Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers among Lollapalooza headliners

Local native rockers Friday Pilots Club heads to Lollapalooza for the 2023 festival. Courtesy of Sam Monendo

Winnetka duo Louis the Child returns to Lollapalooza in Grant Park Aug. 3-6. Courtesy of Colin Miller

Singer Billie Eilish was announced as a headliner for Lollapalooza in Grant Park this summer. Associated Press

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will head to Grant Park this summer as a headliner for the 2023 edition of Lollapalooza, set for Aug. 3-6. Associated Press file photo

Hometown pride is running high this year as Chicago and suburban bands Friday Pilots Club, North Shore natives Louis the Child, Sincere Engineer, Ax & the Hatchetmen, Dehd and Motherfork join 2023's Lollapalooza lineup, along with headliners Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together.

Lollapalooza, a centerpiece of Chicago's summer festival season, returns to Grant Park for four days Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 6.

The bill, announced Tuesday morning, brings together more than 170 acts across the fest's nine stages. The lineup also includes highly anticipated returns of Thirty Seconds to Mars, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Carly Rae Jepsen, Diplo, along with an eclectic mix featuring The Revivalists, Zack Fox, Lil Yachty, Portugal. The Man, Maggie Rogers, Alan Walker, Sofi Tukker, Foals, Knocked Loose and many others.

Four-day general admission to the fest starts at $365; GA+ is $675; VIP starts at $1500 and Platinum packages run $4350. Further premium packages are also available. Kids 8 and younger are admitted free with a paying adult. Presale starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23; register for access at lollapalooza.com.

A daily lineup announcement and single-day passes will also be coming soon. Keep watch at the Lollapalooza site and social media feeds for details.