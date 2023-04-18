Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: April 20-26

Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Blackout" by Simon Scarrow at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for "Secrets of a Puzzle Master -- A Conversation with Will Shortz" virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, through the Glencoe, Glenview, Northbrook, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Shortz, editor of The New York Times crossword puzzle and the world's only academically accredited puzzle master, will discuss crossword puzzles. Register. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; www.glenviewpl.org; www.northbrook.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Illinois Libraries Present

Join the Illinois Holocaust Museum for two short films, presented in partnership with the JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Featuring: "Joe's Violin" and "The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life. " Tickets are free, but reservations are required. For reservations, ihm.ec/jcc.4.23. Courtesy of Illinois Holocaust Museum.

Children ages 7 and older, with an adult, can channel their inner rocker during the Instrument Petting Zoo at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join for Science Explorers to get the "buzz on bees" at 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Children in grades two-five learn why bees are extra special and important to the world. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join to watch "Intelligent Lives," a documentary following three young adults with intellectual disabilities as they navigate high school, college and the workforce, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Join the Next Chapter Book Club at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., to explore all that popular fiction has to offer. This month's title is "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Safety Superheroes will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Come out to learn fire safety tips and participate in a bicycle obstacle course. Participants will learn from local police, fire and bike safety experts. For information, www.winpark.org. Courtesy of Winnetka Park District

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

April 20

International Film Screening: 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Enjoy a screening of "Teddy Bear" (2012). Dennis, a painfully shy 38-year-old bodybuilder who lives with his mother, sets off to Thailand in search of love. The film will be presented in Danish and Thai with English subtitles. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Pella Windows & Doors Northfield-Ribbon Cutting Celebration: 11 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at 500 Central Ave., Northfield. Join the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the ribbon-cutting of Pella Windows & Doors. chamber.wngchamber.com

Next Chapter Book Club: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Come and explore all that popular fiction has to offer. Bring books to life through colorful conversation. This month's title is "Remarkably Bright Creatures" by Shelby Van Pelt. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Women's Networking Event: 11:45 a.m. Thursday, April 20, at Grandpa's Place, 1868 Prairie St., Glenview. International Women's Day is over, but you can still celebrate the strong, successful and talented women in the community. Join the Glenview Chamber of Commerce's Women's Networking Luncheon. The event is $16 per person and includes lunch, raffles, giveaways and an attendee contact list. This event is sponsored by Busey Bank. business.glenviewchamber.com.

For Runners -- Healthy Running at Any Age: Virtually at noon Thursday, April 20, through the North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. Join physical therapist Denise Schwartz of The Manual Touch for this informational running workshop for both new and experienced runners. Get the answers to these questions and more: Why am I an injury-prone runner? As I age, why can't I run the same as I used to? If I'm hurt, do I have to stop running? Even if I'm healthy, what can I do now to keep running? Register at (847) 272-7250 or www.nsymca.org.

Armchair Travels: 1 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Ron Vargason and Barbara Sugden will take you on a journey recapping a recent trip to Svalbard, Norway's Arctic archipelago. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Illustrators' Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn how each month's illustrator tells stories through art, and become an illustrator yourself. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Krafty Kids -- Garden Wind Chimes: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades K-four. Nothing says spring like a wind chime swaying in the breeze. Create your own wind chime to decorate your garden. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Google Docs/Drive Basics: Virtually at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 20, through the Wilmette Public Library. Learn how to create documents and manage your files with Google Docs and Google Drive. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Intro to Scratch: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades three-eight learn the basics of the Scratch programming language to create a simple animation. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

'The Book of Nature' -- A Discussion with Barbara Mahany: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at The Book Stall, 811 Elm St., Winnetka. The Book Stall hosts renowned author Barbara Mahany for an in-store discussion of her new title, "The Book of Nature." This event is free with registration. (847) 446-8880 or www.thebookstall.com.

'Intelligent Lives' Screening and Discussion: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join to watch "Intelligent Lives," a documentary following three young adults with intellectual disabilities as they navigate high school, college and the workforce. Stay after to discuss. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Big Books: 7 p.m. Thursdays, through May 18, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Big Books discussion series features "Palace Walk," the first novel in a trilogy by Egyptian Nobel Prize in literature winner Naguib Mahfouz. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Cloud Storage: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. What is "cloud" storage and how does it work? Learn about storing your files and pictures digitally. A limited number of seats are available for this in-person program. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Petra Van Nuis Jazz Concert: 7 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Singer Petra Van Nuis will perform traditional jazz songs relating to the lunar calendar accompanied by pianist Dennis Luxion in the first floor auditorium. Registration required. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info/events.

