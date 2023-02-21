Glenview, Northbrook and North Shore events: Feb. 23-March 1

"The Weird and Wonderful World with Mary Roach" will be presented virtually at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, through the Glencoe, Glenview, Northbrook, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Experience an entertaining evening with best-selling science author Mary Roach, pictured. Roach will be joined in conversation by Annalee Newitz, science fiction and nonfiction author. The event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; www.glenviewpl.org; www.northbrook.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; or www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Schaumburg Township District Library

Virtually join for "Building Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom" at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, through the Wilmette Public Library. Learn secrets behind the construction of the Magic Kingdom, take a virtual tour around the park as it currently stands, and discuss popular rides and attractions. Presented by Valerie Guglala. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Virtually join Jenny Riddle as she portrays Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort and wife King Charles III, at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Hear plenty of Buckingham Palace insights about Elizabeth, Philip, Charles, William, Kate, Harry and Meghan. Registration required. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File

Local yoga coach Lani Gerszonovicz will read from her book "ABC Mindful Me" and guide families through A-Z Mindfulness activities at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Children of all ages with a caregiver are welcome. Drop in. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Children through age 4 can join for DIY Hot Chocolate in a Jar at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Layer cocoa and your favorite add-ins in a jar for a fun and warming treat. Registration required. For information, www.winnetkalibrary.org. Courtesy of Winnetka-Northfield Public Library

Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "The Maid" by Nita Prose at the next Mystery Book Group at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Registration is required. For information, www.glencoepubliclibrary.org. Courtesy of Glencoe Public Library

Join Trent James for Introduction to Magic for Adults at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., to get a peek into a magician's book of secrets. Registration required. For information, www.wilmettelibrary.info. Courtesy of Wilmette Public Library

Try Hockey For Free at 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road. USA Hockey's Try Hockey for Free event provides new players an introduction to the sport. Registration required. For information, www.nbparks.org. Courtesy of Northbrook Park District

Submit your event listing at www.dailyherald.com/share; deadline is two weeks prior to event date or registration deadline.

Feb. 23

10th Anniversary of JCC Chicago Jewish Film Fest: Feb. 23-26 at Landmark in the Glen Theater, 1850 Tower Drive, Glenview. Don't miss these three films about a Jewish jeweler and his employee, children finding refuge in the Louvre during World War II, and a farmer who falls in love with the rabbi's daughter. "Farewell, Mr. Haffmann," and the premieres of "Valiant Hearts," and "Where Life Begins" will be streaming online all three days or in-theater on Sunday Feb. 26. $36 pass for all three films or $15 each. (844) 452-2244 or jccfilmfest.jccchicago.org.

JCC Chicago & CJE SeniorLife: Noon Thursday, Feb. 23, at Vernon Township Community Service Building, 2900 N. Main St. Buffalo Grove, or Bernard Weinger JCC, 300 Revere Drive, Northbrook. JCC Chicago and CJE Senior Life present Community Days featuring free in-person (and virtual) programs for mind, body and spirit enrichment. Enjoy speakers, performers and musical performances. Free lunch provided. Registration required; intended for adults 18 and older. (844) 452-2244 or www.jccchicago.org.

Virtual Reality Pop Up: 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Join and experience the new Virtual Reality headset, a Meta Quest 2. Try it out before it's part of the Library of Things collection. Recommended ages 13 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Cartooning with Mark Anderson -- Robots!: 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades K-five. Guest artist Mark Anderson returns for more zany cartooning classes. Each draw-along class features a different theme. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Intro to Android Phones: 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. For beginners. Learn how to operate your Android phone. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Winnetka Park District Regular Board Meeting: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Winnetka Park District Administration Center, Community Room, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. The agenda will be posted at www.winpark.org

