Making of a dream home: Ambitious renovation spawns design career

"A house is made with walls and beams; a home is made with love and dreams"

-- Ralph Waldo Emerson

By Jill Goetz

My husband and I purchased this original 1970s-style, 3,000-square-foot ranch in 2000, in its "as is" condition. Let us just say, not one electrical outlet functioned, insulation was exposed and in the primary bath, brown shag carpet surrounded a sunken pink tub.

Living in a small house in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood with two kids under age 3, we knew we needed a bigger home for our growing family, to entertain friends and relatives and to make some memories. My mom, an interior designer, influenced me. My education in art history, an early career in couture fashion and a love of travel shaped my design aesthetics.

Jill Goetz

Converting this ranch into the gem it is today was the birth of an aspiring mother-daughter design firm. We contacted Kevin Kazimer of Kioxin Architecture to help us increase this dated 3,000-square-foot structure into a nearly 7,000-square-foot sprawling luxury ranch.

My first thought was to transform the home's exterior. Approaching the courtyard you notice the breathtaking 12-foot-wide custom French walnut door and fixed side panels. Upon entry, the matching walnut floors pave a path in both directions. As a designer, I intentionally repeat main elements to create consistency and continuity.

Past the foyer, step down into a sun-filled couture living room. An articulated coffered ceiling caps the room and wainscot finish trims the walls. Original sliding doors were replaced with French doors and a custom statuary marble fireplace surround, imported from Italy, installed in lieu of the 1970s flagstone fireplace. The upholstered furniture is tailored; however I believe in comfort, hence all of the furniture in the home is down-filled. Edgy Kelly Wearstler pillows and fabrics are married with 1946 Farrow and Ball wallpaper. Mixing contrasting elements like modern and traditional, masculine and feminine, structured and relaxed create my design style.

The kitchen-hearth room is the soul of the home. My vision for the French bistro kitchen was from a New York City restaurant in Chelsea. Our design team installed a large, recessed joist to open the space. A coffered ceiling with moldings and beams were added to anchor the room's perimeter. Amish-built inset cabinets with exposed hardware, bespoke Calcutta gold marble Italian fireplace, and undulated subway tile walls contribute to the French feel. The custom marble bistro table with iron legs, throw pillows and klismos chairs are "Tres Frances." A touch of brown leather provides a masculine look and feel.

Glass doors in the kitchen-hearth room open to the spectacular indoor/outdoor, 875-square-foot covered patio area. It's conditioned with motorized vinyl shades and multiple ceiling infrared heaters. Kazimer created two vaulted chambers with 4 feet on center roof rafters and tongue-and-groove planks. Painting the vaulted ceilings gray and the 14-foot tall white brick see-through fireplace amplifies the drama and keeps the space cozy. This addition earned a Gold award recognition in 2020 from Best in American Living.

Along with the indoor/outdoor addition, we added 1,500 square feet of space beyond the kitchen. We added a family/game room. Wanting a ton of light, I had the challenge of keeping it intimate. Kazimer designed windows to wrap around the exterior walls with access to the patio. Adorning the windows with drapes and grass shades, incorporating antique Asian armoires, a modern sectional and John Robshaw "painterly" fabrics all contribute to the aesthetic.

The bedrooms continue to carry the constant material elements like 7-inch base boards, oil-rubbed bronze door hardware, and door hinges with finials. Bedrooms are private spaces. These sanctuaries can be decorated independently from the rest of the general living areas of the home.

The primary suite offers another coffer with a Ralph Lauren navy grass cloth wallpaper ceiling border. Original art and array of colors and textures exemplify the saying, "everything matches, and nothing goes!"

The preppy navy/green bedroom was designed for my son's love of baseball. Antique collectible uncut baseball cards gifted by his uncle who played professionally was the inspiration for the design.

The retro farmhouse bedroom is my take on neutrals. Layer, layer and then layer some more neutrals. The cherry desk was made by my talented husband when he was a teenager. Using nostalgic heirlooms is the design direction.

Walking through the house, I envision the memories of my husband and me raising three kids and many pets here, celebrating momentous occasions, and loving this home I designed for my family.

• Interior designer Jill Goetz of Northbrook earned a Best in American Living Award in 2020 from the National Association of Home Builders, and was twice named a Key Award Winner by the Home Builders Association of Greater Chicago in 2020 and 2021. Find her online at jillgoetzinteriors.com or instagram.com/jillgoetzinteriors. Contact Goetz by email at 5goetz@comcast.net.