April 21

Trunk Show -- Fabiana Filippi: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, at Francis Heffernan, 810 Elm St., Winnetka. Fabiana Filippi is bringing their fall 2023 collection to Francis Heffernan. (847) 446-2112.

Chair Yoga: Virtually at 10 a.m. Friday, April 21, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join instructor Isabel Raci for a session of gentle chair yoga and guided meditation. Tune in to stretch, breathe, gain flexibility and strengthen the body in an accessible way with seated poses. Perfect for beginners; students will leave class feeling relaxed and grounded. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

'The Lightning Thief': 10 a.m. Friday, April 11; 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. In this adaptation of Rick Riordan's best-selling children's novel, Greek mythology comes to life. The mythical monsters and gods of Mount Olympus seem to be walking right out of Percy Jackson's Greek mythology textbook. Percy is a good kid who can't seem to focus on his schoolwork or control his temper. Upon learning that he is the son of Poseidon, he sets out on a quest to reach the gates of the Underworld and prevent a catastrophic war between the gods. $14-$26. northshorecenter.org.

Music and Movement: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Listen, dance, sing and share in the music with Dan from Top Note Music Academy. Share music through a variety of popular songs, finger plays, bodywork and movement activities. Each class will include live music and a variety of instruments. Register each child and adult that will be in attendance. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Storytime at Wagner Farm: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join for farm stories, followed by a meet and greet with animals at Wagner Farm. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Earth Day Bingo: 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. Join for Bingo and win prizes that help to support efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle while contributing to sustaining our environment. www.nbparks.org.

GlenViewings: 2 and 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. "Till" (130 minutes/PG-13/2022). Based on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley's relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

'The Muppet Spiel' -- 2023 Chicago Curling Club Mixed Bonspiel: 3 p.m. Friday, April 21, to Sunday, April 23, at Chicago Curling Club, 555 Dundee Road, Northbrook. Featuring mixed curling, three-game guarantee, raffles, Saturday night Variety Show. $400 per team. chicagocurlingclub.org.

Science Explorers -- Get the Buzz: 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades two-five. Find out why bees are extra special and important to our world, and why we should love and care for them. Learn ways to help and build a bee hotel to hang outdoors. Registration required at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Crafting for a Cause: 4 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Take the Do Something Bookmark Climate Change challenge to share facts about the environment and offer action items to make a difference. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Dungeons & Dragons: 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore dark dungeons, battle mighty dragons, and save the innocent. For children in grades five-eight. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

3D Printing & Gardening: 5 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Explore the world of 3D printing through a gardener's lens. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

April 22

Safety Superheroes: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at Winnetka Ice Arena, 490 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Come out to the parking lots outside the Winnetka Ice Arena and Winnetka Golf Club to learn fire safety tips and participate in a bicycle obstacle course. Participants will learn from local police, fire and bike safety experts. Young Safety Superheroes are encouraged to dress up in capes as they participate in this event. Games, prizes and raffle items will be available. Event is being offered with the support of the Junior League of Evanston-North Shore. Register at www.winpark.org

Spanish-English Bilingual Storytime: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join for stories and fun activities in Spanish and English. Presented by bilingual speech-language pathologist Paula Acuña of MsPaulaSLP.com. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Resident Open House: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22, at Park Center Lobby, 2400 Chestnut, Glenview. Meet with representatives from the village, park district, library, Chamber of Commerce, Northfield Township. Get a library card, crafts and activities for kids, meet the police, fire and dispatch representatives, complimentary refreshments. Free admission. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Lego Day: 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. All ages. Check out the Chicago Area Lego User Group's variety of brick masterpieces. Buildings, vehicles, machines, imaginary creatures and Lego art pieces will be on display. Drop in. (847) 663-1234 or nmdl.libnet.info.