Calligraphy Workshop: 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Join in learning how to create beautiful brush pen calligraphy perfect for DIY projects. Review the basic drills and writing techniques using brush pen markers. Supplies will be provided. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Intro to Magic for Adults -- Magic Demonstration and Workshop: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave, Wilmette. Do you want to learn magic tricks? Rarely do magicians share their craft, but you can get a peek into a magician's book of secrets with this magic demonstration and workshop presented by Trent James. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

On-Site Musical Performance -- 'A Night at the Savoy': 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Celebrate the vibrant music of Black artists, with a Green Book era-inspired performance by Orbert Davis and his Jazz Quartet. Sip on a free signature cocktail or dance along to classics of the era at this party celebrating the impact and history of The Green Book on American music.﻿ Register. https://ihm.ec/savoy﻿﻿.

Read Between The Wines Book Club: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Oakton Community Center, 4701 Oakton St., Skokie. Join for an evening of lively discussion, wine and snacks as you discuss "The House of the Pines" by Ana Reyes. Bing a copy of the book, a bottle of wine to share and the Skokie Park District will supply the snacks. $10-$13. (847) 674-1500, ext. 2700 or www.skokieparks.org.

2nd and 3rd Grade Book Club: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Chat with your friends about this month's book, "Sadiq and the Desert Star," by Siman Nuurali, illustrated by Anjan Sarkar, and make a craft together. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Project LLT: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. In the new teen book club, eat pizza, play games, plan bookish community projects, and discuss how books of all genres reflect and influence the world around us. Grades nine-12. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Managing Your Passwords: 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Learn to create and store secure passwords. Program presented virtually via Zoom and in person at the library. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Feb. 24

Free Admission at Illinois Holocaust Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center offers free admission on the last Friday of every month through 2023. Immerse yourself in the history of the Holocaust and other human rights issues as you learn how you can make an impact in the world. Reserve your tickets at https://ihm.ec/tickets. (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Sensory Shenanigans: 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for an hour of interactive free play. Activities in this program will foster fine and gross motor skills and concepts through play. Program is sure to be a little messy (and fun) so wear clothes you don't mind getting dirty. Ages 0-4 with a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Korean Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Enjoy a bilingual storytime featuring songs, stories, and rhymes for the whole family. For children through age 6. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Mystery Group: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "The Maid" by Nita Prose. This program will take place in the Hammond Room on the mezzanine level of the library. Register. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Friday Film: 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Skokie Public Library, 5215 Oakton St., Skokie. Join for a screening of "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" (2022/115 minutes/PG). A 1950s housekeeper pursues her longing to own a Dior dress, leading to unexpected adventure. Starring Leslie Manville. (847) 673-7774 or skokielibrary.info.

DIY Hot Chocolate in a Jar: 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Layer cocoa and your favorite add-ins in a jar for a fun and warming treat. For children through age 4, with a caregiver. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Taste Travelers: 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Rd, Glenview. Children in grades four-eight taste and rate snacks from around the world. A new country or continent will be featured at each event. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Beyond 3D Printing: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Delve into sophisticated applications of 3D printing, including post-printing refinement techniques. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Feb. 25

Game Day at the Library: 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Stop by for some card, dice and board game fun. The library will provide some games or feel free to bring your own. For families and adults. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Wiggleworms Party!: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your little ones for music and dancing with music teacher Rachael Claire from the Old Town School of Folk Music. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

ABC Mindful Me Family Storytime with Coach Lani: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. All ages with caregiver. Join local yoga coach Lani Gerszonovicz as she reads from her book "ABC Mindful Me" and guides families through A-Z Mindfulness activities. Just drop in. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Winterfest: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in downtown Wilmette. Head to downtown Wilmette for Winterfest and enjoy exclusive Winterfest sales, a variety of musical entertainment, and warm up with hot chocolate, wine tastings, and happy hour specials. Watch artist Nate Johnson as he creates custom ice sculptures. www.wilmette.com/

