Make Passover dining plans now for less stress later

It's not too early to starting planning ahead for Passover. And now that events seem to be back to normal, and more people are out and about and eating in restaurants, it's better to make reservations now or order dinner in advance from a suburban restaurant offering holiday specials. Here's what we found so far:

Di Pescara

2124 Northbrook Court, Northbrook, (847) 498-4321, di-pescara.com/events/passover-at-di-pescara/. Di Pescara's traditional multiple course Passover menu will be available for dine-in seatings at 4:30-5:30 and 7:15-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 5-6. The $54.95 meal includes Fred's gefilte fish with beet horseradish, beef chopped liver, matzo, spring chop salad, matzo ball soup, braised beef brisket with caramelized onions, broiled Atlantic salmon, roasted spring carrots, crispy potato pancakes with applesauce, mashed potatoes, flourless chocolate cake and coconut macaroons. If you'd prefer to eat at home, order the Passover meal for carryout by Sunday, April 2, for pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 5-6.

Matzo ball soup is one of many Passover specialties on Di Pescara's menu April 5-6. - Courtesy of Di Pescara

3061 Dundee Road, Northbrook, (847) 205-2200, eatgrillhouse.com/. Passover catering options include sliced brisket ($60), roasted chicken ($25), oven-roasted potatoes ($25), green bean almondine ($35), potato latkes ($25), matzo balls ($18), grilled Atlantic salmon ($15), matzo-crusted white fish ($18) and more.

Johnny's Kitchen & Tap

1740 Milwaukee Ave., Glenview, (847) 699-9999, johnnyskitchenandtap.com/. Johnny's special Passover dinner includes a choice of half wood-roasted chicken ($26.95), fresh fish almondine ($32.95), Johnny's smoked brisket ($32.95) or broiled Greek-style salmon ($32.95). Each comes with chopped liver, chicken soup or salad, mashed potatoes, asparagus and dessert (flourless chocolate cake or housemade rice pudding). It's available after 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, and all day Thursday, April 6, for dine-in or carryout. The regular menu also will be available.

L. Woods serves a variety of Passover dishes during its special dinners April 5-6. - Courtesy of L. Woods

7110 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, (847) 677-3350, lwoodsrestaurant.com/. For Passover dinner, start with traditional dishes served family-style, such as matzo ball soup, Suzy Friedman's vegetarian chopped liver, housemade chopped liver and gefilte fish, before choosing rosemary-brown butter chicken, potato-crusted Lake Superior whitefish or beef brisket served with honey-glazed carrots, green beans and potato pancakes. Finish your meal with lemon cheesecake. The dinner, which is $51.95 per person, is available for dine-in from 4-8:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 5-6. Reservations required. For carryout, order by 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, for pickup or delivery from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 5-6.

Max & Benny's

461 Waukegan Road, Northbrook, (847) 272-9490, maxandbennys.com/. The dining room will be open from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 5-6, by reservations only. The Passover Seder features a family-style menu of matzo ball soup, chopped liver and gefilte fish, brisket au jus and roast chicken, tsimmes, matzo kugel, Passover desserts and matzo. It's $38 for adults and $18 for kids younger than 10. Or order to-go packages for four ($119) or eight ($219) that include a choice of lean brisket au jus, roasted half chicken or a brisket/chicken combo, plus matzo, matzo kugel, matzo balls, chicken broth, chicken pieces with carrots and celery, and a choice of sweet and sour meatballs or chopped liver, carrot tsimmes and oven-browned potatoes. Order ahead; pickup is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 5-6.

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook, (847) 205-4433, prairiegrasscafe.com/. Prairie Grass invites diners to a special Passover dinner Wednesday, April 5. Reservations are recommended. Or order the Passover Dinner Package for Two to-go that includes matzah ball soup, matzah, mixed green salad, slow-braised barbecue brisket, cauliflower mash, roasted carrots and apple kugel for $130. Add on a half pint of chicken liver for $12 and a slice of flourless chocolate cake for $12. Pre-order for pickup from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5.

Make reservations now for Saranello's family-style Passover meal, available April 5-6. - Courtesy of Saranello's

601 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling, (847) 777-6878, saranellos.com/events/passover-at-saranellos/. Make reservations for Saranello's family-style Passover meal, which is available from 5:30-8 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 5-6. The $54.95 per person menu includes spring chopped salad, beef chopped liver, Fred's gefilte fish with beet horseradish, matzo ball soup, braised beef brisket with caramelized onions, broiled whitefish with roasted cauliflower, carrots tzimmes, crispy potato pancakes with applesauce, and flourless chocolate cake with whipped cream and coconut macaroons. The same menu will be available for carryout. Order by 5 p.m. Monday, April 3, for pickup from 3-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 5-6.

Braised brisket of beef is just one special on the menu for Passover at Wildfire in Glenview and Lincolnshire April 5-6. - Courtesy of Wildfire

1300 Patriot Blvd., Glenview, (847) 657-6363, and 235 Parkway Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 279-7900, wildfirerestaurant.com/. Wildfire will be serving a la carte Passover specials, including matzo ball soup ($6.95), chopped liver ($7.95), homemade gefilte fish ($8.95), braised brisket of beef ($34.95), matzo-crusted Alaskan halibut ($42.95), potato kugel ($6.95), flourless chocolate cake ($6.95) and coconut macaroons ($6.95), from 3-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, and 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6. Available for dine-in or carryout. If you're dining at home, the Passover platter menu features braised brisket of beef ($132.95) and matzo-crusted Alaskan halibut ($159.95) for four to five, plus chopped liver, homemade gefilte fish, roasted asparagus, potato kugel, coconut macaroons and whole flourless chocolate cake.