Bird feeder and Mondrian Mason jars: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Northbrook Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. All ages. Create and paint a faux stained-glass jar in the style of the artist Piet Mondrian, who became famous for his geometric abstract paintings. Participants will also assemble a rustic bird feeder. Both projects will be made using Mason jars. All supplies included. Instructor is Ruthe Guerry. Register at www.nbparks.org.

How to Survive Your Freshmen Year of College: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn tips and tricks to ensure your mental wellness is a top priority, how to take care of yourself and others during your first year away from home, and prepare your mind, body and spirit for this new stage of your life. For high school seniors. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Buddha Belly Family Yoga: 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children and caregivers unplug and bond through moving, breathing and connecting. Presented by Buddha Belly Family Yoga Studio. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

DIY Paper: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join on Earth Day to discover a new way to be sustainable, giving recycled paper new life through handmade papermaking. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Earth Day Sensory Exploration: 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Explore the various ways nature and recycled materials can be repurposed into art and building. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Instrument Petting Zoo: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ages 7 and older. Come channel your inner rocker as the School of Rock brings instruments to the library for a one-of-a kind petting zoo. Instruments will be available to play. Drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Exploring the Universe -- The James Webb Telescope: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Solar System ambassador Sean Fisher-Rohde will teach about the science and history behind NASA's new James Webb Telescope. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Music of the Mongolian Horse Fiddle: 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Local students and teachers perform and speak about the rich history of the horse fiddle, or Morin Khuur, a traditional Mongolian stringed instrument carved in the shape of a horse's head. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

April 23

Adaptive Hour for Kids & Teens: 11 a.m. Sunday, April 23, at Niles-Maine District Library, 6960 Oakton St., Niles. Children with disabilities or diagnoses, along with their family and friends, are invited to the Library during this special before-hours program. Drop in at the Niles-Maine District Library. 847-663-1234 or nmdl.libnet.info

Lecture -- Exploring Chicago History with Tommy Henry: 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Wilmette Historical Museum, 609 Ridge Road, Wilmette. Tommy Henry, host of the Chicago History Podcast, will cover a variety of topics surrounding local history in Chicago and its surrounding areas. Tickets for this event are free to members and $5 per person for nonmembers. Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event. (847) 920-3605 or wilmettehistory.org.

Chess Club: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Improve your chess game with the guidance of an experienced chess player. Learn how to strengthen your concentration and optimize your play with methods used by the grandmasters. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Short Film Screenings: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Join Illinois Holocaust Museum for two short films, presented in partnership with JCC Chicago Jewish Film Festival: "Joe's Violin" and "The Lady in Number 6: Music Saved My Life. " Tickets are free, but reservations are required. ihm.ec/jcc.4.23.

Healthy Kids Running Series -- Glenview, Spring 2023: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Johns Park, 2101 Central Road, Glenview. Healthy Kids Running Series offers a five-week, cross country style running program for kids ages 2-14. Kids compete each week and accumulate points based on their finishing place. At the end of the series, the top three boys and girls who accumulate the most points in their respective distances are awarded trophies. Registration fee covers five races, a technical T-shirt, race bibs, a finisher medal on Week 5 and any sponsor giveaways. (312) 550-5986 or healthykidsrunningseries.org.

Classical Concert -- Irving Artists: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Renowned cellist Alexa Muhly will perform a program of cello sonatas accompanied by accomplished pianist Hiroko Nagahata. Registration required. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info/events.

Chez Butter -- Old-School Soul Concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Chez Butter performs classic and contemporary Motown, soul, R&B, and funk hits by artists like Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Gnarls Barkley, Marvin Gaye, Luther Vandross and more. skokielibrary.info.

April 24

Teen Zine Workshop: 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn all about zines from Zine Club Chicago's Cynthia Hanifin in this interactive workshop. The library provides all the supplies for you to make a zine, including snacks -- you bring something to say. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Getting What You're Worth -- Negotiating Job Offers, Raises and Promotions: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, April 24, through the Glenview Public Library. Gina McClowry, owner of Gina McClowry Consulting, presents how negotiating is a part of life; approaching it with skill and confidence signals that you know your worth and that you will proactively manage your career success. Presented via Zoom. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

April 25

Economic Outlook Breakfast: 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at, Crowne Plaza Chicago-Northbrook, 2875 N. Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. How will the economic climate affect your business in the coming months? Learn about pressures and trends shaping the economy at the chamber's 2023 Economic Outlook Breakfast. Tom Jalics, managing director and chief investment strategist for Fifth Third Private Bank, is the speaker. Bring your questions. $30. business.glenviewchamber.com.