Art Explorations with Bernadette -- King and Queen of Hearts: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades one-six. Join Glencoe favorite Bernadette Foch for a unique class featuring oil pastels, Sharpies, chalk and color diffusing paper. You'll create your own masterpiece to bring home. Each class features a different theme. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Book Club -- 'Video Game Remix': 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Read a book from the ghost themed booklist and swap ghost stories with each other. Then play a ghostly video game: Luigi's Mansion 3. For children in grades five-eight. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Film -- 'Lyle, Lyle Crocodile': 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Struggling in a new town, the Primms find companionship from an unlikely source: a singing crocodile named Lyle in this live-action/CGI musical comedy (2022/rated PG). Registration is required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info.

Try Hockey For Free Day: 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. USA Hockey's Try Hockey for Free event provides new players an introduction to the sport. The event is a joint effort between USA Hockey, National Hockey League, Northbrook Youth Hockey, and Northbrook Park District. Every player must be wearing a helmet, winter gloves and skates. Limited helmet and skate rentals are available. (847) 291-2995 or www.nbparks.org.

Mrs. Lincoln's Salon with Debra Ann Miller: 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Step inside the White House with actress Debra Ann Miller in 1865, as she portrays Mary Todd Lincoln. Drawing inspiration from the letters of Mrs. Lincoln, she will reminisce about her childhood, her days in Springfield, and her thoughts on the Civil War. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

'Ghosts & Zombies': 7 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 25 and March 4; 3 p.m. Sundays Feb. 26 and March 5, at Devonshire Playhouse, 4400 Greenwood St., Skokie. A blood curdling spin on Ibsen's classic drama. Mrs. Alving is preparing to open an orphanage while welcoming her son home from a long absence. However, things soon take a turn for the weird and scary as their country estate becomes overrun by the undead. $15-$20. (847) 674-1500, ext. 2400 or www.skokieparks.org.

In the Realm of Senses presents 'Bach to the Future': 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Lutheran Church of the Ascension, 460 Sunset Ridge Road, Northfield. A free immersive concert of 300 years of music from Bach to the Beatles with AI visual projections and three scents designed for Mozart, Ravel and the Beatles. Music to include rarely heard work by Chevalier de Saint-Georges, the black Mozart, as well unique versions of Bach, Vivaldi, Mozart, Brahms, Bizet, Ravel, Copland, and of course, the Beatles. Free. (773) 750-4238.

'Little Shop of Lawyers': 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Beth Hillel Bnai Emunah, 3220 Big Tree Lane, Wilmette. "Little Shop of Lawyers," the Chicago Bar Association's newest and hilarious production, will be presented by the BHBE Sisterhood. $50 per person includes dessert. Register at bit.ly/littleshopoflawyers. Marsha.lyons@bhbe.org. or (847) 256-1213.

Tab Benoit: 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Center Theatre at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. $28.50-$48.50. (847) 673-6300 or NorthShoreCenter.org

Feb. 26

Tropical Fish Swap: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Hilton Northbrook, 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook. GCCA's Tropical Fish Swap has the largest selection of fish in the Midwest. This is the farmers market for tropical fish keeping and is the largest source in the Midwest to buy fish, plants, food, equipment and more. Buy directly from the breeder and find fish that you can't find at any local fish store. Admission is $5; kids 9 and younger are free with an adult admission. (773) 368-5655 or www.gcca.net.

Building with Bits and Bobs: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Drop in and build. The library will supply a random assortment of items for you to upcycle into your own amazing creations. For families. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Classical Piano Concert -- Victor Santiago Asunción: 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Northbrook Public Library, 1201 Cedar Lane, Northbrook. Enjoy a performance by Steinway artist Victor Santiago Asunción, who will be joined by violinist Marian Mayuga and mezzo-soprano Michelle Mariel Mariposa to present a concert of works by the Schumanns and Brahms. Registration required. (847) 272-6224 or visit.northbrook.info

Northbrook Cultural Fair: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at North Suburban YMCA, 2705 Techny Road, Northbrook. The village of Northbrook's Community Commission will present a Cultural Fair, in partnership with the North Suburban YMCA. The fair features live entertainment, food samples and displays representing the diverse heritage of local residents. Free. www.northbrook.il.us/819/Community-Events.

