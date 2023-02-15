Elgin Black History Month luncheon for seniors celebrates African food, music and culture

Music, food and culture were on the menu for a Black History Month celebration luncheon Wednesday at Senior Services Associates in Elgin.

The event was part of cultural series that the organization has been putting on for the last year. The nonprofit agency, which focuses on improving the quality of life for mature adults, has had programs highlighting the cultures of the Hispanic, Filipino and Guatemalan communities and wanted to do the same during Black History Month, according to activities director Minnie Vasquez.

"We want to encourage our seniors to learn about the different cultures of people who live in our community," she said.

More than 100 seniors enjoyed a lunch; listened to guest speakers including historian Ernie Broadnax, Mayor David Kaptain and city council member Corey Dixon; and cheered on a half-dozen participants in a fashion show, many wearing traditional African attire.

Jeanette Jackson of Elgin, 70, donned a pair of outfits for the fashion show and also performed a dance number during the celebration.

"I love life and people," she said. "I love any event where we can come together as a human race and unite and move forward."