Spring Safety Tips for Seniors -- Northbrook Police Department: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Senior Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. For ages 55 and older. The Northbrook Police Department will present helpful prevention and safety tips to keep residents safe. Community Engagement Officer Jaegers will share trending scams and techniques criminals are using to target residents and ways to help prevent you from becoming a victim. www.nbparks.org.

Heroes On the Air: Virtually at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, through the Wilmette Public Library. Steve Darnall will put the spotlight on heroes who made their way from comic strips and comic books to radio in the 1930s, including Little Orphan Annie, Dick Tracy and Superman. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Remix, Repaint, Recycle at Glencoe Youth Services: 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Grades 5-8. Come to the Glencoe Youth Services field house and create a sustainable art masterpiece using found and reclaimed items. Limited to supplies on hand. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Upcycled Paint: 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Turn your old eye shadow pallets into watercolor paint. Bring an old eye shadow pallet. Ages 9 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Taste Travelers: 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades four-eight taste and rate unique snacks from around the world. A new country or continent will be featured at each event. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Secrets of a Puzzle Master -- A Conversation with Will Shortz: Virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, through the Glencoe, Glenview, Northbrook, Wilmette, and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Will Shortz, editor of The New York Times crossword puzzle and the world's only academically accredited puzzle master, will discuss crossword puzzles. This event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration among public libraries offering premier events. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; www.glenviewpl.org; www.northbrook.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org,

Garden Design for Beauty and Sustainability: 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Learn practical techniques for designing an eco-friendly garden with a focus on good design practices and native plant selection. Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or www.northbrook.info/events.

Mystery Group: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "Blackout" by Simon Scarrow. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

April 26

One Book Everyone Reads Book Discussion: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Join to discuss the 2023 One Book, Everyone Reads title, "Now Is Not the Time to Panic" by Kevin Wilson. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Preschool Nature Storytime: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate nature through stories, songs, and hands-on activities for ages 3-5 with an adult. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Traveling with Digital Devices: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. This class will review the benefits and potential pitfalls of traveling with your mobile device and other expensive technology. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Make Your Own Mini Masterpiece: Wednesday, April 26, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stop in or grab a kit to take home and make your own mini masterpiece. Then bring it back to be displayed around the library the week of the One Book Everyone Reads author event May 8-12. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Art Explorers: 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Come make a beautiful painting. The library has a variety of art supplies to let your creative side shine. Ages 5 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Series Starter Book Club: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children in grades two-three discover new books and series to read. Come and talk about this quarter's title, "The Secret Explorers and Lost Whales" by SJ King. Open to Glenview Library cardholders and students in Glenview schools. In-person registration required; receive a free book while supplies last. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Service Project -- Fleece Blankets: 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Celebrate National Library Week by making a no-sew fleece blankets. All finished blankets will be donated to JourneyCare Hospice in Glenview. Space is limited. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Bites & Brews: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at The Glen Club, 2901 W. Lake Ave., Glenview. Now in its 10th season, Bites & Brews sets the table for 350 friends and neighbors for a delectable evening of conversation, craft beers and fine wine -- and a feast of flavors for every taste bud. Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door. business.glenviewchamber.com

Watercolor -- Still Life: 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join artist Fran Vail and learn basic watercolor techniques of painting still life. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Marbled Paper: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Make beautiful marbled paper that you can use to make cards, collages and other crafts. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

VA Benefits and Services: 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Find out if you are eligible for VA benefits and services, including pensions, health care, education, disability compensation and more. Presented by James Harkins, military/veteran outreach specialist. Presented in partnership with the Village of Glenview Senior Services and North Shore Senior Center. Program presented via Zoom and in person at the library. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

An Evening with Thrity Umrigar: Virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, through the Glenview Public Library the Niles-Maine District Library. Join for a virtual conversation with Indian-American journalist, critic, and novelist Thrity Umrigar. This program is presented in partnership with multiple Illinois libraries. www.glenviewpl.org. or www.nileslibrary.org.