Northbrook Symphony Winter Concert: 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at Sheely Center for the Performing Arts, 2300 Shermer Road, Northbrook. Concert features Noah Chen performing the Schumann Cello Concerto in A minor and the NSO playing the Brahms Serenade in D Major. Children receive complimentary subscriptions. $40-$55. For tickets, www.northbrooksymphony.org.

Music of the Baroque -- 'London Calling': 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Principal Guest Conductor and London resident Nicholas Kraemer directs. $35-$100. https://northshorecenter.org/event/london-calling

Feb. 27

Great Decisions Discussion Series -- Economic Warfare: 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Broaden your perspective on important international issues, from the economy to climate change, by participating in all or any of the eight weekly Great Decisions discussions. A briefing book published by the nonpartisan Foreign Policy Association provides a short informative article on each topic followed by suggested discussion questions. The Great Decisions series is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Winnetka-Northfield-Kenilworth in cooperation with the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library District. Weekly topic: Economic Warfare. Register. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Art Deco and the Movies: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at North Shore Senior Center, 161 Northfield Road, Northfield. Chicago became an important center for the modern style of the Machine Age that came to be known as Art Deco. Tim Wittman will show the importance of Chicago's contributions to the Art Deco movement. His discussion will connect those developments to the larger conversation about industry and modernity in design during the 1920s and '30s. The examples shown will be familiar to all. $12-$17. Also presented virtually. (847) 784-6030 or nssc.augusoft.net.

Bluestem Jeopardy: 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children in grades three-five. Are you a super reader? Compete in a trivia challenge featuring this year's Bluestem award nominated titles. Haven't read them all? Don't worry! You'll start off with brief recap of the books to get you ready. Everyone will come away with a prize, and top competitors will get a copy of one of this year's Bluestem titles to keep. Registration required. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

The Palace Papers -- Inside the House of Windsor: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. Join Jenny Riddle as she portrays Camilla Parker Bowles, aka Queen Consort and wife King Charles III. You'll hear plenty of Buckingham Palace insights, sometimes downright gossip, about Elizabeth, Philip, Charles, William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan. Register (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Self-Defense For Women: 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Learn the basics of self-defense for women with Windy City Self-Defense. This workshop is for women of all abilities ages 16 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Alliance Française du North Shore Apéro Conversation: Virtually at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27. Join online for relaxed French conversation, facilitated by native or fluent speakers. All fluency levels are welcome. For information and the meeting link, RSVP at Meetup.com/afnorthshore/events or write to info@AFnorthshore.org. (847) 858-1274.

Feb. 28

Let's Do Lunch: 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Guildhall Restaurant, 694 Vernon Ave., Wilmette. The Wilmette-Kenilworth Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Winnetka-Northfield-Glencoe Chamber to host a networking luncheon. $20. Register. chambermaster.wilmettekenilworth.com

Building Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom: Virtually at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, through the Wilmette Public Library. Learn secrets behind the construction of the Magic Kingdom, take a virtual tour around the park as it currently stands, and discuss popular rides and attractions. Presented by Valerie Guglala. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Hair Clip Painting: 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Paint and decorate a hair clip. For children ages 7 and older. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Parental Controls and YouTube: Virtually at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, through the Wilmette Public Library. What are your kids watching on YouTube? Learn about Parental Controls and how to use them on YouTube. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

