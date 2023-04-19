Help JCC plant daffodils in memory of children who died in the Holocaust

A family program in the Jewish Community Center of Chicago's Daffodil Memorial Garden will be held Sunday at the Bernard Weinger JCC, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook.

The Daffodil Project aims to plant 1.5 million daffodil bulbs worldwide in memory of children who died in the Holocaust and in support of children globally.

In October 2022, JCC Chicago, with partners in the Jewish United Fund and the Council for Jewish Elderly, planted 500 bulbs at the Bernard Weinger JCC. They now are in bloom, and are among 861,000 bulbs planted worldwide, to date, according to The Daffodil Project.

The free program at Bernard Weinger JCC will run from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday. It will feature performances in conjunction with the touring Violins of Hope, a collection of stringed instruments that belonged to Jewish people before and during World War II, and remembrances by a Holocaust survivor.

Light refreshments will be available, and children will be invited to play games and decorate rocks to be placed around the border of the daffodil garden.

Though free, registration is required online at juf.org/daffodilproject. For more information, contact Rebecca Faktorovich at (224) 730-1328 or rebeccafaktorovich@juf.org.