Intro to Judaism: 7 p.m. Wednesdays, April 26-May 17, at Congregation Bene Shalom, 4435 Oakton St., Skokie. Come and learn about Judaism; everyone is welcome. Whether you are interested in gaining more understanding of Judaism, are in an interfaith relationship, or are considering conversion, this is a great opportunity. Intro to Judaism is a hybrid course. It will be held in-person and via Zoom. Rabbi Marcey Rosenbaum has worked as director of Education & Life-Long Learning, Hebrew Seminary instructor and hospital chaplain. $18 members; $36 nonmembers. (847) 677-3330 or www.beneshalom.com.

Ongoing

Neil Simon's 'Rumors': 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 2 p.m. Sundays through April 23, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. A dinner party goes hilariously wrong when the host and hostess disappear after one seems to have shot the other. $34-$38. (847) 677-7761 or skokietheatre.org.

Special Exhibition -- 'The Negro Motorist Green Book': Museum hours through April 23 at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Negro Motorist Green Book" highlights the history of "The Green Book," the annual guide created in 1936 by Harlem postman Victor Green, that provided African American travelers with information on restaurants, gas stations, department stores and other businesses that welcomed Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, in collaboration with award-winning author, photographer and cultural documentarian Candacy Taylor, "Green Book" offers an immersive look at the reality of travel for African Americans in midcentury America, and how the guide served as an indispensable resource for the nation's rising African American middle class. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

'The Revolutionists': Runs through April 30 at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Imagine if four very real women, who lived boldly in France during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror, had met and exchanged ideas before losing their heads? What if former queen Marie Antoinette, playwright Olympe De Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle, uncensored and full of ideas, grappled together with how to change the world? By Lauren Gunderson, directed by Elizabeth Mazur Levin. $30-$45. oillamptheater.org.

'The Porch On Windy Hill': Runs April 13 through May 14 at North Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. A young violinist and her song collector boyfriend flee the confines of their Brooklyn apartment to the mountains of North Carolina, where the Appalachian music of Mira's childhood is just the authentic inspiration they're searching for. Featuring bluegrass favorites and foot-stomping, hand-clapping finest of American roots music. $35-$55. (847) 673-6300 or northshorecenter.org.

Glenbrook South Class of 1973 50th Reunion: The Glenbrook South Class of 1973 will hold its 50th reunion the weekend of Sept. 30, 2023. The Class Reunion Committee has planned several events around Glenview beginning Friday, Sept 29, and extending through Sunday, Oct. 1. Members of the class interested in learning more should contact David Telleen-Lawton at dtl@alumni.stanford.edu.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 5 and younger with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available the morning of the event, at the Youth Services Desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Stories, songs, and fun with the Youth Services Librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Free. Rhymes, songs, and fun for ages through 23 months with an adult. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Time for Twos: 9:30 a.m. Fridays at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children ages 2-3 with caregiver. Join for stories and creative activities connected to that week's stories. This class is aimed at children who have not yet entered 3-year-old preschool. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Fridays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and your senses. For ages 2 and older with caregiver. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Fridays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 5 and younger with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available the morning of the event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Mondays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for children through 23 months with an adult. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Time for Twos: 9:30 a.m. Mondays at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ages 2-3 with caregiver. Join for stories and creative activities connected to that week's stories. This class is aimed at children who have not yet entered 3-year-old preschool. Register at www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Mondays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories, and bubbles. Tickets for storytime will be available the morning of the event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. For children of all ages with an adult. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Time: 11:30 a.m. Mondays at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Babies 14 months and younger with a caregiver. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces, and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. glencoepubliclibrary.evanced.info www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Time -- Stay and Play: Noon Mondays at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave, Glencoe. Babies 14 months and younger with a caregiver. After attending Baby Time, stay and play for a while. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Share rhymes, bounces, and tickles on your caregiver's lap. For ages 12 months and younger. Register at (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 and 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a storytime focused on early literacy, complete with stories, songs, baby bouncing and movement exercises for ages 18 months and younger with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available the morning of the event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Toddler Storytimes: 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children ages 2-3 with an adult. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver. Join for books, songs, and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in; space may be limited by room capacity. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing and stories for ages 5 and younger with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available the day of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a storytime focused on early literacy, complete with stories, songs, baby bouncing and movement exercises for babies through 18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available the day of the event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.