An Evening with Rev. Wheeler Parker and Christopher Benson: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Winnetka Congregational Church, 725 Pine St., Winnetka. The Book Stall is pleased to partner with The Winnetka Congregational Church to welcome Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr., author of "A Few Days Full of Trouble: Revelations on the Journey to Justice for my Cousin and Best Friend, Emmett Till." In a hypnotic interplay between uncovered facts and vivid recall, the last surviving eyewitness to the lynching of Emmett Till tells his story, with moving recollections of Till as a boy, critical insights into the recent investigation, and powerful lessons for racial reckoning. Parker will be in conversation with his co-author Christopher Benson, with a book signing to follow the talk. This event is free. (847) 466-8880 or www.thebookstall.com

Using Picture Books to Talk to Kids about Race: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. For parenting partners and educators. 847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Mystery Group: Virtually at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, through the Glencoe Public Library. Ann Perks will lead a discussion of "The Maid" by Nita Prose. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

March 1

Estate Planning 101 -- Trusts Aren't Just for the Pritzkers: Virtually at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, March 1, through the North Suburban YMCA, Northbrook. Elder law attorney Matt Margolis of Margolis Weldon LLC presents the importance of estate planning, no matter your level of wealth. This discussion will cover what is important to include in your estate planning and how to use trusts and other tools to protect your loved ones. Register at: https://openy-nsymca.y.org/events/estate-planning-101. (847) 272-7250 or openy-nsymca.y.org.

Connecting Apple Devices to your TV: Virtually at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, through the Winnetka-Northfield Public Library. This class will help you find quick and easy ways to connect your iPhone or iPad to your TV. Enjoy streaming movies on your big screen, and display family photos from your iPhone so that everyone can see them. Both wired and wireless solutions will be demonstrated. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

K9 Reading Buddies: 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Children, in grades one-five, can share some of their favorite books with a four-legged furry friend. Practice your reading skills by signing up for a 15-minute slot to read to a trained therapy dog. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

The Weird and Wonderful World with Mary Roach: Virtually at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, through the Glencoe, Glenview, Northbrook, Wilmette and Winnetka-Northfield public libraries. Experience an entertaining and hilarious evening with New York Times best-selling science author Mary Roach. Roach will discuss her frank approach to science, the importance of humor, and explore the weird, wonderful world in which we live. Roach will be joined in conversation by science fiction and nonfiction author Annalee Newitz. The event is made possible by Illinois Libraries Present. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org; www.glenviewpl.org; www.northbrook.info; www.wilmettelibrary.info; and www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Ongoing

Almost, Maine: 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 3 p.m. Sunday through Feb. 26, at Oil Lamp Theater, 1723 Glenview Road, Glenview. Welcome to Almost, a quaint sort of place located in northern Maine. The town is called Almost because the residents never really got around to organizing. One cold night, as the Northern Lights are set to appear, many of the residents, embodied by only four actors, fall in and out of love in the most charming, hilarious and delightful of ways. $30-$45. https://oillamptheater.org.

'The Book of Merman': 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, through Feb. 26, at Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave., Skokie. Join for "The Book of Merman," where Broadway's biggest star collides with one of Broadway's biggest hits. After a frustrating day of canvassing the neighborhood for prospective converts, two Mormon missionaries knock on the door of legendary belter Ethel Merman. Mistaking the two young men for door-to-door salesmen, Ethel welcomes them in, resulting in a clever and witty journey about being true to oneself and embracing who you really are. $38-$45. (847) 677-7761 or skokietheatre.org.

Special Exhibition -- 'The Negro Motorist Green Book': Museum hours through April 23, at Illinois Holocaust Museum, 9603 Woods Drive, Skokie. "The Negro Motorist Green Book" highlights the history of "The Green Book," the annual guide created in 1936 by Harlem postman Victor Green, that provided African American travelers with information on restaurants, gas stations, department stores and other businesses that welcomed Black travelers during the Jim Crow era. Developed by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, in collaboration with award-winning author, photographer and cultural documentarian, Candacy Taylor, "Green Book" offers an immersive look at the reality of travel for African Americans in midcentury America, and how the guide served as an indispensable resource for the nation's rising African American middle class. For information, (847) 967-4835 or ihm.ec.

