Good News Sunday: Food, music, clothing play big role in Elgin Black History Month luncheon

Naperville North Principal Stephanie Posey, center, is presented with an Illinois Principals Association award by Raul Gaston, left, and Dan Krause, right. Courtesy of District 203

This is Good News Sunday, a compilation of some of the more upbeat and inspiring stories published recently by the Daily Herald:

Music, food and culture were on the menu for a Black History Month celebration luncheon Wednesday at Senior Services Associates in Elgin.

The event was part of a cultural series that the organization has been putting on for the last year. The nonprofit agency, which focuses on improving the quality of life for mature adults, has had programs highlighting the cultures of the Hispanic, Filipino and Guatemalan communities and wanted to do the same during Black History Month, according to activities director Minnie Vasquez.

"We want to encourage our seniors to learn about the different cultures of people who live in our community," she said.

More than 100 seniors enjoyed a lunch; listened to guest speakers, including historian Ernie Broadnax, Mayor David Kaptain and city council member Corey Dixon; and cheered on a half-dozen participants in a fashion show, many wearing traditional African attire.

How hunters, American Legion team up to send military a taste of home

The Northwest Towns Sportsmen's Club in Wauconda is asking for your help to bring a taste of home to service members serving overseas.

The club started Jerky for the Troops 19 years ago, and it is sponsored by area American Legion Posts and auxiliaries.

Jerky for the Troops collects fresh venison from area hunters and converts it to jerky. Volunteers then package the snacks, along with other donated foods, personal hygiene items, candy, cards and letters, and ship them out to U.S. troops serving abroad.

"NWTSC is honored to send packages to our service personnel for their service to our great and grateful nation. They will never be forgotten," said member Dale Berg in an email.

Volunteers will lay out the strips of venison in trays to dehydrate at 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, March 12, volunteers will box the jerky and other comfort items and letters to be shipped out.

Both events will take place at American Legion Post 208, 121 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights, and volunteers are welcome to join.

Naperville North's Posey is DuPage high school principal of the year

Stephanie Posey doesn't see just her name on the award she received from the Illinois Principals Association.

She sees a community of thousands.

Naperville North High School's principal recently was named the IPA's Principal of the Year for the DuPage County Region. She was honored at last week's Naperville Unit District 203 school board meeting, where she thanked her family, her team at Naperville North, the students and the community.

"I'm honored and I'm humbled to be recognized by my peers and my colleagues," she said. "This really is an award that speaks to everyone and belongs to everyone at Naperville North High School."

Posey is one of 21 regional winners in Illinois, Krause said. A statewide winner will be selected later this month.

Sample chili inside while it's chilly outside

Calling all chili lovers: An upcoming event will give you the opportunity to sample a few dozen varieties of homemade chili, all for a good cause.

The Elgin Knights of Columbus will hold its 25th Annual Chili for Charity fundraiser from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, in the gymnasium at St. Thomas More Catholic School, 1625 W. Highland Ave., Elgin.

Donations are $10 at the door or $9 prior ticket sales. For tickets, contact Marshall Spangler at (847) 606-1605 or m.span50@yahoo.com.

According to organizer Chris Gulik, the fundraiser has grown to offer up to 48 different chilis ranging from hot, medium and mild and more than 600 people attending.

Funds raised will benefit all Elgin Catholic Schools, the Elgin Soup Kitchen, and Elgin area youth sports.

