple have managed the farm in the Prairie Crossing subdivision on the east side of Grayslake since 2006, and they've weathered many storms.

Jen Miller said that watching from inside their farm house, the storm that blew through on April 4 didn't seem particularly substantial.

"It was a real innocuous start," Jen Miller said. "Our picnic table fell over and our mail was everywhere, but we didn't think much of it."

The scope of the damage became apparent as they approached their fields. The strong winds had compromised five structures they rely on to grow their crops. A gash had been torn into the roof of a heated greenhouse.

But the worst damage was done to four hoophouses -- structures designed to extend the growing season by protecting crops planted within from extreme weather.

Not only were there tears in the covers, but the winds had bent and twisted the metal supports, rendering them unusable.

"We've always talked about these as one of the solutions we use for climate change because it gives us just a little more control," Jeff Miller said of the hoophouses. "And then, something like this comes along, which is probably tied to that as well, and it kind of makes you rethink things."

The damage was disheartening, but Jeff Miller said the support the couple received through the fundraiser has been phenomenal and humbling.

While many of the donors are the Millers' customers and friends, perhaps the majority of support has come from peers in the local farming community.

"I keep saying I can't believe the response we're getting from people in our industry like farmers and market managers," Jen Miller said. "People who are very, very busy, they are the ones who are stepping up and helping us out."

Green City Market, which for 25 years has helped connect farmers with customers, donated $1,000 even though Prairie Wind Family Farm doesn't sell at Green City's farmers markets.

"They don't vend at our markets, but they are farming with great sustainable practices that Green City would love to see broadly," Executive Director Mandy Moody said. "We are honored to be able to be in the position to offer support."

The Millers said that beyond the hugely appreciated financial support, fellow farmers also have offered space in their greenhouses should the couple need it.

Moody said she was not surprised to hear so many farmers offered help.

"Farmers understand that when I'm strong, you're strong and we're stronger together," Moody said. "There's no need for the scarcity mindset of 'let's knock out the competition' like in the big farming industry."

The Millers' goal is to raise $60,000 to replace the hoophouses and cover the cost of other repairs. The hoophouses were not eligible for insurance, they said.

"We knew we had supporters, but it really sort of brings it home to see people's generosity," Jeff Miller said.