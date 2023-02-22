Dining out: National Margarita Day specials on tap today

National Margarita Day

It's here! Restaurants are feting National Margarita Day Wednesday, Feb. 22, with tasty drink specials. Here are a few:

• The Bien Trucha Group restaurants -- A Toda Madre, Bien Trucha and Quiubo -- will be serving up half-price Margarita Tradicional (with either our house tequila or mezcal) all day on Wednesday. A Toda Madre is at 499 N. Main St., Glen Ellyn, (630) 474-0969, atmrestaurant.com/. Bien Trucha is at 410 W. State St., Geneva, (630) 232-2665, bientrucha.com/. Quiubo is at 120 Water St., Suite 122, Naperville, (331) 702-2711, quiubomx.com/.

• Bahama Breeze, 406 E. Golf Road, Schaumburg, is feting National Margarita Day -- Wednesday, Feb. 22 -- with $2.22 classic margaritas. (847) 884-7060 or bahamabreeze.com/home.

• Chili's, with locations across the suburbs, will be serving $5 Tequila Trifectas, Straw-Eddy Ritas and Grand Romance Ritas all day Feb. 22. chilis.com/.

• On Wednesday, Martini Room at 161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, will be mixing up Jerry Did Good margarita specials. (847) 741-0349 or martiniroomelgin.com/.

• Miller's Ale House is celebrating with $2.22 margaritas all day on Feb. 22. Locations are at 778 N. Route 59, Aurora, (630) 332-8574; 455 E. Butterfield Road, Lombard, (630) 241-3371; and 1300 N. Meacham Road, Schaumburg, (847) 598-1090; millersalehouse.com/.

• On The Border will be mixing up $5 Grande House Margaritas and 99-cent meltdowns on Wednesday. Locations are at 1512 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 960-3915; 1915 Glacier Park Ave., Naperville, (331) 472-8740; and 535 S. Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills, (224) 433-5450; ontheborder.com/.

• Salsa 17 is celebrating all week with margarita specials, including The Cadillac (Don Fulano Anejo, Grand Marnier and housemade sour mix) for $15, the Touch of Sunshine (pineapple-infused Mi Campo reposado, peach liqueur, guava puree, lime juice and agave) for $13, the Habanero Tamarindo (Mi Campo reposado, housemade mango-tamarind-habanero puree and sour mix) for $13, and the Spicy Strawberry (jalapeno-infused Corazon Blanco, muddled jalapeño, strawberry puree and sour mix) for $13. Salsa 17 is at 17 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights, (847) 590-1122, salsa17grill.com/.

Wine and dine

• The next Chefs Dinners -- 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 22-23 -- at The Chocolate Sanctuary, 5101 Washington St., Gurnee, feature a Taste of Japan. The $50 per person dinner includes pork gyoza, steamed bun, pork belly ramen and matcha ice cream. Reservations required. (224) 944-0808 or thechocolatesanctuary.com/.

• Sip and savor at Shaw's Crab House's Hall Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The $125 per person meal includes Hall wine pairings with oysters on the half shell, butter poached lobster, sesame seed-crusted tuna, New York strip and dark chocolate lava cake. Shaw's is at 1900 E. Higgins Road, Schaumburg, (847) 517-2722 or shawscrabhouse.com/events/416-2/.

• Raymond Vineyards is partnering with SixtyFour -- Wine Bar & Kitchen, 123 Water St., Suite 105A, Naperville, for a special fundraiser five-course wine dinner to benefit the Naperville Area Human Society from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. The event begins with a reception featuring sauvignon blanc and cheese and charcuterie from 6:30-7 p.m. before moving on to the dinner with wine pairings and explanations from a vineyard rep. Tickets, which are $98, are required. (630) 780-6464 or sixtyfourwinebar.com/.

• Seats are limited to Bev's five-course Duckhorn Wine Dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23. The $95 meal includes Mediterranean sea bass escabeche, pork shoulder ravioli al forno, 45-day aged strip steak and chocolate parfait paired with Duckhorn wines. Tickets are required. Bev's is at 245 S. Washington St., Naperville, (630) 364-2397, bevsnaperville.com/.

St. Charles Restaurant Week returns

From Feb. 20-24, restaurants participating in St. Charles Restaurant Week will be offering 15% off bills of $20 or more when diners mention the special week. See stcalliance.org/restaurantweek for a list of eateries taking part.

Send restaurant news to clinden@dailyherald.com.