Babytime: 9:30 a.m. Thursdays, Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. A bonding experience for caregivers and babies, up to 24 months, with songs, cuddles and bounces. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 9:30-10 a.m. Thursdays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Singing, dancing, stories, and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, at the Youth Services desk, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 a.m. or 5:45 p.m. Thursdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children of all ages with an adult can join for stories, songs and fun with the Youth Services librarians. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Toddler Storytime: 10 a.m. Thursdays, at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for singing, dancing and stories for toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years, with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Baby Storytime: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Rhymes, songs, and fun for ages, birth-23 months with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Tales for Tots: 10:30 a.m. Thursdays and Tuesdays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. Join for books, songs and more to build early literacy skills, then stick around after stories to play and socialize. Stories: 10:30-11 a.m.; play: 11-11:30 a.m. Drop in for children of all ages; space may be limited by room capacity. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Little Dabblers: 9:30 a.m. Fridays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Children can drop by for messy fun and explore art, science and their own senses. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Family Storytime: 10 a.m. Fridays and Mondays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, Northfield Branch, 1785 Orchard Lane, Northfield. Singing, dancing, stories and bubbles for ages 0-5 with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Public Skate: 4:50-6:10 p.m. Fridays; 1-2:30 p.m. Saturdays (except Feb. 18); 1-2:30 p.m. Sundays; 10:30 a.m. to noon Mondays, at Northbrook Sports Center, 1730 Pfingsten Road, Northbrook. Open to ages 3 through adult. Admission, $6 for ages 3-17; $7 for ages 18 and older; skate rental, $4. (847) 291-2993 or www.nbparks.org.

Monday Movers: 10:30 a.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Wear your dancing shoes and join the Youth Services librarians as they twirl into the week. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Drop-In Free Play: 9:30 a.m. Mondays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Little ones can drop in to explore and play with a different selection of toys and manipulatives each week. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Baby Time: 11 a.m. Mondays, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave., Glencoe. For children through 14 month with a caregiver. Build early literacy skills with songs, rhymes, bounces and books while enjoying the company of other babies and caregivers. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Baby Time -- Stay and Play: 11:30 a.m. Mondays, Feb. 6, at Glencoe Public Library, 320 Park Ave. Glencoe. Babies through 14 months with caregiver. After attending Baby Time, stay and play for a while. www.glencoepubliclibrary.org.

Tech Help: 1-3 p.m. Mondays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Get help using your device to access eBooks, social media, email and more. Help is first-come, first-served and limited to 15 minutes. Bring your questions and your device. Drop in. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Family Storytime: 9:30 or 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories, songs and rhymes for the whole family. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Toddler Storytime: 9:30 or 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Shake your sillies out at this fun, interactive storytime for children, ages 2-3 with an adult. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Big Kid Storytime: 4 p.m. Tuesdays at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Stories and songs for children, ages 4 and older. (847) 256-5025 or www.wilmettelibrary.info.

Lapsit Storytime: 9:15 a.m. Wednesdays at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, through age 1 with an adult. share rhymes, bounces, and tickles. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.

Baby Storytime: 10 a.m. Wednesdays at Winnetka-Northfield Public Library, 768 Oak St., Winnetka. Join for a storytime focused on early literacy, complete with stories, songs, baby bouncing and movement exercises for you and your new baby. Ages 0-18 months with parent/caregiver. Tickets for storytime will be available day of event, on a first-come, first-served basis. (847) 446-7220 or www.winnetkalibrary.org.

Preschool Art Storytime: 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, at Glenview Public Library, 1930 Glenview Road, Glenview. Children, ages 3-5 with an adult, can celebrate art through stories, songs, and hands-on activities. Register. (847) 729-7500 or www.glenviewpl.org.